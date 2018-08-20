Cardlytics Could Crumble With Lockup Expiration

We believe that pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will be eager to sell - CDLX has a return from IPO of 58.6%.

When the 180-day IPO lockup period for CDLX expires, pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell large blocks of previously-restricted shares for the first time.

The 180-day lockup period for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) ends on August 31st, 2018. When this period concludes, the company’s pre-IPO shareholders have the opportunity to sell large blocks of currently-restricted securities. The potential for a sudden increase in the volume of shares traded on the secondary market could negatively impact the stock price of CDLX in the short term when the IPO lockup expires.

Currently, CDLX trades in the $20 to $21, significantly higher than its IPO price of $13. CDLX had a first day return of 2.8%. Since IPO, shares have climbed steadily to reach $18.82 on February 23, but they dropped to $13.41 on April 27. CDLX has a return from IPO of 58.6%.

While the 180-day IPO lockup expiration for CDLX was scheduled for August 8th, 2018, this date is usually delayed when the company reports earnings within close proximity to the IPO lockup expiration. SAIL reported Q1 results on August 14th.

In our seven-year study of IPO lockup expirations, we have found this period of delay to be 17 calendar days from the date of earnings, making the adjusted lockup expiration for CDLX 8/31/18.

Business Overview: Business Intelligence Platform Focused on Purchasing Data

Cardlytics operates a platform that analyzes purchasing data in the United States and United Kingdom. The company has two segments: Cardlytics Direct and its Other Platform Solutions. The Cardlytics Direct solution is a proprietary native advertising channel, which enables marketing agents to reach consumers via mobile and online banking channels. It also enables marketing companies to utilize the purchasing intelligence through other channels.

Cardlytics uses purchasing data from over 2,000 financial institutions to analyze consumer spending behaviors. The company uses advanced analytics to develop actions that help marketing agents identify and influence likely buyers, as well as measure the impact of the marketing costs. The total data included information on around $1.3 trillion in U.S. consumer spending in 2016. The Cardlytics platform handled over 18.0 billion in-store and online transactions involving over 94 million accounts in the United States in 2016. This represents approximately 20% of all credit and debit card swipes.

The company has designed its platform to provide insight into consumer purchase data that goes beyond a client’s own store and website. This includes potential customers as well. Currently, most solutions provide marketing companies with only a sliver of an individual’s spending within and across major classifications. Cardlytics notes that around 92% of consumer spending in 2016 occurred in-store, and analytical platforms that can capture large amounts of that data will be the next disruptive opportunity in business intelligence. Cardlytics has strong relationships with marketers in a wide array of industries, such as 20 of the top 25 United States restaurant chains and 23 of the top 50 retailers in the U.S., three out of five of the top cable and satellite television providers, and three of the top four wireless carriers.

Through September 30, 2017, Cardlytics was partner with over 2,000 financial institutions, including Lloyds TSB Bank, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), National Association, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), PNC Bank, and Santander UK plc.

Source for company information was the CDLX S-1/A.

Financial Highlights

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, Cardlytics reported the following financial results:

Revenue was $32.7 million for a 22% increase over the prior year period

Revenue from Cardlytics Direct was $32.1 million for a 31% increase over the prior year period

GAAP net loss was ($20.0) million for ($1.54) per share versus a loss of ($12.5) million the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA was ($3.0) million versus a loss of ($4.9) million for the prior year

Source for financial results was the CDLX website.

Management Team

CEO Scott Grimes has served in his position and on the board of directors since the founding of the company. His previous experience includes senior executive positions at Capital One Financial Corporation, Canaan Partners, FreeMarkets Inc., McKinsey & Company, and Schlumberger Limited. Mr. Grimes earned a B.S. in electrical engineering from Union College and an MBA from Stanford University.

Chief Operating Officer Lynne Laube has been with Cardlytics since 2008. Her previous experience is from positions at Capital One and Bank One Corporation. She earned a B.S. in finance and marketing from the University of Cincinnati.

Source for management information was the CDLX website.

Competition: Google, Salesforce, and IBM

According to the company, Cardlytics is competing in a nascent industry segment with few direct competitors. However, some other providers of consumer analytics include Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), IBM (IBM), and Salesforce (CRM).

Early Market Performance

The underwriters for Cardlytics priced its IPO at $13 per share, at the low end of its expected price range of $13 to $15. Its six-month performance on NASDAQ Global has been mixed. The stock closed on its first day of trading at $13.37 and then rose to a high of $18.82 on February 23. Shares experienced a short decline to $13.41 on April 27 only to climb back to an overall high of $25.06 on June 19. Currently, shares trade around $20 to $21.

Conclusion: Short Shares of CDLX Ahead of 8/31/18 IPO Lockup Expiration

When the IPO lockup for CDLX expires on August 31st, 2018, pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will have the opportunity to sell large blocks of currently-restricted shares for the first time. Significant sales of currently restricted stock could flood the secondary market a cause a sharp, short-term dip in share price.

This group of pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders includes 5 corporate entities and numerous executives and directors.

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of CDLX ahead of the company's August 31st lockup expiration. Interested investors should cover short positions either late in the trading day on August 31st or during the September 4th trading session following the long weekend.

