ConocoPhillips - My Analysis After 2nd Quarter Results

While I believe COP is an excellent long-term choice, I recommend trading about 30%-40% of your holding based on the technical analysis to pinpoint overbought and oversold situations.

The company plans plan to increase its shares buyback this year to $3 billion.

Oil equivalent production was 1,249K Boe/d in the second quarter down 13.1% from a year ago and down 1.6% sequentially.

ConocoPhillips reported second-quarter 2018 earnings of $1.640 billion, or $1.39 per share, compared with first-quarter 2017 earnings loss of $3.44 billion, or $2.43 per share.

Image: ConocoPhillips facility in Eagle Ford.

Investment Thesis

ConocoPhillips (COP) is an oil company that I like mainly because of its substantial assets portfolio and projects pipeline.

The potential for steady profit is quite apparent, given the robust future growth and the likelihood of a further increase of shareholder dividend in 2018, primarily with oil prices climbing well over $70 a barrel.

However, COP is now trading at the same level as October 2014. While I believe COP is an excellent long-term choice, I recommend trading about 30%-40% of your holding based on the technical analysis to pinpoint overbought and oversold situations. The stock has reached a value that I consider rich, and we may be close to a trend reversal again.

Quick presentation

The company has remodeled itself as many other oil businesses have done the past few years. Lately, ConocoPhillips divested non-essential assets in Canada/USA to finance a stronger presence in the USA.

ConocoPhillips sold large chunks of its gas assets in the US shale for a total estimated at over $16 billion in 2017.

It used this cash to reduce long-term debt to a more reasonable level, to increase exploration CapEx and to buy back a significant number of its shares, as we will see below.

The gas assets remaining will account for less than 10% of the company's total portfolio.

Source: COP presentation

ConocoPhillips owns a global portfolio covering five different parts of the globe with world-class assets producing 1,249K Boe/d in Q2'18 (including Libya):

Unconventional assets: Montney in Canada and Bakken, Niobrara, Delaware and Eagle Ford basins in the USA. COP has ~8 BBOE in oil resource. Conventional assets: Alaska North Slope, Offshore UK, and Norway, Bohai Bay in China and Corridor/Gumusut/Malakai in Indonesia and Malaysia. COP has ~4 BBOE in oil resource. LNG & Oil sands: Surmont in Canada, Northfield in Qatar and Australia with Darwin LNG and APLNG. COP has ~3 BBOE in oil resource. The recent deals in Alaska: ConocoPhillips acquired a stake in Western North Slope of Alaska from Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) and completed its retreat from the Cook Inlet region by selling its Kenai LNG operations to Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV) on Jan. 31, 2018. ConocoPhillips announced the Willow discovery last year in Alaska.

On July 5, ConocoPhillips announced the Greater Kuparuk and Clair transactions. These transactions will further core up ConocoPhillips' Alaska business to give the company more flexibility to manage the pace, level, and timing. Furthermore, J. Hirshberg said in the conference call:

last week we announced that our 2018 winter drilling season in Alaska confirmed gross discovered resources of between 0.5 billion and 1.1 billion barrels oil equivalent, with significant undrilled upside remaining. We also announced that we now expect to develop Willow as a standalone hub. Detailed work is underway to evaluate development options and to plan the 2019 exploration and appraisal drilling program. So another quarter of strong execution.

ConocoPhillips - 2Q'18: The raw numbers

ConocoPhillips 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.00 8.66 7.51 6.77 5.02 5.58 6.52 7.25 7.77 8.88 7.20 8.74 8.96 9.24 Net Income in $ Billion 0.27 -0.18 -1.07 -3.45 -1.47 -1.07 -1.04 -0.04 0.59 3.44 0.42 1.58 0.89 1.64 EBITDA $ Billion 1.98 2.45 0.77 -2.40 0.30 1.00 1.11 2.37 2.06 -2.43 2.51 3.18 3.72 4.23 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 3.4% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7.5% 38.7% 5.8% 18.1% 9.9% 17.7% EPS diluted in $/share 0.22 -0.15 -0.87 -2.78 -1.18 -0.86 -0.84 -0.03 0.47 -2.78 0.34 1.28 0.75 1.39 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2.07 1.97 1.93 1.60 0.42 1.26 1.28 1.44 1.79 1.75 1.06 2.48 2.40 3.34 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 3.33 2.41 2.17 2.14 1.82 1.13 0.92 1.00 0.97 1.02 1.09 1.52 1.54 2.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1264 -433 -240 -541 -1400 126 364 444 824 731 -33 964 864 1,343 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.66 3.81 2.41 2.37 5.17 4.15 4.32 3.66 3.36 11.80 11.69 10.10 7.05 6.01 Total Debt in $ Billion 22.5 24.9 24.9 24.9 29.5 28.7 28.7 27.3 26.4 23.5 21.0 19.7 17.1 15.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.730 0.730 0.740 0.740 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.265 0.265 0.265 0.285 0.285 0.285 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.25 1.24 1.24 1.24 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.24 1.22 1.20 1.19 1.18

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

ConocoPhillips reported second-quarter 2018 earnings of $1.640 billion, or $1.39 per share, compared with first-quarter 2017 earnings loss of $3.44 billion, or $2.43 per share.

