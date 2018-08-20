Standard Drilling: A Low Cost Investment Vehicle For Platform Supply Vessels

Due to outsourcing and no interest expenses, the company has some of the lowest costs in the market.

We have seen some signs of the industry recovering with new contract levels above operating costs.

Note that this is a small-cap stock listed on Oslo Bors in Norway.

Investment Thesis

Standard Drilling (OTC:SDSDF) has been purchasing platform supply vessels (PSVs) as the market got extremely depressed after the decline in the oil price a few years ago. While the oil price has recovered, the recovery in the PSV market has yet to materialize. Many companies operating in the industry were and are still over-leveraged. Standard Drilling took advantage of this by buying distressed debt and PSVs outright from companies in need of cash at a significant discount to depreciated value.

With no interest expenses and low outsourced operational costs, the company is able to weather the depressed market better than the industry and generate higher returns once the market turns around.

Overview

Standard Drilling is a small-cap investment company presently focused on platform supply vessels. The stock is listed on Oslo Bors in Norway and the company is incorporated in Cyprus. With 576,026,424 shares outstanding, the current price of 1.60 NOK gives us a market cap of 921.6M NOK. The company reports in USD, if we use the latest USD/NOK rate of 8.45, we get a market cap of $109.1M.

The company has no debt and has had several rounds of equity financing over the last two years. The company has invested in 5 large-size PSVs - 100% owned - and partial ownership in seven mid-size PSVs.

Figure 1 & 2 - Source: Q1 2018 Company Presentation

PSV Market & Costs

The below figure illustrates the attractive prices Standard Drilling has been able to acquire PSVs for, which will allow the company to earn a higher rate of return once the market recovers.

Figure 3 - Source: Q1 2017 Company Presentation

In the below chart C, we can see that the market day rate for large PSVs is still well below historical levels. These levels are unsustainable as very few, if any, companies are able to operate at these levels. With debt financing, the break-even cost is naturally even higher. The fact that Standard Drilling has no debt financing and outsource operations of the PSVs, the company has a price advantage over many competitors in the industry.

The recent Standard Drilling transaction at $14.5K per day could be a sign that the oversupply has decreased and the market is starting to normalize.

Figure 4 & 5 - Source: Q1 2018 Company Presentation

Contract Overview

If we focus on the large-size PSVs, we can see that they are under short-term contracts with a good utilization rate. The short-term nature of the contracts will allow the company to take advantage of higher prices if or when the market finally recovers.

On the 24th of February 2018, Standard Supplier was awarded a well contract significantly above operating costs. In the end of August, we will get the Q2 report and a better indication on whether this was just an outlier or the beginning of a trend for Standard Drilling.

Figure 6 & 7 - Source: Q1 2018 Company Presentation

Ownership & Lack Of Dilution

The largest owner of Standard Drilling is Saga Tankers ASA, where Øystein Stray Spetalen is the majority shareholder. What makes the company even more interesting, in my view, is the lack of dilution and low fees. The company outsources operations of the PSVs and measures its investments through fair value in the income statement. Looking at the portion not outsourced, administration fees and consequently total operating expenses for Q1 2018 was $137,000. Just to clarify, that is neither a decimal error or an outlier.

Investing alongside industry experts can often be rather costly through dilution from options, share based incentive programs or having management draw large salaries. That is not the case for Standard Drilling.

Figure 8 - Source: standard-drilling.com

Financials

During Q1 2018, the company had a profit of $145,000 which was due to currency gains; it is fair to say Standard Drilling is running close to break-even at these contract levels. That means most competitors are still sustaining losses.

During 2017, changes in fair value was $-2.6M and $-0.6M for Q1 2018. As of Q1 2018, book value for the company was $112.7M. This gives us a Price to Book of 0.97, keeping in mind that the purchased value of the PSVs was well below depreciated value. This offers significant upside potential but also limited downside.

One of the drawbacks with the company reporting changes in fair value is limited transparency of operations in the subsidiaries, but an acceptable trade-off for the low administrative costs. Note that the company has been public for some time, but only been operating in its current form for a couple of years. So there is limited financial history to compare against.

Conclusion

The PSV contract levels are unsustainably low; the prices needs to increase. Whether that will happen in 2018 or further down the line is more difficult to predict. We have seen signs of higher contract values, so this is a good time to take a position in my view.

Even if it takes longer to recover, Standard Drilling's equity financing, low operating costs and $20.8M in cash will allow the company to outlast the competitors and also take advantage of new opportunities if the market remains distressed.

