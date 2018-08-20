Some Caveats About Cabot Microelectronics' Acquisition Of KMG Chemicals

The semiconductor industry growth is moderating in 2018 and 2019 and the acquisition could have been delayed in light of KMG's share erosion and industry growth.

KMG Chemicals' share of the electronic chemicals market has been eroding as the company has moved from first place to third in the past three years.

Cabot Microelectronic's share of the CMP slurry market has been stable but faces headwinds with EUV lithography implementation.

On August 15th, 2018, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) announced it would acquire KMG Chemicals (KMG) for $1.6 billion in cash and stock.

In the press release, Cabot Microelectronics pointed out that the acquisition:

Leverages combined strengths in semiconductor materials to further enhance operating performance of the combined company

Electronic Chemicals business complements existing CMP product offerings and increases customer touchpoints with the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers

On the face of it, the acquisition appears to be a positive one for both companies. But there are specific concerns and questions I have about this acquisition that I want to address by analyzing individual components of the semiconductor industry.

As a background to this article, I refer readers to some issues I had with Cabot Microelectronics a year ago in a March 20, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Cabot Microelectronics Dominated CMP Slurry Revenues In 2016 While Versum Materials Slid.” These continue today.

First, I want readers to recognize that the electronic materials business is unlike the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment businesses, which I’ve written extensively about in previous Seeking Alpha articles. Electronic materials consumption is directly related to silicon real estate. In other words, a specific quantity of a materials (millimeters or grams) is used for each square inch of silicon, which is generally used as the substrate (platform) for a device. If you double the square inches of silicon, you double the quantity of materials used.

There are two important caveats to consider with Cabot’s CMP slurry business:

There are generally three types of slurries - oxide, metal (typically tungsten), and copper, and each are priced differently per kilogram, which impacts Cabot’s revenues. As dimensions on an IC decrease, more CMP passes are required to planarize the device. For example, a device with 45nm features requires about 20 CMP steps while a device with 7nm features requires 30.

Shown in Table 1 is the growth of the silicon wafer market for semiconductor manufacturing for the past six quarters. If we assume that the mix of feature sizes is constant for these six quarter, for simplicity, and Cabot’s revenue mix is also the same (same proportion of oxide slurry to metal slurry), then Cabot’s slurry revenue growth should mirror the growth in silicon wafer demand.

Indeed, Table 2 shows Cabot’s QoQ revenue growth is in the same ballpark as silicon wafer demand.

Table 3 shows KMG’s Electronic Chemical’s revenues for the past four quarters and QoQ growth. KMG significantly has underperformed the silicon market for the past two quarters, growing only 0.1% and 1.1%.

Next, I want to address market shares for CCMP’s slurry business for the past three years. According to The Information Network’ report entitled "CMP Technology: Competition, Products, Markets," CCMP held a 28.8% market share of the global CMP slurry market in CY2015, which dropped to 27.8% in 2016 but grew to 28.1% in 2017. These shares are illustrated in Chart 1 and are revenue based. In other words, CCMP has been maintaining, but not growing share.

However, in 2008, CCMP held a 34.2% share of the CMP market according to The Information Network’s CMP report. During the interim, CCMP maintained share in oxide and metal slurries, but lost share in the copper slurry sector, primarily to Fujifilm and Versum (VSM).

Chart 1

Next let’s take a look KMG’s electronic chemical market share. According to The Information Network’s report “Worldwide Electronic Materials Market Analysis and Forecasts,” KMG was in third place in the global electronic materials market in CY2017. Chart 2 shows that KMG’s market share dropped from 18.4% in CY2015 to 17.5% in CY2016 to 16.9% in CY2017. Importantly, KMG had been in first place in 2014 with a 19.9% share.

Chart 2

Why Cabot Microelectronics Needs This Deal

As shown in Chart 1, Cabot Microelectronics’ market share for CMP slurry materials has been consistent for the past three years but has dropped from a 34.2% share in 2008 to a 28.1% share 10 years later. The company faces the strongest competition from suppliers of slurries for planarizing copper interconnect layers.

More importantly, the slurry market has grown due to the (1) an increase in wafer starts as the IC industry has grown and (2) an increase in the number of CMP steps as IC linewidths have dropped, as I mentioned above. However, as shown in Chart 3, EUV lithography will significantly reduce the number of process steps per layer that are used in multiple patterning. This will reduce the number of CMP steps.

Chart 3

The use of EUV is small right now and going into a few customers. In turn, EUV is going into one a few mask steps.

Logic will be the first business, but instead of a switch at 7nm we are seeing immersion DUV lithography at 7nm moving to a “7c” node using EUV. Even then we see EUV only at the contact and 1x via at Globalfoundries and TSMC (TSM) in 2019. At the “7+” we see EUV at the 1x metal as well as 1x via and contact. Here Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) will enter the market. Until then we will see immersion DUV at these companies and at Intel (INTC), since its EUV plans are cast in shifting sand.

DRAM will use EUV but not immediately. Samsung is getting better than expected yields in 1x and moving to 1y, but EUV is not part of the equation.

CCMP has grown organically except for its acquisition of CMP pad manufacturer NexPlanar Corporation in 2015.

Why KMG Chemicals Needs This Deal

KMG’s revenues are shown in Table 4 for the past four years, recovering in FY2017 following two years of negative growth. KMG’s electronic chemicals business accounted for 83.0% of net sales in FY2017, 87.8% in FY2016 and 82.9% in FY2015. The remainder are performance chemicals.

