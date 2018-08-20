Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) CEO David Biegler on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Mallory Biegler - Manager of Treasury and IR

David Biegler - Chairman, President and CEO

Bret Allan - SVP and CFO

Joel Moxley - Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

Leo Kelser - MetLife

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Southcross Energy Partners Update Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded and your participation implies consent to such recording. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mr. Mallory Biegler, Manager of Treasury and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may now begin.

Mallory Biegler

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Southcross update call. With me today is David Biegler, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bret Allan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as well as other members of the management team.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause the Partnership’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of these risks, we encourage you to read the Partnership’s earnings release and our documents on file with the SEC.

Today’s call will also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. You can refer to the earnings release that we issued on August 14th for important disclosures and reconciliations regarding such measures and their definitions. You can also obtain a copy of our earnings release in the Investor Relations tab of our website at www.southcrossenergy.com.

Now, with those opening remarks, I would like to hand the call over to David.

David Biegler

Thanks, Mallory. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. I realize it has been sometime since our last update call and that there have been major developments on which additional information would be helpful. I will cover initially the recent announcements we have made and then spend some time covering the areas of current emphasis for the Company. After that Bret will briefly review our quarterly results. Primarily, we want to make sure we leave time for your questions.

You most likely have seen that on July 29th we terminated the agreed upon proposed transaction with American Midstream or AMID. Under the terms of the merger agreement, it was within our right to terminate by date certain or so called drop date. After that date originally June 1st and then June 15th past, we continue to work with AMID to monitor their progress to obtain financing.

We concluded finally they're completing the merger in the realistic time frame which would be necessary for Southcross, was not going to be possible and then it was better to terminate the merger agreement and move on to other strategic alternatives. This decision was made easier because roughly, coincidentally, AMID elected to reduce its quarterly distribution, an action that would've drastically reduced the value received by Southcross.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, AMID was required to pay Southcross Holdings a fee of $17 million and holdings was required to reimburse the partnership for all of its transaction costs. The $17 million breakup fee from AMID was received on April 1st. And approximately $4 million of which will be paid to the partnership. Now that the pending transaction has been terminated, we have two primary areas of focus. Our first area of focus is restoring and improving our financial performance.

The pendency of the transaction created commercial obstacles for us and hindered our operations. First, what we could do commercially was either restricted or at least made more cumbersome by the terms of the merger agreement, whether it was the created uncertainty which affected customers decisions or the restrictions imposed which limited or delayed our entering into a commercial agreements, we’re ascertain that our results were hurt during the pendency period. We’re past that now.

Another favorable development is that we are seeing an improved commercial environment versus this time a year ago. Eagle Ford volumes continued to increase and activity is increasing. Importantly, just within the past few months the fractionation margins have increased dramatically. This has created the opportunity for modest growth capital expenditures at very attractive returns. The best example is the upcoming reactivation of our Bonnie View fractionator with a capacity of 22,500 barrels a day, which has been idle since the second quarter of 2017.

Capital expenditures for this reactivation, is $2.5 million, initial production is expected during November and we expect to payout well within 12 months. This is an example of broadening opportunities near our hub of activity near Corpus Christi, Texas. This heightened interest is a result of the phenomenal successes in the Permian basin moving to markets. Joel Moxley, our Chief Commercial Officer will be available during the Q&A, if you want more information.

Our other primary area of focus is returning to our pursuit of strategic alternatives. While we are obviously restricted as to the detail we can share with you, I want to assure you that our board and our management team are focused on addressing whatever actions would avert the covenant issues we have facing us at the end of the first quarter of 2019. These potential actions include a full range of strategic alternatives which are being pursued.

To execute on these priorities, the board has also taken the steps to put the required executive management into place. A search is now being undertaken with the degree of urgency to put a more permanent Chief Executive Officer in the position. You likely have seen in the prior announcements that I've been serving in an acting capacity in that role, after the former CEO became unable to serve. The intention was that this was to be of a short duration until finalizing the AMID transaction. We now move on beyond that, and our focus is on restoring permanent leadership at the top. We hope to announce that change soon.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Bret to discuss our second quarter results.

Bret Allan

Thanks, David, and good morning everyone. For the second quarter, we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million, which was about flat to 15.1 million in the prior quarter. Processed gas volumes for the quarter averaged 234 million cubic feet a day which was in line with volumes in the prior quarter. Our G&A was $4.9 million compared to 5 million in the first quarter and O&M was $14.4 million compared to 14.0 in the first quarter within the range of normal fluctuation from quarter-to-quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet we continue to carefully manage our liquidity and outstanding debt. We ended the quarter with 529 million in debt, including $83 million under the revolving credit facility. You probably noted that we were granted a reduction in the revolving credit facilities end of quarter covenant for interest coverage to maintain covenant compliance. Our actual result was 1.47 times coverage slightly below the previously required 1.5 times.

