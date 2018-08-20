Darling Ingredients: Falling Lipids Prices Hurt In Q2

Food processor and recycler Darling Ingredients (DAR) reported Q2 earnings earlier this month that missed slightly on revenue but came in-line on diluted EPS. While the results themselves were largely as expected, the quarter's performance led to investor concerns about the company's outlook for the rest of 2018, and Darling's share price quickly lost 6% of its value in response (see figure), although it remains well above its May low. Prior to the earnings report's released I pointed to lipid prices as a factor that I expected to be an important driver of the Q2 result and subsequent outlook, and these prices have had a mixed impact on both in recent months.

Darling reported Q2 revenue of $846.6 million, down 5.4% from Q2 2017 and missing the consensus estimate by $22.9 million. Falling prices for lipids (animal fats and vegetable oils) contributed to lower revenues at the company's Feed Ingredients and Food Ingredients segments even as processing volumes remained flat or even increased. The Feed segment, which is the company's largest, reported Q2 revenue of $498.8 million in the latest quarter compared to $549.1 million in Q2 2017 even as its processing volume rose by 5.4% over the same period. Likewise, the Food segment's revenue result declined by 0.6% YoY on an unchanged processing volume. Lipid prices fell sharply midway through Q2 2018 due to China's decision to impose tariffs on U.S. soybeans and growing expectations of a strong soybean harvest in the U.S. (see figure) and, given soybean oil's dominate position in the broader lipids market, fats and oils prices broadly declined by up to 24% between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018. Higher protein prices were able to offset some of the decline, but total sales from Darling's rendering operations still declined by roughly 10% YoY.

The Fuel segment, on the other hand, reported a 5.5% YoY improvement to its revenue result even as its processing volume fell by 7% over the same period. Diesel fuel prices rose across North America between April 2017 and June 2018 (see figure), contributing alongside strong demand to higher prices for biodiesel over the same period.

Darling's segments were able to deliver some YoY EBITDA growth despite the pricing pressures faced by the Feed and Food segments. The Feed segment reported an adjusted EBITDA result of $84.1 million for the latest quarter, up slightly from $84 million in Q2 2017 as low costs made up for some of the negative impact of lower prices; it should be noted, however, that the YoY improvement was also only possible due to a favorable $1.3 million FX impact. The Food segment's adjusted EBITDA also increased, rising from $29.3 million to $29.7 million YoY; this segment, too, benefited from a favorable FX impact, this time worth $2.3 million.

The Fuel segment was the only one of Darling's wholly-owned operations to achieve EBITDA growth in Q2 on a non-FX basis. The segment's adjusted EBITDA for the latest quarter came in at $13.6 million for a YoY improvement of 37% that was substantially larger than its own positive FX impact of $1.1 million. The presence of higher biodiesel prices and lower lipid feedstock costs have contributed to improved biodiesel operating margins in the U.S. over the last five quarters, so EBITDA growth at the Fuel segment was expected given the favorable operating conditions that have prevailed in the broader biodiesel sector in 2018 to date.

The company's Diamond Green Diesel renewable diesel joint venture with refiner Valero Energy (VLO), which produces a higher-quality renewable fuel from lipid feedstocks than biodiesel, fared well for similar reasons. Darling's share of its EBITDA rose to $18.2 million from $12.4 million YoY even as its sales volume declined by 14.1% over the same period. In addition to the improved operating margins, the JV also benefited from a higher carbon dioxide price under California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard that in turn resulted in a credit value to the JV's renewable diesel of $1.90/gallon in the latest quarter.

Darling's consolidated (excluding the Diamond Green Diesel JV's result but including a $25 million dividend payment from it) adjusted EBITDA came in at $115.1 million in the latest quarter, up slightly from $111.2 million in Q2 2017. This result was virtually unchanged if the favorable FX impact is excluded from the calculation, however illustrating how the improved protein and fuel prices, and higher Feed and Food segment volumes, were necessary just to offset the negative impact of lower lipids prices. Adjusted net income, which excluded one-time charges related to a debt extinguishment, plant closure, and sale of a subsidiary at a loss, increased to $17.7 million, or a diluted EPS of $0.11, compared to $9.1 million and $0.05, respectively, YoY. Including special items the latest diluted EPS result came in lower at -$0.18.

The outlook for lipids prices remains weak following recent USDA reports forecasting record soybean stocks on reduced exports and a strong North American harvest. This can be expected to continue to hamper earnings growth at the Feed and, to a lesser extent, Food segments in Q3 and Q4. This should be the last year that low lipids prices work against Darling when comparing against previous quarters' performance, however, if for no other reason then that soybean prices are currently trading near decade lows and are unlikely to fall much further given rising biomass-based diesel production.

Diamond Green Diesel will contribute to some of that increased production as well, with management stating during the earnings call that a recent expansion of its capacity from 160 million gallons per year to 275 million gallons per year will be completed this month and should begin to show up in the Q3 earnings. This will be well-timed; while biomass-based diesel margins have compressed slightly in Q3 to date (see figure), the conditions that resulted in the JV's EBITDA growth in the latest quarter have largely remained in place. Diamond Green Diesel achieved EBITDA of $1.05/gallon, so the expansion should contribute to a $58 million increase to Darling's share of the JV's EBITDA so long as production margins remain at their recent levels.

The consensus analyst estimates for Darling's annual EBITDA results in FY 2018, 2019, and 2020 have declined over the course of the year as lipid prices have declined both in North America and abroad (see figure). The downward revision to the FY 2020 estimate is the most notable, although it is of course the least certain as well. That said, the effects of the Diamond Green Diesel expansion can be seen in the predicted 5.2% YoY EBITDA growth next year, and a mooted additional expansion to the JV would contribute to continued growth thereafter in the event that lipids prices remain low. However, the rally in Darling's share price that has occurred since January, even as the company's EBITDA for the first six months of the year has declined YoY, has caused both its trailing and forward EV/EBITDA ratios to move into the double-digits, and both are now substantially above the 3-year median value (see second figure). This, combined with Darling's mixed outlook at present, prevents me from recommending it as a long investment opportunity in the wake of its Q2 earnings report's release.

