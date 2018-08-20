Wilmar: Value And Global Agriculture Exposure

Being Singapore-listed with an ADR option gives individual investors an easy way to access foreign diversification with some level of comfort.

Thesis

As the US market remains elevated by a host of valuation metrics, be it regular PE, Shiller CAPE, or comparisons to other markets, I have intensified my search for overseas value.

Today I would like to tell you about a company that has a low valuation, a strong and consistently profitable history, exposure to fast growing economies and sectors, and strong financials. As is prudent when investing overseas, I will also touch on how to mechanically invest in such a company and compare the US listed ADRs versus the other market listings.

Introduction

Wilmar (OTCPK:WLMIY)(OTCPK:WLMIF) is a giant, global agriculture processing company similar in nature to Archers Daniels Midland(ADM), a dividend aristocrat that US investors may be more familiar with.

In an oversimplified explanation, Wilmar is sort of like the Asian version of ADM, with less exposure to the Americas and Europe while they have a stronger Asian, Southeast Asian, and African exposure. A contrast of their worldwide operational footprints are shown below. There is some overlap as both companies are truly global but you can see the east vs west theme emerge.

Wilmar is also more vertically integrated than ADM. This means that for many of their operations, chiefly their palm and edible oils business, they own and operate all stages of production and transportation from palm plantations, to processing the raw ingredients, creating the finished product, and selling and transporting it. ADM has less production of the base raw crops and for their corn and soybean processing operations they buy from a number of sources rather than farming these commodities at company owned locations.

Both have their own shipping infrastructure and vessels for transporting agricultural commodities. Among the major differences is that ADM has little Palm Oil exposure while Wilmar is a leader in this space. Both companies are involved in bio-fuel production, but ADM's bio-fuels are corn or soy in nature whereas Wilmar is focused on Palm Oil derived bio-fuels.

Growth via Acquisitions & Financials Intro.

A great place to start when discussing Wilmar is their inorganic growth via acquisitions. A decade ago the company was a shadow of its current self both in size and business makeup, but the company has grown quickly due to a few large acquisitions.

The large revenue spikes shown below attest to these acquisitions.

(Source: Company Annual Reports 2006-2016)

The first important merger was in 2006 when the company merger with its parent company also named Wilmar and around the same type acquired various Palm oil and related assets in what they call the KG merger.

In 2009-10 the company acquired the largest sugar producer in Australia, Sucrogen, for just under $2b USD. This gave the company a new operating segment in the sugar business and they have made other acquisitions to complement this, including sugar operations in Morocco and elsewhere.

Unfortunately, from what I can see, this segment has struggled and proved to be very low margin and volatile.

In 2012 the company bought Goodman Fielder for $1.3B Australian Dollars, which is a distributor of various food products and ingredients in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

There has also been a host of smaller acquisitions and dispositions since the current company took shape in 2006.

Turning now to the other financials, we can see that EBITDA has been stuck in the 2-3b range for the past decade.

(Source: Company Annual Reports 2006-2016, compiled by author)

This is despite the strong revenue growth shown above. It is difficult to tell if this is simply due to market forces or whether the various acquisitions have been less than desirable. My view on Wilmar is that revenue is a less important metric than at a typical company. I hold this view because what appears to really matters is margins. When producing or refining agricultural commodities revenue can fluctuate widely based on the underlying prices and Wilmar's highly integrated structure means that transfer pricing can have a huge effect on the financial statements and their appearance.

What investors should focus on is the differences in prices between the various stages of products, like finished Palm Oil versus the raw fruit. This type of company makes money refining the raw material and selling it for more than the cost to refine and the purchase price of the raw material, which can fluctuate greatly based on the supply and demand of both products.

(Source: 2017 Annual Report)

Wilmar has a nice mix of commodity businesses and some higher margin, branded products, like its cooking oil. It mentions in the graphic above that it is the leading Asian producer and its leading cooking oil brand in #1 in China, being a staple for many families.

