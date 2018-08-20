The Golden Drift

The price action in the gold market has been ugly. Gold reached a low of $1,046.20 on December 2015, and the yellow metal made a series of higher lows until July 2018. After reaching a high of $1,377.50 per ounce in July 2016 in the aftermath of Brexit, the yellow metal failed to move to a higher high on one occasion in 2017 and twice in 2018 and only made it to a high at $1,365.40 in late January and mid-April this year. However, the failure to climb above the 2016 peak caused gold to begin a gradual decline that broke through technical support levels that ended the streak of higher lows and the bullish price pattern.

Last week, the price of the precious metal fell to a low of $1,161.40 per ounce, which was the lowest price for gold in more than one and one-half years, since early January 2017. As gold moved to lower lows, the selling pressure took the prices of many gold mining stocks lower and both GDX and GDXJ recently declined to new lows for 2018. Gold has been drifting lower, and while the market has not experienced a severe spike to the downside, the price action has been bearish. A stronger dollar, rising interest rates and overall weakness in commodities prices have combined to form a potent bearish cocktail for the yellow metal.

A one-way street since mid-April

Active month December gold futures have taken the stairs to the downside since April.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, the price moved from $1,388.10 on April 11 to lows last week at $1,167.10, a decline of $221 per ounce or 15.9%. Over the past four months, there have been few attempts at a price recovery as the price has been in a steady downtrend. After the most recent low last week, price momentum and relative strength fell into deeply oversold territory leading the price to experience a marginal recovery to just under the $1,200 per ounce level on Monday, August 20. However, the price of gold remains a lot closer to the lows than the April high and the bearish price pattern remains intact.

The lowest price since January 2017

The weekly chart of COMEX gold futures shows that the price posted declines in nine of the past ten weeks as of last Friday.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the slow stochastic and relative strength index both display an oversold condition when it comes to price action. Since the move is slow and steady, weekly historical volatility declined to 5.74%. However, open interest, which is the total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures market, has been making lower highs and lower lows over past months. While declining open interest and falling prices do not typically indicate the emergence of a bearish price trend in a futures market, the price action in gold has been weak. It is likely that market participants have exited positions given the steady price deterioration and low level of price variance which is not attracting trend-following shorts to the futures market. Last week, the nearby October futures contract on COMEX fell to a low of $1,161.40 per ounce, which was the lowest price for the yellow metal since the first week of January 2017.

The price of gold is not moving lower in a vacuum. Two of the most influential factors when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of precious metals have been eroding the value of gold, silver, and other precious metals.

The double whammy of the dollar and rates

Gold is not just a metal and commodity; it is also a financial asset. Central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves. Moreover, gold has a long history as the ultimate currency instrument as it predates all of the other fiat currencies now in circulation around the world that are means of exchange. Therefore, since the U.S. dollar is the reserve currency of choice, it typically has an inverse correlation with the price of gold and other precious metals as well as many raw materials. When the dollar appreciates, the price of gold tends to go the other way, and that is what we have witnessed over the past months.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index futures contract shows, the index fell to a low of 88.15 in February and recovered to its move recent high at 96.865 last week. Gold tends to be more volatile than currencies as central banks and monetary authorities manage currency markets. The 9.9% appreciation in the dollar was one of the factors causing gold to decline by almost 16% since April.

One of the reasons for the dollar strength has been the rise in short-, medium-, and long-term interest rates in the United States. The Fed has been increasing the short-term Fed Funds rate since December 2015, and it picked up the pace at its June meeting adding a fourth potential twenty-five basis point increase to its agenda for 2018. If the Fed follows through, the short-term rate will rise to 2.25-2.50% by the end of this year. With European rates at negative forty basis points, the differential between the dollar and euro currency yields has been highly supportive for the dollar.

Meanwhile, when it comes to medium- and long-term rates, the Fed's program of allowing the legacy of QE to roll off its balance sheet each month has put additional upside pressure on interest rates.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond shows, the decline from highs of 177-11 in mid-2016 to lows of 140-05 this year has supported the dollar versus other world foreign exchange instruments. At 145-12 on August 20, the long bond remains close to its low as the path of least resistance for rates remains higher.

A stronger dollar is traditionally a bearish factor for the gold market. At the same time, increasing interest rates makes the cost of carrying or holding gold more expensive as gold, and other assets must compete with fixed income assets for capital flows. A strong dollar and rising rates is a bearish double whammy for the price of gold which broke its bullish trading pattern in July of this year.

Gold mining shares look ugly

The price action in gold mining shares has been weak as both GDX and GDXJ fell to new lows for 2018 last week.

Source: BarChart

As the chart of GDX shows, the gold mining ETF fell to a low of $18.15 per share last week which was the lowest level since February 2016.

Source: BarChart

The junior gold mining ETF product dropped to a low of $26.78 last week, which was the lowest level since March 2016. Both GDX and GDXJ had been holding above their February lows which were the result of the correction in the stock market even as gold made new lows for 2018. However, the continued selling in the gold market caused both ETFs to fall to new lows last week.

Gold is a tough call at its current level

With the dollar close to its high and interest rates moving to the upside, it is hard to make a bullish case for the price of gold these days. The world remains a volatile place with potential issues in the Middle East that could cause a sudden demand for gold and other flight to quality assets. Additionally, after trading precious metals for the better part of four decades, I have learned that gold and silver typically look their worst when they are at or close to significant bottoms. Corrections in the gold market tend to come from points where it appears that the bottom is about to fall out and the price is about to plunge into a bearish abyss. However, the decline in open interest in the COMEX futures market may mean that there are not enough short positions to trigger a significant corrective move in the price of gold at this point.

The path of least resistance for gold remains lower. On the weekly chart, the next level of technical support stands at the December 2016 low at $1,123.90 per ounce. December gold futures were trading at $1,195.50 on August 20 with the nearby October contract at $1,187.50 per ounce. It is likely that the first level of resistance will be at the $1,200 level. With gold trading at its lowest level since 2017 and the gold mining ETFs at their lowest prices since 2016, things continue to look bearish for the yellow metal. Perhaps the most bullish thing about the gold market these days is how bad it seems.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.