With that, I'll hand it back over to David.

David Biegler

Thank you, Brad, and thanks again to everyone for joining us this morning. We would like to open the call for your questions. Operator, please open the line.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from the line of Leo Kelser with MetLife. Please proceed with your question.

Leo Kelser

I was wondering if you could elaborate a little bit, David, on commercial activity, volumes have continued to decline on the system. So what are your commercial people seeing in terms of activity in terms of your part of the Eagle Ford? And whether you're seeing as evidenced by the decision to restart the Bonnie View fractionator increased activity in your part of that basin?

David Lawrence

Leo, thank you for the question. I'll answer briefly and then I’m going to turn it over to Joel Moxley, who I think can add some more details, if you wish. But, basically, yes, one of the things to remember is that this is a normal competitive environment that we are not in a boom period where anything goes. But the point I'm trying to make is that we have a large number of major contracts and they fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter. So, each producer then has the ability with their required annual minimum contractual amount to move their volumes sometimes between multiple pipelines.

We see fluctuations quarter-to-quarter. And while I'm -- I think it's very true that our volume suffered during the transaction period. I wouldn't read too much into for example, this last quarter, where some of that fluctuation occurred. But I would also tell you and then I would ask Joe, when I finish to chime in, we are now aggressively more, aggressively pursuing commercial alternatives now that the roadmap is clear and we know where we're headed. So, Joe, can you chime in on this and add something please.

Joel Moxley

Thanks, David. Yes, Leo, we are seeing activities pickup. We connected additional gas supplies in late in the second quarter and in fact for July, we averaged over 255 million to 256 million cubic feet a day, so activity is picking up. The drilling economics in South Texas continued to improve, natural gas liquid prices continued to go up, and natural gas is continue to be stable. So that gives us -- give producers an increasing incentive to drill in South Texas.

So, we continue to expect this -- we get our share of those. We have several other producers that we are discussing additional gas supplies that we hope will see in either the late third quarter into the fourth quarter of this year. So, things continue to look up in South Texas where volumes are going through our processing plants.

Leo Kelser

So, I was also wondering if you could elaborate a little bit on the whole Corpus Christi connection. And how much an advantage that might be for the existing assets and in terms of interest you might have from all alternative transactions?

David Biegler

Yes, Corpus Christi, we've long believed is one of our key strategic competitive advantages and it is grown and an important this time as going on in my brief reference in my remarks. To the Permian basin is the -- your now seeing not only additional fractionation and additional petrochemical work in what you would call this southern part of the Texas Gulf Coast. We're also seeing the new pipelines to Mexico and somebody announced gas lines into that area. A lot of increase activity that's focused on moving new to the port of Corpus Christi or using that as a hub for going to Mexico or onto the eastern markets.

And, yes, the quick answer is, we're seeing additional interest in our assets because of that geographic competitive advantage placement. I mean I think all of you are probably familiar with the basin differential issues to somewhat in moving Permian production both liquids and gas to markets and the discounts that are currently being endured by people. And some of that moves through the old historic channel, some is moving, beginning to move more toward Corpus Christi. And a lot of that is liquids base because of fractionation being more or less full in Mount Bellevue, and the availability of the port of Corpus Christi and its closer proximity to the Permian basin makes it attractive to people. Did that answer it or I want to make sure I did -- that's a critical question I want to make sure I answered it fully.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Dillon Delaney [indiscernible]. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, it's actually [John Keane]. Few questions for you please. First of all, can you talk a little bit about your liquidity? I was trying to understand from the press release, the $15 million of liquidity is at the holdco or at the opco, and can you talk about your liquidity position at each entity please?

David Biegler

Bret Allan will handle that question.

Bret Allan

So, when we think about the liquidity position there is two components to it. Obviously, we've got the amount of cash that we have on hand as well as the amount that we can borrow on the credit facility, but part of the credit facility is currently pledged to letters of credit that we have outstanding, which is roughly 24 million of letters of credit to various producers, as part of our activity. And then off course, we've got the step downs on the on the credit facility coming down overtime. So, those are the factors that go into determining your liquidity, but we continue to make pay downs on the revolver. We have not had to borrow back in quite some time.

Unidentified Analyst

So is 15 million what the liquidity is at the opco?

Bret Allan

Yes, at June 30th.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and I guess the press release said as of August 10th as well, is that am I reading that correctly, Bret?

Bret Allan

Right, it has been consistent over that time period.

Unidentified Analyst

And so, could you elaborate a little bit further on what happens in Q1 of 19? And how your sense of urgency with regard to these strategic alternatives considering the liquidity is only 15 million bucks?