Table 5 shows only KMG’s electronic chemicals revenues for the same period. YoY revenue swings are more moderate, but growth is also more muted.

Although KMG reported on June 11, 2018 Q3 sales growth of 45.5% YoY to $118.6M reflecting strong organic growth in electronic chemicals and performance materials segments, the company continues to lose market share in the electronic chemicals business. This despite an aggressive acquisition strategy.

The electronic chemicals business was acquired initially in December 2007 from Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and expanded with purchases in March 2010 and in May 2013 of similar businesses from General Chemical Performance Products LLP and OM Group, Inc, respectively. On April 4, 2016, KMG completed the acquisition of Nagase Finechem Singapore (Pte) Ltd., a Singapore-based manufacturer of electronic chemicals.

Investor Takeaway

Cabot Microelectronics is a leader in CMP slurry. The company has maintained that lead for more than 20 years of organic growth. However, market share, while flat for the past year, has dropped from 34.2% in 2008 to 28.1% in 2017.

Technological advances in IC production will be a boom and a bane for CCMP. As feature sizes on a chip decrease, more CMP steps will be required - 20 steps for 45nm features and 30 steps for 7nm features. But as the semiconductor industry moves to sub 7nm feature sizes, leading manufacturers will be moving to EUV lithography, which will minimize the need for CMP.

KMG on the other hand, has been losing market share to competitors in the electronic chemicals market despite an aggressive acquisition strategy in the past.

In addition to KMG’s financials and market shares, I am concerned about the company’s distribution costs.

KMG’s electronics chemicals business not only sells chemicals for semiconductor production, which is the core business of CCMP, but it sells chemicals for photovoltaics (solar cells) and flat panel displays (FPD). The photovoltaics and FPDs business will move Cabot into new areas. The company makes a range of acids, bases, solvents, and blends that could be used irrespective of the end application.

KMG, to my knowledge is not basic in any chemicals. In other words, it doesn’t make any, it simply purifies and repackages the chemicals it buys from a basic manufacturer. The purification process converts a moderately pure chemical used, say for the fertilizer industry, into a chemical of ultrahigh purity with less than 100 parts per trillion level of contaminants for the rigorous semiconductor industry needs.

But there is a problem. KMG’s facilities outside the US and Europe are located in Singapore. Surprisingly, Singapore is an active hub of the semiconductor industry. Singapore has established itself as a leading location for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. There are 15 silicon IC wafer fabs, four compound semiconductor wafer fabs, and three Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (“MEMS”) wafer fabs.

Singapore’s semiconductor industry is one of the largest in the Asia Pacific region, fabricating about one in 10 of the world’s ICs, and is home to some of the largest players in the industry. The industry leaders here include five of the top IDMs (Infineon, Intel, Micron, NXP, and STMicroelectronics), three of the top wafer foundries (Globalfoundries, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and United Microelectronics Corporation), and four of the top outsourced assembly and test services companies (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, STATS ChipPAC, United Test and Assembly Center, and Powertech Technology).

With this high activity, the Singapore Semiconductor industry has outpaced the Asia Pacific region, as shown in Chart 4. From the chart, we see that the semiconductor market started ramping in mid-2015, reached a pinnacle in mid-2016, and has dropped in mid-2017.

Contrast this to KMG’s electronic chemical business shown in Table 5, which rose 4.6% in mid 2015, but DROPPED in mid 2016, and ROSE in mid-2017. In other words, KMG’s revenue growth is the opposite of the Singapore semiconductor growth over the past three years.

Chart 4

What does this mean? KMG is distributing its products outside Singapore, to other Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, and Korea where semiconductor manufacturing takes place. This costs money, which either effects bottom line or is passed on to the customer.

Distribution expenses increased to $38.3 million in FY2017 from $37.0 million in FY2016, which decreased from $48.5 million in FY2015. The electronic chemicals segment incurred 96%, 99%, and 94% of distribution expense in fiscal years 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively. Remember KMG’s electronic chemicals business accounted for 83.0% of net sales in FY2017, 87.8% in FY2016 and 82.9% in FY2015.

Distribution expense was 11.5% of consolidated net sales in FY2017, 12.4% in FY2016, and 15.1% in FY2015. Distribution expense decreased in fiscal year 2016 because of lower freight costs of $4.1 million, a $2.6 million reduction in distribution expenses from the sale of its creosote distribution business in January 2015 and from $4.2 million from the cessation of certain chemicals service relationships in Asia.

In CCMP's press release referenced above, David Li, President and CEO of Cabot Microelectronics wrote:

"KMG's industry-leading electronic materials business is highly complementary to our CMP product portfolio, while its performance materials business broadens our product offerings into the fast-growing industry for pipeline performance products and services. We welcome KMG's employees to our team and look forward to our future together as one company.

I disagree with the first part of this statement. While KMG is a leading electronics material supplier, it is only in third place losing its first place in 2014 and further dropping to third place while losing market share among its competitors over the past three years.

Finally, the timing of the acquisition is suspect, particularly in light of the premium price paid to KMG and its eroding market share. According to the WSTS (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics) Spring 2018 forecast, we are entering a period of slow growth in the semiconductor industry, as shown in Table 6. Revenue growth in 2018 will drop to 12.4% from 21.6% in 2017. WSTS forecasts even slower growth in 2019.

Financially, if KMG's market share continues to erode and the semiconductor market forecast slows, Cabot Microelectronics' acquisition could have been made at a much later date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.