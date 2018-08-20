Rite Aid Isn't Cheap - And That's The Biggest Problem

I'm intrigued by RAD below $1.50, admittedly, but I'd like to see some good news before even considering trying to time the bottom.

But concerns around the industry and Rite Aid's own negative comps suggest little hopes for that turnaround, particularly in the near term.

After hitting a five-year low on Wednesday, and falling over 80% just since the beginning of the 2017, it would seem like Rite Aid's (RAD) stock would be cheap. But that's simply not the case. At the midpoint of FY19 guidance updated earlier this month, RAD trades at 7.7x EV/EBITDA. Admittedly, that's a discount to Walgreens (WBA) at 11x and CVS (CVS) at 10x (both based on the respective companies' guidance for this year). But a discount seems merited given a weaker balance sheet (RAD's guidance suggests a nearly 5x leverage ratio) and Rite Aid's declining same-store sales and compressing margins.

Indeed, normalized free cash flow at the midpoint of guidance suggests a 15x+ P/FCF multiple. For a business whose profits are going in the wrong direction, and whose bonds now trade as low as 77 cents on the dollar, that multiple even seems expensive, while adjusted net income is guided to breakeven or modestly negative for FY19 (ending early March).

To be fair, the fact that RAD isn't cheap doesn't necessarily mean that RAD is not a buy (or is a short). But what it does mean is that even after all the M&A drama over the past two years - the revamped Walgreens deal and the recently aborted merger agreement with grocer Albertsons - and even after an 80%+ decline, the market still is pricing in an improvement in Rite Aid's business going forward. And I remain skeptical that the company's standalone performance supports that type of optimism.

A Declining Business

A big reason that RAD isn't particularly cheap despite the falling stock price is that earnings have been declining as well. Per figures from the 10-K, which exclude the results of stores sold to Walgreens, Adjusted EBITDA fell 13% in FY17 and 24% in fiscal 2018. Profits did rise 8%+ year over year in an admittedly better Q1, but thanks to fees from Walgreens under a TSA (transition services agreement). Pro forma, profits dropped 8%; on the same basis, full-year guidance suggests a 9%-17% decline.

There are a number of culprits. Same-store sales declines are leading to deleveraging of labor and rent expense, pressuring margins. Comps fell 2.9% in FY18 and 0.8% the year before. Guidance for this year is for a flat to +1% performance, with improvement as the year goes on; better, but still not good enough.

On the Q4 FY18 call, CEO John Standley said that "the single biggest driver" has been lower reimbursement rates from insurers. That's hit margins in the Retail Pharmacy segment, where Adjusted EBITDA has fallen 48% in the last two years. EBITDA margins in the segment compressed from 4.72% in FY16 to just 2.45% in FY18. Rite Aid has tried to offset that pressure through purchasing efficiency. But an inability to do so with generics was the sole driver of the lowered full-year guidance earlier this month: Rite Aid pulled down EBITDA guidance by $80 million despite management's clear optimism on the Q4 call and even on the Q1 call (less than six weeks before the guidance cut).

Meanwhile, the Pharmacy Services segment (created by the acquisition of EnvisionRx) has stumbled as well. Revenue dropped nearly 8% last year; Adjusted EBITDA dropped 30% y/y in Q1 after margins held up in FY18.

Even at the high end of FY19 guidance, this remains a business whose profits will decline for three straight years, with a cumulative decline of 30%. That's despite help from the Walgreens TSA (and those fees will go away in the next couple of years) and despite the fact that FY16 numbers didn't include a full year of EnvisionRx. And it makes the bear case for RAD rather simple: a business leveraged at nearly 5x EBITDA with declining profits has a reasonably significant chance of going bankrupt. Indeed, it's not just Rite Aid equity that has declined:

Chart of Rite Aid 7.7% notes due 2027; source: FINRA

Can Rite Aid Turn Around?

That said, all hope isn't lost. The nearest significant debt maturity isn't until 2021. TSA fees will go away, likely after FY20 (though Walgreens has an option to extend the deal) - but Standley said on the Q2 call that it hopes to replace those fees with cost savings. And there is some improvement in the last two quarters - and reasons to see more improvement going forward.

Indeed, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA only fell a bit over 4% in Q4 before the 8% drop in Q1. Obviously, that's not great news, and comparisons are softer. Meanwhile, the updated guidance suggests that y/y declines will be larger in Q2-Q4 FY19 than they've been the last two quarters. Still, comps are expected to improve, with some help coming as the company laps (in August) the loss of certain provider networks that hit pharmacy sales a year. And the retail business actually had a decent Q1, with profits rising even on a pro forma basis, and margins expanding. 30% of stores still can be remodeled; remodeled stores have front-end comps ~170 bps higher and prescription growth ~250 bps above the balance of the chain.

