RingCentral: Time To Ring In Some Profits

Current valuation appears to fully price in ~25% revenue growth through fiscal 2019 and investors should be more cautious building a position in this name.

RingCentral remains the clear leader in the unified communications as a service, or UCaaS, market and has performed exceptionally over the past year.

RingCentral (RNG) remains the leader in the UCaaS market and has earned a premium valuation over the past year. However, with the stock at an all-time high after another strong quarterly report, valuation appears to be a bit stretched. Though the UCaaS market overall continues to grow at impressive rates, RNG appears to be relatively overvalued and the stock may remain flat over the coming months.

RNG reported subscription revenue growing 32% in Q2, accelerating from 29% last year and excluding AT&T (T), subscription revenue was up 37%. The stock has been an absolute winner over the past year, much like the other names competing in the UCaaS market, namely 8x8 (EGHT) and Vonage (VG). After the Q2 earnings, all three of these companies reported very strong revenue growth and their share prices reflected investor's positive attitude.

Though RNG continues to grow at a faster rate than their direct competitors, the forward revenue multiple has exceeded 10x. Not many companies these days constantly trade at a 10x or greater forward revenue multiple, and I do not believe RNG should trade at this level.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

RNG is one of the leaders in the UCaaS market, or Unified Communications as a Service. This segment of the market focuses on the transformation of enterprise communication as it evolves from traditional land lines to newer forms of communication. RNG utilizes their cloud-based approach in order to provide flexible and cost-effective services to support an ever changing workforce. Employees are becoming more mobile and RNG is capturing the "bring-your-own device" market shares.

Enterprises have rapidly moved away from traditional land lines and moved towards newer forms of communication, including online meetings, team collaboration, telephony and video conferencing. RNG assists with delivering the newer forms of communication and their cloud-based offerings enable them to deliver more transparent revenue streams.

The new forms of communication are here to stay. Yes, voice communication is still the dominant form of enterprise communication, but there are an increasing number of communication forms. For example, RNG held a study of 2,000 customers and 44% said voice was their main method of communication. However, both team messaging and text followed closely behind. This demonstrates the changing landscape and need for enterprises to develop modern communication platforms.

Q2 was another very strong quarter for RNG, delivering revenue growth of 32%, and 37% excluding AT&T. This is very impressive considering RNG is the largest player in the UCaaS market ($146 million in Q2 revenue). This compares to EGHT ($78 million in Q2) and VG ($76 million in Q2).

Gross margin remained relatively flat at 77%, though this remains impressive. Gross margins are likely to remain in the high-70's range even as the company's growth eventually decelerates. This is because of their cloud-based and subscription revenue streams. This type of revenue has significantly lower costs compared to their hardware counterparts.

Management also raised their full year guidance by $10.0 million at the midpoint, resulting in a 29-30% revenue growth range. Subscription revenue was raised by $6.5 million at the midpoint, now representing growth of 28-29%, slightly below the 32% growth seen in Q2. Core subscription revenue, which excludes AT&T, is now guided to 34-35%, up from 32-34%. This shows that the AT&T revenue stream is still a drag on the company, however, revenue growth remains very healthy.

Valuation

The strong Q2 results reinforced RNG premium valuation, however, I believe this valuation is a bit stretched and investors may take a break from this name. The 30%+ revenue growth, though guided to be under 30% for the full year, remains impressive and forward revenue multiple is has been floating around that of Twilio (TWLO). TWLO grew nearly 55% this past quarter with a similar revenue base of RNG. Post-TWLO earnings, TWLO's multiple reached nearly 15x, a premium to RNH, however, I still believe RNG's multiple may be a bit much.

Currently, RNG trades at nearly 12x TTM revenues, a significant premium to competitors in the UCaaS and CPaaS industry. RNG's revenue growth is above a majority of these competitors and they do have a significant market share, however, their expensive premium may not be warranted.

When looking at a forward revenue compared to their closest competitors, EGHT and VG, RNG trades at a 5-7 turn premium. This is a significant premium considering RNG's top line growth in Q2 (32%) easily beat EGHT (20%) and VG (~15%) when it came to direct UCaaS revenue (VG competes in the UCaaS and UPaaS markets).

Google finance reported RNG's market cap on Friday at $6.78 billion. With a net cash balance of $210 million, RNG had an enterprise value of $6.57 billion as of Friday's closing price of $89.30.

Management guided subscription revenue to $595-600 million for F18, representing a growth rate of 28-30%. Let's assume for F19, the growth slightly decelerates to 25%, implying subscription revenue of $744-750 million. Total revenue is guided to $649-656 million, representing a growth rate of 29-30%. Again, let's assume this growth rate decelerates to 25%, which would imply total revenue of $811-820 million.

Using management's subscription and total revenue guidance and my implied F19 25% growth rate, RNG trades at a F19 revenue multiple of 8.8x at the midpoint (subscription revenue only) and 8.1x (total revenue). I believe an ~8x F19 revenue multiple is warranted because of RNG's above industry-average revenue growth and significantly larger market share.

It would be challenging to build a position if RNG continues to trade at this high of a current revenue multiple and investors may need to wait a few quarters for revenue to catch up to this valuation. However, at ~90, RNG holds a premium valuation and looks to be fully priced in. I would look to hold onto any positions in RNG for the time being and possibly buy on any large pullbacks. It is challenging to make a complete argument to begin building a position in this name at this time.

Risks to RNG include increased competition from both EGHT and VG. As the competitors continue to grow in size, they will begin to compete for a similar customer cohort which may cause RNG's revenue growth to decelerate quicker than anticipated. In addition, being a highly valued named based on forward revenues, this name is subject to large corrections in the market. We have seen the tech market as a whole self-correct over time as revenue multiple continue to reach new levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO, EGHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.