Bret Allan

Well, I think I would say John that we are currently engaged with the bank group to work on a broader solution to address, not only the covenants snapback that come on in the first quarter of 2019, but the fact that the revolver has gone current. You probably noticed in the Q that the debt has moved to the current from long-term and that's really based on the maturity date of August 2019. So, I think really it's by working with the bank on the broader solution and we are currently engaged on that right now.

David Biegler

I would like to add and I've mentioned it and you've realized there is a limited amount we can say, but when I said the full range of strategic alternatives that includes not just working with the debt side, but working the value of the asset base itself. I mean we've demonstrated in the AMID transaction that we're willing to execute on the proper transaction and whether that includes the transaction or the other alternative is some limited asset sales to address the liquidity or all within the scope of what is being looked at.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think that our restructuring is the potential path, just trying to understand was only 15 million liquidity -- what the real alternatives are here, please?

David Biegler

I would say particularly looking at the first quarter covenant that restructuring has to be viewed as a potential path, yes.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Ronald Mincy [ph], private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Ronald Mincy. My question is with Cheniere starting up a gas flow and they've got the FERC approval last week. My question is. Is Southcross connected to Cheniere for the Corpus Christie LNG plant?

David Biegler

Hi, Joel, do you want to talk about Cheniere and how affects our marketing area?

Joel Moxley

We are -- Ron, we are not directly connected to them from a gas standpoint yet. We are providing services to them. We are actually connected to them on our liquid side. And as soon as the facility starts up, we will be taking some natural gas liquids that are being produced as part of their liquefaction process. Nonetheless, the startup of the Cheniere facility will serve to tighten up the gas market in that area and we should benefit from that. We are seeing increased values for natural gas in the markets we do serve, in the Corpus Christi area, and I would expect that to continue. So while we don't get a direct benefit from Cheniere on natural gas side, we certainly get indirect benefits of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay then as a follow-up. What annual revenues do you expect to see out of Cheniere once the ramp up the train number one in terms of gas or liquids?

Joel Moxley

Liquid should be a relatively small volume. So, right now, we don't have a good estimate. We think it'll be in the order of magnitude of 200 to 300 barrels per day of natural gas liquids that we would directly get from Cheniere. And so, it's not a major volume, but again I think we get the indirect benefit of gas prices in our markets that just the supply of natural gas should be tighter, in Corpus Christi. We’re already seeing that and that's before the facility starts up.

Unidentified Analyst

A few more questions, how long do we have till the independent auditors have to render the ongoing concern opinion that was referred to in that press release? Can we wait till Q1 next year? Or is -- can that happen many times?

David Biegler

Bret, go ahead please.

Bret Allan

So, Ron, if you’re referring to the ongoing concern audit opinion, that is something that is performed in conjunction with the filing of our 10-K, which would be in March of 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

So, we don’t have to wait until then?

Bret Allan

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

On the revolving credit line, Bret, you and I've had phone conversations about this issue and also addressing the comment that Mr. Biegler just made about the limited asset sales. How would it work with respect to -- my impression was that any kind of asset sale would have to go to paying down the term loan, first, but how could we do that or how could we apply in asset sale to pay down the revolver?

Bret Allan

Well, Ron, that's obviously something that we can't get into the details on the discussions that we’re having, but that would be a dialogue that we would have collaboratively between the term loan lenders, the revolving credit lenders and ourselves.

Unidentified Analyst

So that's a topic that’s still being pursued, is that correct?

Bret Allan

That’s correct.

Unidentified Analyst

And my last question then is obviously because we went through this in the spring of 2016, the NYSE delisting notification. Are you concerned about that? [Indiscernible]

David Biegler

Yes, it’s not a delisting. It is purely just that we would be -- the New York Stock Exchange would append the BC symbol to our ticker, but we will continue to be traded as we were for the next six months.

Unidentified Analyst

And the last question is. Can I presume since we went through that with AMID that you are going to be shopping Southcross thus holdings and the partnership?

David Biegler

I think the best statement is that repeating the -- we are pursuing all the alternatives that are available to us. And I’m not being up to, so I’m just trying to be within the realm of what we can say. We are pursuing ever alternative that anyone would think of in terms of addressing the balance sheet.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I'll turn the floor back to management for closing remarks.

David Biegler

Yes, I want to thank everyone for being with us. I know you realized -- we realized it's the termination of the AMID transaction was a disappointment to some, but I guess the main message today and I hope it was clear in the comments. We are moving on aggressively to move on to the next stage of addressing the alternatives available to us. And we continue to thank everyone for their interest in Southcross Energy. And with that, we will close operator.

Operator

Thank you. This will conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.