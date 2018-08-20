Read My Lips: HP Inc. Will Beat Expectations Again

I know the infamous phrase "read my lips" did not serve former U.S. President George H.W. Bush very well when he tried to predict the course of his administration's fiscal policy. And I also understand that I may be exposing myself to being blatantly wrong by attempting to forecast near-term events with such confidence. But I cannot come up with a plausible scenario in which HP Inc. (HPQ) fails to top fiscal 3Q18 consensus estimates.

Therefore, read my lips: the Palo Alto company will beat expectations when it reports earnings on August 23rd, after the closing bell. Image credit

The rationale

My bullishness begins with HP's personal systems segment. The previous trend of consolidation in the PC market, as HP and Apple (AAPL) continued to "steal" customers from powerhouse device makers Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), Acer and other players outside the top five peer group, has met a perhaps unexpected spike in total devices sold in the second calendar quarter of 2018. As IDC reported in July, PC shipments grew at the highest pace since early 2012. HP's nearly 8% YOY increase in devices sold has only lagged that of peer Dell (DVMT), despite the former's larger scale and position of market dominance.

Given the recent strength in consumer spending and the propensity for higher-end personal computing models to outperform their lower-cost counterparts, I believe pricing will also look healthy in the third quarter. HP has anticipated that it would attempt to pass on higher component costs to end consumers if demand allowed them to do so. Considering the solid read on number of devices sold, I believe the company has been successful at its strategy, and I expect to see personal system's fiscal 3Q18 revenues higher by about 12%.

On the printing side of the equation, I believe the inorganic contribution from the new S-Print venture acquired from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in November 2017 will have a sizable impact on top line growth. Should momentum persist in the commercial vertical (23% of printing revenues, 27% YOY growth last quarter), I would be surprised to see printing sales including supplies fall much shorter than 10%. All taken into account, I expect to see total company revenues reach $14.56 billion in fiscal 3Q18, about $300 million ahead of consensus and 11.5% higher than year-ago levels.

The wild card, in my view, will be gross margins. As I have suggested above, there is little evidence that component cost pressures will ease in the near future. The extent to which HP is able to keep pricing afloat will dictate, I believe, the bottom line impact of higher cost of goods on the company's P&L. For fiscal 3Q18, I project a small increase in gross margins by about 10 bps YOY that would be comparable to the expansion observed in the past two quarters. I further project opex increasing YOY as a percentage of revenues, by 50 bps, to account for printing integration costs - which I admit could prove to be too cautious of an estimate.

See my summarized P&L below, and notice that my expected $0.52 in adjusted EPS, if it materializes, would reach the high end of management's guidance.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Last few words

I continue to believe that HPQ is one of the most compelling stocks in the "old tech" space (i.e. sales of personal computing and printing products and services). Alongside Apple, HPQ has been one of the top-performing stocks in the "NOAH portfolio" that I proposed in September of last year (see chart below).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Even though shares have appreciated 15% YTD and 32% in the past 12 months, I believe HPQ looks enticing at a forward P/E of only 12.3x. Not only that, but should I be right about robust fiscal 3Q18 results, current full year 2018 consensus EPS of $2.00 (vs. management's guidance of $1.995 at the mid-point of the range) is likely to be revised up in the foreseeable future.

I sold HPQ in February at a bit over $22/share to rebalance my portfolio. Considering the company's encouraging prospects, I am ready to jump back in at about $24.50, a few days ahead of earnings. With long-term opportunities in DaaS (device as a service), VR and 3D printing, I believe the stock may find a home in my portfolio for a bit longer this time.

