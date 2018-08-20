Will Tesla Idle Factory In September?

There's been a lot of discussion on this site and others about how Tesla (TSLA) is going to achieve its two main goals for the second half of this year: GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow. While some think it will be due to substantial production improvement and solid expense management, others believe that it will be helped by short term items like credit sales. Recently, I've been thinking about the situation in broader terms, and I'm wondering today if the company's best bet is to shut down the Fremont factory for a period of time next month.

If we go back to the Q2 2018 investor letter, management talked about a $579 million increase in finished goods vehicle inventory due to the timing of deliveries. This wasn't a major surprise, given the sharp jump in Model 3 vehicles in transit at the end of the quarter. If Tesla is truly producing 5,000 or 6,000 Model 3 units a week at this point, it may run into a similar problem at the end of Q3, perhaps even more so if vehicles in transit rise further. The Model 3 situation so far this quarter seems good according to Bloomberg.

(Source: Bloomberg Model 3 tracker, seen here)

There will come a point in September where a finished vehicle just physically cannot make it to a customer before the end of the month. If you are delivering for a customer in New Jersey, for instance, it takes time to get the vehicle across the country. So if Tesla has hit its production guidance of 50k-55k for the quarter, theoretically it should stop producing vehicles it knows it can't get to the customer before quarter's end. By reducing finished goods inventory as much as possible, operating cash flow can improve.

Likewise, we have a similar situation for the Model S and X, even more so if you think about these two models taking even longer to deliver for international customers. Additionally, the number of these two vehicles produced in the first half of the year outpaced deliveries quite a bit, leading to a sharp rise in cumulative unsold vehicles, seen below. Yes, some of these likely were used as loaners and display vehicles, but the overall trend is clear.

(Source: TMC Europe tracker, seen here)

The only downside here for the Model S and X is that generally when we've seen the cumulative production minus delivery numbers drop sequentially, it means a fall in margins. However, if you look at the times this happened, Tesla was able to shift the narrative about why margins were falling, primarily during the Model X and Model 3 ramps. Every percentage point in gross margins counts though when you are trying to be GAAP profitable.

By shutting down the factory, say for a week or two at the end of September, Tesla likely can also reduce some of its variable costs. Hourly employees won't be paid, saving on operating expenses, and reducing inventory (this improving cash flow) could save a little on interest expenses by reducing total borrowings. Perhaps also not fixing any vehicles that need servicing that are under warranty could also help, as Tesla currently is in penny pinching mode.

There's obviously a lot of other stuff going on with Tesla at the moment, so there may not be many eyes on the Fremont factory over the next couple of weeks. However, if you think logically about the items I discussed today, idling the factory for a period of time in September does make sense. By reducing the amount of vehicles in transit, Tesla can cut inventory levels and improve cash flow, and perhaps save a bit on expenses in an effort to get to profitability. What do you think about this scenario? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.