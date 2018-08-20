Time To Watch Gold Miners For Relative Strength

When the gold price has plunged and it looks like things can’t possibly get any worse for the metal, that’s when smart traders start looking for bargains among the gold mining and exploration stocks. In today’s comments we’ll discuss the need for the mining stocks to bottom before the physical gold price before a worthwhile rally can begin. We’ll also see why relative price strength is so essential for the gold miners ahead of a gold price bottom. While there are no signs yet of relative strength among the major miners, the stage has been set for a bottoming process in the weeks ahead for reasons we’ll discuss here.

One of the first things bargain hunters do after a market collapse is to search for signs of accumulation in a particular sector or industry. The goal of this search is to discover evidence that informed institutional and professional investors are quietly building up long positions in individual stocks that have been abandoned by smaller investors. One of the best ways of correctly identifying an accumulation campaign in a stock or industry group is to do a relative strength study.

Relative strength can be measured in several ways, but two of the most common are to compare the price of the asset you’re evaluating with the price of the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX). This can provide some very useful information about the stock’s relative performance versus the broad market. After a major decline, stocks which have made a series of higher lows while the S&P 500 is still declining to continue outperform the broad market once a bottom has been confirmed.

A more focused measure of relative strength is to compare the price of the stock in question to that of its industry group. This is where relative strength studies are of use to us in the ongoing gold bear market. The idea is to compare the price performance of the actively traded gold and silver mining stocks with the industry benchmark, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU). If you can find individual mining stocks whose price lines are moving higher while the XAU is still declining (or bottoming), then you’ll have the first indications that informed investors – the “smart money” – may be operating in these stocks.

As of Aug. 20, there are still no clear and evident signs in the 50 most actively traded U.S.- and Canadian-listed gold mining shares of relative strength. The overwhelming majority of gold stocks haven’t yet established a bottom, nor are there any signs of the 50 most active gold stocks making higher lows versus the XAU index. However, the extent to which the gold miners are technically “oversold” can be seen in the following graph. This indicator shows the cumulative new 10-week highs and lows for the 50 most actively traded gold stocks. It has recently collapsed to its lowest level in years.

Source: WSJ

In the last three trading sessions, the number of gold stocks making new lows has drastically accelerated. Last week, for instance, 75% of the 50 gold stocks mentioned above made new lows. That type of ultra negative performance happens only when the market is in free-fall and typically just before an immediate-term bottom is confirmed. This is another reason for closely watching the gold stocks in the days ahead for signs of emerging relative strength.

Let’s now turn our attention to the precious metals. As mentioned last week, a “heads up” indication that the silver price might soon be bottoming was the behavior of the gold/silver ratio, shown below.

Source: StockCharts

The gold/silver ratio measures the number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold. It fell to its lowest level of the year two months ago and has since risen to its high level since late March at the 83.00 level. Historically, a spike in the gold/silver ratio above the 80.00 level has been a bullish the silver price in the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, as was the case the last time the gold/silver ratio rose decisively above the 80.00 level back in March. Once the metals find a bottoming out point and have a reason to rally (namely a weaker dollar), silver normally goes on to outperform gold in cases where the gold/silver ratio exceeds the 80.00 level. Thus we should look for silver to shortly begin the bottoming process.

Already the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), my favorite silver proxy, has begun the preliminary steps for establishing an immediate-term bottom. SLV has managed to close slightly above its 5-day moving average as of Aug. 17. A higher close above the 5-day MA from here would technically snap SLV’s immediate downside momentum and allow the bulls to attempt regaining control of the immediate-term trend from the bears. SLV’s next obstacle which needs to be overcome before a bottom can be confirmed is the 15-day moving average, which is visible in the following graph (blue line).

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy, hasn’t quite managed to close above its 5-day moving average. It’s actually ideal for the silver ETF to lead the gold ETF, so any additional strengthening of the silver ETF (SLV) would likely bode well for IAU. As previously mentioned, a simple 2-day close decisively above the 5-day MA would serve notice on the bears that a preliminary bottoming attempt has begun for IAU. Even the simple act of closing the gold ETF price two days above its 5-day moving average would be viewed as a sign of latent strength since IAU has been unable to manage this feat since early July. This would also likely discourage the shorts and force them to temporarily back off enough to allow the bulls to take over.

Source: BigCharts

Until the above mentioned developments take place (namely a 2-day close above the 5-day moving average in the gold and silver ETFs), investors should stand pat and make no new purchases of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). A confirmed immediate-term bottom could come as soon as this week, so once the technical requirements for a preliminary bottom are met as discussed in this report we'll be able to evaluate the prospects for another entry point with greater clarity. For now, I recommend investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.