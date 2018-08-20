Sprott: A Better Way To Play A Turnaround In The Precious Metals Market

The extreme sentiment in the precious metals market is every contrarian's dream, which has the potential for a sharp reversal.

Investment Thesis

All-time low sentiment in the precious metals market could be a great opportunity to position oneself for a turnaround. However, the sentiment also has the potential to continue to drive the precious metals market down in the short term. Sprott (OTCPK:SPOXF) is a great way to play the turnaround as the somewhat uncorrelated returns from the private resource lending segment offer some downside protection.

Overview

Sprott is an asset management company focused on precious metals and real asset investment strategies. The company primarily operates in Canada and the U.S.

The company reports a number of segments, and I will primarily discuss the Exchange Listed Products and the Lending segments which are the primary contributors of revenues and earnings. Due to proprietary investments, both the income and cash flow statements can often include a lot of noise. The company consequently refers to adjusted base EBITDA for comparison over time. We can see that adjusted base EBITDA has been increasing over the last three years.

Figure 1 & 2 - Source: Q2 2018 Financial Report

Assets under management increased substantially in Q1 2018 due to the purchase of the Central Fund of Canada assets. During the last quarter, AUM decreased by Can$465M, which was due to lower precious metals prices and some redemption from the Central Fund of Canada assets. The redemptions were in line with expectations and have slowed significantly in the month of July to Can$3M.

Figure 3 - Source: Q2 2018 Financial Report

Market Sentiment

If we look at gold combined managed money shorts, the positioning is extreme. We know what happened in the beginning of 2016 with the price of gold, so the current positioning certainly has the potential for a sharp reversal if there is a scramble to cover.

COMEX Gold Combined Managed Money Short Positions data by YCharts

Figure 4 - Source: YCharts

Vanguard recently announced the Vanguard Precious Metals and Mining Fund will be restructured and renamed. This is potentially another sign that the market is close to a bottom. We have seen closures of these types before in other industries. They are rarely well-timed.

Quarterly Updates

A while back, it was announced that Sprott invested in Tradewinds' VaultChain. Emergent Technologies' G-Coin is another digital gold solution where Sprott has invested, which is expected to launch later this year. Digital gold solutions have the benefit of offering lower storage and transaction costs. There is a lot of competition in this space, but the solutions have the backings of producers, refiners, and vaults. If the launches coincide with another price appreciation, they would have the potential to be very successful. It is encouraging to see Sprott collaborating in this space even if the solutions would to some extent compete with existing precious metals trusts.

During the conference call, the Private Lending Fund was also discussed in more details. It is now close to 80% commitment, which is the sealing, and the company is planning to set up a new lending fund. Sprott's CEO Peter Grosskopf made some comments about the new fund as all the details aren't yet specified.

And all I can say about it is that, it will be larger than the current version.

Upside Potential and Downside Protection

There are a lot of ways to invest in the precious metals market. SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) are among the most popular options employed. The Trust's returns are directly related to precious metal prices. In comparison to the mining ETFs or mining companies, the downside is better protected.

The upside of mining investments is that any price appreciation in metal prices often goes directly the bottom line. So, the multiplier effect to the upside can be significant. I would argue Sprott offers the same multiplier effect to the upside, but with better downside protection.

Sprott has about Can$8.5B in Exchange Listed Products with an average management fee of 0.40%. A 10% increase the precious metals market (let's, for illustrative purposes, assume that will affect all the funds equally) would approximately translate into $0.85M of additional earnings per quarter or $3.4M per year. This is just the first order effect. If the precious metals market increases significantly, we would also see significant inflows in the funds. The inflows, together with the increases in fees, would make the percentage increase even larger. We would effectively have a second order effect or curvature to earnings.

Figure 5 - Source: Q2 2018 Financial Report

With regards to the downside, the Private Lending Fund lends money to resource companies, and fees are consequently generated on the fund. The contribution to overall base EBITDA is significant now and would increase when a second fund is launched. All lending from the fund is not allocated to the precious metals market, but a significant portion is. The fees would be relatively secure in a range bound or slightly declining precious metals market. If we see a very depressed precious metals market for an extended period, we would likely see more credit losses and lower fees, so the downside protection is limited. The point is illustrated in the below chart, which is a rough approximation of the investment value related to precious metals prices.

Figure 6 - Graphical Illustration of Investment Value

Dividend

The above discussions centered on earnings and not necessarily the stock price even if the correlation is strong. Sprott is presently paying a quarterly dividend of Can$0.03 per quarter. With the current stock price of Can$2.98, it means a dividend yield of 4%.

The dividend is a large portion of net income or free cash flow, but the company has been able to maintain the dividend when earnings were significantly lower. The recent investments have decreased the cash position, but the combination of solid earnings, Can$37M in cash, and balance sheet loans being repaid would make the dividend reasonably secure. The dividend in turn offers some downside protection to the stock price.

Figure 7 - Source: Q2 2018 Financial Report

Conclusion

Market sentiment in the precious metals industry has the potential for a sharp reversal. Sprott is investing in digital gold which could be the next generation of precious metals investing. There is significant upside to Sprott in a turnaround as increases in precious metals prices end up on the bottom line. The resource lending segment offers some downside protection which makes Sprott a good way to play a potential turnaround.

Did you like this article? Please consider giving me a "Follow" by clicking the button above or check out some of my recent articles which discussed gold and silver in more details.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.