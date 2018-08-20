10.6% Yielding BDC Trading Below Book Value

The stock is likely under-priced and trading 9% below book value, giving it a current regular dividend yield of 10.6% (before specials).

However, these investments are responsible for most of the historical realized gains, NAV per share growth, and special dividends.

FDUS is for higher risk investors (looking for higher yields) and does not fit my personal risk profile due to its portfolio of mostly second-lien/subordinated debt and equity investments.

Fidus has outperformed most BDCs when it comes to NAV per share growth, but declined during the recent quarter with realized losses mostly due to the exits of two investments.

Q2 2018 Dividend Coverage Update

Fidus Investment (FDUS) was not expected to fully cover its dividend due to non-cash expense related to unamortized operating expenses on its old registration statement as well as being underleveraged, slower portfolio growth with lower portfolio yields. However, FDUS hit my base-case projections covering 92% of its dividend. Management is carefully growing the portfolio and approaching targeted leverage with undistributed taxable income of around $0.37 per share to cover dividend shortfalls.

Edward Ross, Chairman and CEO: "From an operating perspective, second quarter results were in line with our expectations. On a fair value basis, our portfolio continues to provide us with a high level of current and recurring adjusted net investment income and the opportunity to monetize equity-related investments. We continued to grow our portfolio, adding $43.1 million in new investments while receiving repayments of $29.2 million. As we enter the second half of the year, the prospects of an improving quality of deal flow and healthy M&A activity should allow us to continue to selectively grow our diversified portfolio while adhering to our principle of emphasizing capital preservation." Source: FDUS Press Release

After two years of mostly maintaining its portfolio yield, there have been declines below previous levels during and is currently at its previous low of 12.7%.

Portfolio Credit Quality & Changes In NAV Per Share

As of June 30, 2018, investments in three portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, with cost and fair value of $16.8 million and $4.0 million (or 0.6% of the overall portfolio), respectively. Inflexxion, Inc. and Cavallo Bus Lines Holdings were added to non-accrual status in Q2 2018 and Restaurant Finance remains on non-accrual. Six Month Smiles Holdings was previously on non-accrual but exited during the quarter.

"We received payment of $0.5 million related to the exit of our debt investment in Six Month Smiles Holdings Inc. as we made a deliberate decision to exit the situation rather than invest incremental dollars in a turnaround. As a result, we realized an $8.9 million loss, and received $24 million related to the exit of our debt and equity investments in Inflexxion, Inc. and realized a $6.4 million loss. In addition, we received a nominal profits interest in IVH Holdings LLC which acquired the assets of Inflexxion. This event was preceded by the loss of a material contract that created liquidity issues among others for the portfolio company and as a result the company was sold in an expedited manner." Source: FDUS Earnings Call Transcript

Net asset value ("NAV") per share declined by 0.5% during the recently reported quarter with realized losses from the relinquishment of its investments in Inflexxion, Inc. and exit of Six Month Smiles Holdings as shown in the following table:

However, portfolio credit quality improved due to the exit of these investments as shown below:

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last few months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last two years, including FDUS, Main Street Capital (MAIN), Gladstone Capital (GLAD), Hercules Capital (HTGC), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), Ares Capital (ARCC), New Mountain Finance (NMFC), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD), and TCP Capital (TCPC). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV and have a lower yield but many pay special/supplemental dividends supported by capital gains.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Prospect Capital (PSEC), FS Investment Corporation (FSIC), Alcentra Capital (ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL), Garrison Capital (GARS), Apollo Investment (AINV), Capitala Finance (CPTA), KCAP Financial (KCAP), Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC), THL Credit (TCRD), Barings BDC (BBDC), Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV with higher yields likely due to potential credit issues driving additional dividend cuts.

It should be noted that PSEC has not reported June 30, 2018, results and I'm expecting its NAV per share to decline for the reasons discussed in "Upcoming Book Value Declines For This Higher Yielding BDC?".

Summary & Recommendations

As shown in the previous table, FDUS has outperformed most BDCs when it comes to NAV per share growth over the last two years that also takes into account special dividends paid each year. The stock is likely underpriced and trading 9% below book value, giving it a current regular dividend yield of 10.6% (before specials).

I would consider myself to be a conservative type BDC investor due to having a larger portion of my equity investments in the sector. I primarily focus on capital preservation and sustainable dividend yields and willing to give up higher yield for what I believe to be a safer investment that is more likely to outperform during an economic downturn.

FDUS is for higher-risk investors (looking for higher yields) and does not fit my personal risk profile due to its portfolio of mostly second-lien/subordinated debt and equity investments. However, these investments are responsible for most of the historical realized gains, NAV per share growth and special dividends.