It was a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to rising crude prices (partially offset by higher operating costs associated with seasonal turnarounds and maintenance activity,) pushing management to boost CapEx in the lower 48 to $6 billion now, reducing debt by half since 2016 and raising production targets for the year.

Donald E. Wallette, Jr., the CFO, said in the conference call:

Our adjusted earnings were $1.3 billion, the ninth consecutive quarter of adjusted earnings growth. But I want to draw your attention to cash flow. Cash from operations in the quarter was $3.2 billion. Cash flow has been running high relative to the sensitivities we provided last November.

ConocoPhillips had a very successful strategy in 2017. The company generated a total of approximately $14 billion of cash in proceeds and used about $11 billion of these divestitures to cut debt and to implement a shares buyback.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is positive on a yearly basis and represents $3.138 billion ("TTM"). COP recorded a second-quarter FCF of $1,343 million in 2Q'18.

Free cash flow is a critical indication when it comes to evaluating a long-term investment. COP is showing some impressive numbers here.

The dividend is now $1.14 per share on a yearly basis, which represents $1.35 billion annually well below free cash flow and a share buyback of now $3 billion for the year. COP has passed the FCF test.

3 - Oil production in K Boe/d

Note: The production above is including Libya. Detail below: Production in Lower 48.

Oil equivalent production was 1,249K Boe/d in the second quarter down 13.1% from a year ago and down 1.6% sequentially.

The second quarter result was just above the high-end of the guidance range, primarily driven by Eagle Ford [182K Boep/d] and Bakken [82K Boep/d] outperformance, but also by an additional 5k Bop/d from the Western North Slope acquisition early this year.

1 - The lower big three unconventional

Assets produced 292K Boe/d in 2Q'18 (with 181K Boe/d in the Eagle Ford up from 163K Boep/d in 1Q'18) from 250K Boe/d in 1Q'18 or an increase of 16.8% sequentially.

Source COP Presentation

The Permian segment is expected to have a production of 330K Boe/d in 2020 (the most prominent increase will be in Delaware basin), while the Bakken will remain flat at 70k Boe/d.

Production at the end of 2018 is expected to be 300K Boe/d.

Surmont in Canada continued solid production this quarter gearing up for full capacity.

2 - Offshore segment and the LNG segment in Australia.

ConocoPhillips is also active in the Gulf of Mexico. The North Sea, China, Australia and Indonesia.

We have some catalysts coming before year-end that will also provide good momentum going into 2019. Before the end of the year, we expect to achieve first production from GMT-1 in Alaska, Aasta Hansteen in Norway, Bohai Phase 3 in China, Clair Ridge in the U.K. where we still retain a 7.5% interest, and the final phase of Bayu-Undan development in Australia.

4 - Net debt

The debt was reduced by ~$2.1 billion in 2Q'18 and achieve a target reduction of $15 billion for 2018.

Net debt is about $9 billion (total cash of $6.01 billion).

Reducing the debt has been one priority for the company, and Donald E. Wallette, Jr. said on the conference call:

you'll see that it implies a CFO estimate for 2018 of over $12 billion. I think that the market hasn't yet fully appreciated the cash-generating capability of our assets. So we wanted to provide an update that better reflects the company's performance and considers the higher price environment. And by the way, just to refer back to our financial strength, based on these estimates, our net debt to CFO leverage ratio would be a little under 1.

5 - ConocoPhillips's production guidance

The company increased full-year 2018 production guidance again to 1,225K to 1,255K Boe/d to indicate Second-quarter outperformance. J. Hirshberg said in the conference call:

Based on this updated guidance, we expect to deliver 6% underlying production growth in 2018, including our upsized share repurchases and our debt repayment that translates to 9% production growth per share and about 20% production growth per debt adjusted share. Our third quarter production guidance is 1,215,000 to 1,255,000 barrels per day, reflecting the continuation of our turnaround season. The guidance range also accounts for a partial quarter of continued third party outage in Canada, which is offset by additional high margin growth from the Big 3 unconventional plays.

Commentary and technical analysis

The results came with a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit which earned favorable responses from many analysts this time, and the market reacted positively to the news. However, it was no exuberance, and the stock quickly retraced when oil prices tumbled last week.

It is now evident that the stock has reached a rich valuation and will have a hard time to continue this positive momentum unless oil prices can reach $80 per barrel again, which is not likely.

The third quarter production guidance is 1,225K to 1,250K Boe/d, which is slightly lower than the second quarter production. This forecast reinforces my thinking that the stock will probably retrace, and it is perhaps time to take some profit off.

Technical analysis (short term)

COP is forming an ascending channel pattern since June. The ascending channel patterns are known also as bullish channels or upside channels which are short-term bullish but not necessarily bullish midterm or long-term. They usually form in a more extended downtrend.

A line resistance defines the pattern at about $72.50 (I recommend selling a large part of your holding at this level and perhaps as much as 40%), and a line support around $67.75. However, I do not recommend buying at the support this time.

COP may finally cross the resistance and show a decisive breakout due to weak future oil prices. In this case, a low between $55-$60 should be possible at which point I recommend adding. Trading/investing in COP must be done in tight correlation with the future price of oil.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.