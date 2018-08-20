Nvidia: What's The Cash Plan?

Last Friday, shares of chipmaker NVIDIA (NVDA) lost nearly 5% after the company's fiscal second quarter earnings report. While the company beat expectations, it wasn't by as much as investors were hoping for, and guidance was a bit light. With results in recent years being strong, the company's balance sheet is in great shape, so why isn't management putting more cash to use?

For the period, revenues came in at $3.12 billion, up 40% from last year's Q2. On the bottom line, GAAP earnings were $1.76, up 91% from a year ago. While both of these numbers beat expectations, they were the smallest beats in three years as you can see in the charts below. On Estimize, more than 500 contributors were expecting revenues of $3.2 billion and EPS of $1.93, given the company's past beat history. NVIDIA came in well below those two numbers.

But the main reason why the stock sold off had to be weaker than expected guidance. Management is calling for Q3 revenues of $3.25 billion, plus or minus two percent, but the street was expecting $3.34 billion going into the report. As the company recently launched its Turing next generation GPU architecture, guidance also called for a slight decline in gross margins as well as an increase in operating expenses.

I would think management would know the guidance it was issuing wasn't going to be well received. Anyone could have checked one of many finance sites that provide analyst estimates. Thus, I would have thought that it could have increased its capital return program amount, mostly through the buyback, in an effort to offset some bad news. The dividend increase usually comes in November, so I wasn't expecting news on that front. I actually thought we'd see more share repurchases anyway given strong cash flow.

In fact, management didn't even repurchase any shares during the quarter. As I always wonder, if the company doesn't believe in its stock, why should you? It's not like investors are salivating over the dividend, because 15 cents a quarter is peanuts for a stock that trades around $250. Guidance remains for $1.25 billion in capital returns this year, the same amount as last year, implying about $230 million in buybacks for the second half of the year. In the first quarter of the fiscal year, $655 million was spent.

Here's why I am surprised at all of this. Take a look at the 10-K filing after last year was in the books. Net income was over $3 billion, and cash flow from operations was $3.5 billion, with about $600 million spent on capital expenditures. This year, analysts are expecting revenues to jump by 35% and EPS to soar by 50%, likely implying substantial more cash generation. Yet the capital return program stays the same?

If the company had a weak balance sheet I could understand, but if you look at the 10-Q filing, things are very strong. NVIDIA has about $8 billion in cash against $2 billion in debt. Half of the debt isn't due for more than 3 years, with the other half not due for more than eight years. Even in a worst case scenario, free cash flow will likely be at least $1.5 billion in the second half of the year, and revenues/earnings are projected to be even better next year.

Normally, I might talk about a cash flush company looking for acquisitions. In this case, however, it's hard to think that way. I don't know of a lot of small names in the billion or two price tag that would do much for NVIDIA at this point. Conversely, merging with or acquiring another large chip name would likely require a majority stock transaction.

In the end, I'm curious to see what NVIDIA's plan is for its cash over the next couple of quarters. With revenues and profits soaring, the company has a strong balance sheet but it's not spending much on capex or returning a lot of funds to shareholders. The lack of a capital return increase, combined with weak guidance and a smaller than average beat knocked down shares last week, so now management will need to improve the situation to get the stock moving again.

