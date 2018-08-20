Turkey And Its Lira - Textbook Economic Theory Doesn't Always Work

Turkey and its Lira have hit headlines in the past couple of weeks. Extreme currency volatility, combined with political wrangling, has created exciting news flow for reporters. Journalists, as well as analysts, from all walks of life have become the ultimate experts of Turkey, and they all share the same advice: raise interest rates significantly to strengthen the Lira. But is this really the ultimate solution to Turkey's, and other emerging markets', currencies?

Conventional economic theories and their application are art rather than science. Otherwise, we would not have been facing economic and financial crises occurring across all markets - developed and developing - every few years. Major central banks would not have been stuck with their only tricks of low interest rates and quantitative easing for the past 10 years, not knowing what else to do. And the ultra low interest rates have not worked in creating meaningful inflation in the West or Japan. On the other side, ultra high interest rates of 45% are not helping the Argentine Peso; it still falls heavily with EM volatility, and the Argentine economy will be in deep recession as a result of the debt markets shutting down - how can local corporates or individuals borrow at 45% and continue life as normal?

Turkey might have done well not too take any rushed monetary action. The latest volatility resulted from political disturbances rather than any new economic changes. Political disturbances do not get offset by raising interest rates. The Turkish economy would have received a double hit, as Argentina did; raising interest rates madly, giving a deadly hit to economic activity, while the currency remains as volatile as normal.

The fact is; high interest rates on the Lira in Turkey have been a key reason behind some of the unbalances that exist today. Companies in Turkey have been borrowing in USD and EUR for years in order to pay lower interest in their loans versus the higher interest on the Lira. If Lira rates were as low as those of USD, companies would have borrowed in Lira, and the USD private debt in the country would have been minimalized.

Turkey's economy has still the same strong fundamentals it had in the past two years; fast growth, low budget deficit, low government debt and low consumer debt. The current account deficit gap and inflation hike, which happened over the past two years following the 2016 coup attempt, are not extreme and should be manageable. Lowering government spending and restricting local banks and companies from currency mismatch in borrowing should be some of the straightforward factors that the government can do. Avoiding panic decisions, and continuing to steer the economy in a stable and consistent manner would be the best thing Turkey can do. Panicking into a massive unnecessary interest rate hike will create even more panic for investors, businesses and consumers, and will leave Turkey into the unlucky club of two with Argentina, rather than with the club of majority of countries which keep a cool head and focus on real long-term economic policies.

For long-term investors in Turkey, the story has not changed. The recent volatility can offer attractive entry points, as various emerging market fund managers have attested. The story of an upper middle income market with a large and growing population, and solid and diverse economic resources, is meant to continue to be an attractive long-term investment story - no matter what interest rates are today or tomorrow. Turkey remains one of the leading industrial, agricultural and touristic countries on earth. Turkey was in 2017 the 17h largest economy in the world, larger than the Netherlands or Switzerland. It ranks 16th in the world in terms of manufacturing output, ahead of Poland, Switzerland and the Netherlands, and with manufacturing output per head higher than China, 8 times that of India, and more than double Brazil. It is among the 10 most visited countries, and 7th largest country in agricultural output. It is the EU's 4th largest export market, and the 5th largest exporter to the EU. A weaker Lira can only enhance Turkey's competitiveness across all those area, helping to balance the current account.

For hot money investors, they should monitor the situation closely. If Turkey maintains the current range of interest rates, while accelerating fiscal consolidation, in association reducing inflation and reducing the current account deficit, then the current levels of interest rates, and of equity market valuations, will prove attractive for a fast growing, large emerging market. If Turkey raises interest rates, the proposition becomes even more attractive. In either case, the Lira would need to stabilize for short-term investors to be able to assess their risk-reward approach.

