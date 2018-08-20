Berkshire Hathaway Significant Quarterly Changes

The changes in holdings that occurred at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) in its investment portfolio were relatively minor over the latest quarter compared to previous quarters. Today, we will list the changes and rate those purchases and sales with our Friedrich algorithm.

First, we will list all the holdings (excluding those companies that are wholly owned) with increases and decreases made during the second quarter of 2018 according to the SEC Form 13-F filing by the company.

Table compiled by author; Source SEC Form 13-F

Top Buys of the Quarter

By far, the largest investment by Mr. Buffett and associates was Apple (AAPL). That, of course, has worked out well as the stock has advanced nicely since last quarter in spite of all the folks out there who keep saying that Apple is a one-trick pony and that the days of the iPhone are over. Well, the days may be numbered, but that number may be much larger than they think.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) was another significant investment this past quarter. This looks to be a turnaround play and there is nobody who does it better than the Oracle. TEVA’s share price deflated since its acquisition of Allergan’s Actavis Generics division in 2016 which required the company to increase its debt from $8.4 billion to $35.5 billion. The company took a huge write down on goodwill in 2017 which resulted in a loss in excess of $16 billion for the year. Berkshire to the rescue?

U.S. Bancorp (USB) was another investment target for Berkshire last quarter. This is an addition to a holding that has been in the portfolio since 2006.

Smaller additions to existing holdings of Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and General Motors (GM) round out the top five. Adding more shares of another bank is par for Warren as the financial sector is in his comfort zone.

Top Sells in Quarter Two

Monsanto (MON) was the largest sale of the quarter resulting from its acquisition by Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) which closed in June. No decisions to make here for Warren; he just collected more cash and booked a nice gain, adding to his problem of what to do with all the cash lying around. Well, there are worse problems to have.

American Airlines (AAL) and United Continental (UAL) both got trimmed by Berkshire this last quarter. The American sale was significantly larger. The airline industry has had a nice run, but American’s stock price has fallen about 35% in 2018 so far. UAL has fared much better, but maybe the Oracle is questioning the sustainability of margins with fuel costs rising and wage pressures beginning to mount.

A significant chunk of Phillips 66 (PSX) was sold this last quarter. The cost basis was around $74 per share at the end of last year and the price had been trading in a range of $110 and $122 lately so perhaps the dividend wasn’t enough when such a nice capital gain was available.

The Charter Communications (CHTR) holding has been shrinking for three quarters. The price has gone nowhere lately and is down by almost 24% over the past five years. No dividend either. I can’t blame Mr. Buffett for making this move; I only question why it took so long.

Changes rated by the Friedrich Algorithm

After the latest jump in price after its positive quarterly earnings surprise, Apple is now above its estimated fair value (Main Street Price) according to Friedrich but still rated a strong hold as it is nowhere near our sell price.

TEVA, as the chart below shows, is rated overbought. When a company is not generating free cash flow (FCF), the algorithm (which is based upon FCF analysis) assigns a value of zero.

U.S. Bancorp is rated as overbought. But understanding bank assets is a tricky business and Buffett may be one of those few analysts who get to look more closely.

Bank of New York Mellon is rated as a hold.

Sometimes a chart does not tell enough of the story. In the case of General Motors, where FCF generation (by the Friedrich method of calculation; NI + Depr + Amortization – Cap Ex) dropped from near 8% to zero between 2016 and 2017. Friedrich rates GM as overbought.

Monsanto no longer trades as a separate company after being acquired, so Friedrich does not generate any chart or data file.

American Airlines is another where the FCF generation has turned negative and, therefore, gets assigned a value of zero. The direction of the share price is headed where Friedrich would expect with a rating of overbought.

United Continental is another company generating negative FCF and is rated by Friedrich as overbought. It would seem that the cyclicality of airlines is not in the history books just yet.

Phillips 66 is rate as a buy by Friedrich. The Oracle may be selling early on this one.

Again, Charter Communications is rated by Friedrich as a buy when Berkshire is selling. But the company, while generating strong FCF, is in an industry that is in decline. Sometimes we need to look beyond the algorithm to understand the potential of a company.

In the end, adding to the Apple position has been a big winner so far and Friedrich agrees with that purchase. The banks' balance sheets are too opaque so we tend to stay away from them. Friedrich tends to like many bank stocks but would not rate either of the bank purchases as buys. Adding to the GM position at this point in the new auto sales cycle seems counterintuitive, especially when it is rated as overbought. TEVA is a turnaround play. The company probably needs a cash infusion and who better to turn to than Berkshire? Time and some guidance will tell the story in the end.

Friedrich agrees with the sales of the airline stocks. The sale of CHTR may run counter to the Friedrich analysis, but I happen to agree since cutting the cable is becoming more than just a saying and portends a difficult future for the company. Selling PSX is questionable in both my opinion and Friedrich’s. We’ll just have to trust that the Oracle knows what he is doing.

