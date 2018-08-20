Homebuilders - Am I Wrong?

Every month, I update my view on homebuilding stocks. Over the past few quarters, I have been quite bullish. The reasons are high building sentiment and strengthening leading indicators like building permits. However, my bull case got some small cracks last month when both building permits and housing starts took an ugly hit as I discussed in this article. This time, it seems that the uptrend of permits and housing starts continues while building stocks continue to show weakness. We truly are at a make or break point while I still believe stocks are going to make it.

Extra: This article discusses the iShares U.S. Homebuilders ETF (ITB). This ETF covers all major homebuilders and is therefore the best tool to track building sentiment/activity.

It's Still An Uptrend

Last month, housing starts dropped to 1.158 million units on a seasonally adjusted annual basis. This translated to a 5.5% year-on-year decline. In July, we see that housing starts increased to 1.168 million units which is higher compared to June but still down 1.43% on a year-on-year basis. Building permits increased to 1.311 million units in July which is 4.2% higher compared to July of 2017 after declining 1.5% in June. The trend of both indicators is very solid. Building permits seem to recover after their dip in June which did cause a minor panic among traders. However, note that housing starts are much more volatile than building permits. The simple reason is that every single apartment is considered a housing start whereas building permits only cover bigger projects so to speak.

One of the reasons why I mentioned that traders started to panic a bit is the fact that homebuilders (ITB) abruptly ended their attempt to break out a few weeks ago. Homebuilders remain in a strong downtrend after 'going nuts' in the second half of 2017.

ITB data by YCharts

The current year-on-year performance of homebuilding stocks is slightly lower than 10%. This is down from more than 50% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The graph below shows the comparison between the year-on-year performance of ITB and building permits. What we see is that very slow growth is currently priced in. Every uptick of building permits makes homebuilders an extremely interesting buy, mainly because the year-on-year performance dramatically drops to more than -15% over the next few months if ITB were to stay at its current price. I am not saying this is going to happen, it only shows us what would happen to the year-on-year performance if the ETF were to stay at its current price.

So, to reiterate my previous statement, we are at a point where the risk/reward ratio is extremely interesting. We don't even need high permits growth to warrant a long position of homebuilders.

Moreover, it really seems that last month's permits dip was just a glitch. The same happened in October of 2017 which was followed by a few very solid months of permits growth and some of the best months for ITB since the economic bottom of 2009.

Moreover, the bigger picture shows that building permits remain in a solid uptrend. Even if I were bearish I would have to try really hard to use last month's dip as a reason to start selling/shorting homebuilders. However, one thing that needs to be monitored is the NAHB housing market index. Sentiment in the single-family housing market remains elevated despite being on the same level as one year ago. The year-on-year growth rate is exactly at 0% in August (NAHB is one month ahead of permits and housing starts). This does not mean that building permits cannot increase further because one is a sentiment index while the other is a simple number of domestic building permits. That said, I am going to get more cautious if NAHB sentiment starts to fall further over the next few months. However, at this point it does not look like we are in for a downtrend of either NAHB sentiment or building permits.

And before I move over to my closing words, let me share the ratio spread between consumer cyclicals (XLY) and consumer staples (XLP) with you. I compared that ratio with the ITB ETF. The correlation is not extremely high which is not why I am showing you this ratio. My point is that investors are still bullish on the US consumer. If traders are selling homebuilders because of a weaker US consumer, why would they cause consumer cyclicals to outperform? That does not make any sense in my opinion and is one of the reasons why I trust my own theory that the homebuilding market is still in a healthy uptrend.

Source: TradingView

Takeaway

Building permits have rebounded in July. It seems that my call for an extended uptrend is being confirmed. However, building stocks continued to underperform after failing to break out just a few weeks ago. At this point, the question is: am I wrong? I am currently not selling because I believe that my initial thesis is still not rejected. Housing NAHB sentiment along with permits and housing starts continues to do well. Add to that the outperformance of consumer cyclicals which does not indicate that traders are betting on a weaker consumer.

Even the call of red-hot housing prices putting pressure on homebuilders does not make too much sense given that additional building projects would lower the pressure of rising home prices.

All things considered I am sticking to my current homebuilding longs. At this point, I am long NVR Corp. (NVR) and PulteGroup (PHM). I expect ITB to bottom around current price and to try to break out between $39-$40.

I am going to sell if building permits fail to continue their uptrend in the months ahead.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVR, PHM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.