EnvisionRx had an ugly Q1 on the profit front, but it's had some success in terms of sales. The PBM is re-entering the California market, and COO Kermit Crawford on the Q1 call guided for continued growth in Medicare Part D enrollments through the rest of the year. Investments behind that growth are leading to the EBITDA margin pressure seen in Q1 (2.19% vs. 3.21%).

Even the disappointing news on generic purchasing that hit FY19 guidance could improve in FY20, per commentary. And across the board it seems highly likely that the merger-related noise - which now has lasted almost three full years - had at least some impact on performance. Rite Aid lost provider networks - possibly because those networks didn't know who exactly would be running the company's locations. Negotiations on price similarly are more difficult (though Rite Aid did negotiate recent deals on its own, not under the assumption that the merger would go through). The company implemented a new field structure in Q1, per the call, a change that simply couldn't have been implemented during the Walgreens drama.

So there are some modest green shoots here both on the retail and the PBM sides. Performance needs to improve - but Rite Aid would seem to have at least a better chance to do so without M&A-related distractions. And it really doesn't take that much to change the case here markedly. The midpoint of guidance suggests consolidated EBITDA margins of about 2.6%. A 50 bps improvement more than doubles free cash flow. Meanwhile, Walgreens is at ~7% through the first three quarters of its fiscal 2018, and CVS posted a 6.2% margin in its first half. The model can support better margins than Rite Aid is generating (and RAD itself had margins at 4%+ back in FY16).

Rite Aid has a chance - and, again, it has some time. But the news hardly seems good enough to bet on the company just yet. 0-1% comps - assuming guidance is met - are not good enough to leverage costs, and still suggest a 3-year stack of -3% or so. Rite Aid gave up margin dollars to invest in EnvisionRx - and sales rose 2% y/y against a -5.6% performance the year before. Guidance still suggests a consolidated EBITDA decline likely in the double digits for the next three quarters. There's a way to go from a fundamental perspective.

Meanwhile, a lot of the problems facing Rite Aid at the moment are external - not necessarily a matter of execution. Standley's approval rating among retail shareholders, in particular, is pretty much zero - but not all of the wounds here are self-inflicted. Reimbursement rate pressures are industry-wide. Walgreens posted a decline in organic adjusted EBIT in its Q3 - with its management pointing to generic purchasing and reimbursement rate pressures on the Q3 call. Indeed, both WBA and CVS have touched multi-year lows this year - for reasons that go beyond the ever-present threat of Amazon (AMZN) entering the space.

From here, that's the biggest stumbling block to the bull case for RAD. It's a turnaround play - but that turnaround is facing significant, and likely secular, headwinds going forward. Even Standley has admitted that reimbursement rate pressure isn't abating. Generic pricing negotiations could help FY20 margins, but alone can't offset continued same-store sales pressure or the reimbursement issue. For all the criticism of Standley and management here, it's fair to ask: if Walgreens and CVS are facing margin pressure, why, exactly, should Rite Aid be any different?

Valuation and Options

And, again, the problem is that RAD isn't all that cheap at the moment - and easily could get cheaper. A one-turn compression in the EBITDA multiple would move RAD to $1. Combine that with further declines in FY20 and/or beyond and RAD can get even cheaper. Longer term, bankruptcy certainly is on the table, as evidenced by the 12% YTM on the 2027 bonds. Net debt of $2.82 billion (pro forma for another $220 million payment coming for Walgreens) is about 5x FY19 EBITDA; operating leases post-FY19 are another $3.8 billion, per the 10-K.

Rite Aid can soar, given narrow margins and the leverage on the balance sheet. Something like 3.5% margins (still below FY16 levels) and an 8x multiple would get the stock back to $3 - a clean double. But there's also a case that there are easier ways to play an improvement in the sector, or Rite Aid itself, than RAD's stock. WBA and CVS are relatively cheap by historical standards, and offer much lower risk. Rite Aid bonds are offering double-digit returns.

But even those bonds don't look necessarily attractive. Rather, the market is pricing in the risk of owning the third-place operator in a difficult industry with a still-challenged balance sheet. That's a big risk - and given that RAD's stock isn't exactly cheap, it hardly seems like a risk worth taking without a much stronger case for a turnaround.

