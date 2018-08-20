Starbucks Corporation: Why I'm Watching China Closely

The new partnership with Alibaba for delivery services will be a significant telling point as to how Starbucks performs in China from here.

While Starbucks Corporation grew earnings overall, lower operating margins coming out of China are concerning.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has seen a decline in 2018 over concerns regarding future growth prospects. In an article last month, I expressed my view that to make it worth my while to add to my current holdings, I would need to see:

1) Minimum of 10% growth in free cash flow per year going forward

2) Significant reduction in capital expenditure to support the above

After hitting lows of just under $48, the stock has continued to climb upwards. From a technical standpoint, the Relative Strength Index for Starbucks dipped below 30 just before July, indicating that the stock was undervalued on a technical basis at this point.

Source: investing.com

In the most recent earnings season, the company saw consolidated net revenues up by 11% to a record of $6.3 billion, along with earnings of 62 cents a share coming in slightly above the 61 cents a share expected by analysts.

That said, in spite of the stock seeing growth overall, there are a couple of concerns regarding the same.

Firstly, growth in China was not as strong as expected. For instance, while revenue growth was still quite high at 46%, operating margin saw a drop from 26.6% in July 2017 to 19% for the same month this year:

Source: Starbucks Q3 FY18 Earnings Release

Two factors that influenced this were:

1) cannibalization as a result of an increase in store count

2) stricter government regulations on delivery services which resulted in a significant drop in third-party orders

As a result of this, Starbucks has partnered with Alibaba (BABA) in an effort to counteract such a decline, and expand the company's presence in China.

This might prove to be a good move, as it means that Starbucks can increase its reach while potentially reducing expenditure on opening new stores. This is especially important given that competitors such as Luckin Coffee have capitalized on direct delivery as a convenience option. That said, should we see margins continue to decrease in China, then this would worry me as an investor - much of the potential growth for Starbucks will come from the China region, and a decline in performance here could be a game-changer.

However, the company's partnership with Alibaba could also serve as a great vehicle to expand its operations further, and I am willing to "wait and see" in this regard.

Coming back to my argument regarding free cash flow, Starbucks' China initiatives ultimately need to produce more cash flow for the company overall. Over the past three years, we see that growth in free cash flow has been significantly below 10% per year:

Source: ycharts.com

As I have stated before, I would ultimately need to see a 10% growth in free cash flow per year to justify continuing to hold the stock over the long-term, accompanied by a reduction in capital expenditure. For this to happen, we need to see a significant pickup in margins for the China region. Ultimately, I remain positive but cautious.

China is critical to Starbucks' success, and Starbucks has failed in the past when it comes to expanding into potentially lucrative markets (Australia being one example). Ultimately, I would need to see a significant revival in operating margin from China to consider adding to my position in this stock.