Full historical financials in many key areas are compiled and presented below:

2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 Revenue $7,016.00 $16,466.00 $29,145.00 $23,885.00 $30,378.00 EBITDA $450.00 $1,122.00 $2,230.00 $2,590.00 $2,033.00 Profit before tax $1,789.00 $2,294.00 $1,644.00 Net profit $216.00 $580.00 $1,531.00 $1,882.00 $1,324.00 EPS diluted 9.31 12.8 23.7 27.4 20.7 Dividends per share 7.3 8 5.5 Payout ratio Total assets 3853 15507 17869 23449 33969 Total liabilities 7894 12037 21412 Net debt 2390 4107 9962 Net gearing 1.55 0.52 0.25 0.38 0.84 Return on equity 25.20% 13.30%

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Revenue $45,463.00 $44,085.00 $43,085.00 $38,777.00 $41,402.00 $43,846.00 EBITDA $2,406.00 $2,432.00 $2,148.00 $2,101.00 $2,244.00 $2,578.00 Profit before tax $1,655.00 $1,775.00 $1,538.00 $1,379.00 $1,300.00 $1,598.00 Net profit $1,255.00 $1,319.00 $1,156.00 $1,023.00 $972.00 $1,219.00 EPS diluted 19.6 20.6 18.1 16.1 15.4 19.3 Dividends per share 5 8 7.5 7.5 6.5 10 Payout ratio 30.8 31.9 31.9 30.6 39 Total assets 41920 46632 43558 36926 37032 40933 Total liabilities 26725 30745 27147 21625 21653 23947 Net debt 12209 12446 12056 11817 11692 12596 Net gearing 0.85 0.83 0.78 0.82 0.81 0.79 Return on equity

(source: Company annual reports, compiled by author)

The past 5 years the company has kept its payout ratio in the 30-40% range, gearing has stayed relatively flat, and profit metrics have jumped around the board but been stuck in a slightly downward trend.

The company has average 8.7% return on equity over the past 5 years. Not stellar or amazing, but middle of the road.

Financial Results so far in 2018

Investors should note that looking at Wilmar's quarterly results can quickly give you a headache. Their results in that short of a time span are very choppy. The two principle causes are price fluctuations related to seasonality and general nature of the agricultural commodities their businesses produce or sell and foreign currency fluctuations.

A perfect example is Q2 2018, which is the latest quarter the company has reported. Revenue only increased 2% but gross profit increased 78% and net profit increased a whopping 455+%.

Digging deeper, we can see that foreign currency exchange was wildly different even as these figures did not make their way to the income statement. The company had a negative effect of $500m from currency this quarter against a $141m positive effect Q2 2017.

Non-financial concerns: Headline, political, and environment risk

One of Wilmar's chief risks that investors should be aware of is that as one of the world's largest plantation owners and producers of palm oil and its raw ingredients, they are straight in the controversy over palm oil.

Without getting too in the weeds, Palm oil for decades has been criticized as companies producing it have cut down rain forests and practiced other non-sustainable and invasive methods of cultivating more acreage for the crop.

As one of the largest companies in the world, I would like to think that Wilmar is keenly aware of this risk and potential bad PR and are doing whatever they can to ensure they are leading the industry into a better place. However, with the company just launching their sustainability reporting a few years ago and the ability for companies with deep pockets to obscure what is really going on, I would say Wilmar probably has room still to improve in this area.

The other dimension of this issue is that if the overall supply and growth of production in Palm Oil is hampered by this ongoing issue, this could be a good thing for Wilmar in a roundabout way.

It is basic economics that less supply means higher prices assuming demand is constant, so if creating palm oil plantations in a compliant and sustainable way costs much more than alternative methods, this could help pricing going forward.

Over the past couple years prices have been in a downward trend, but the long term trend has been a slow and steady rise.

(Source: Tradingeconomics.com)

So Why Like Wilmar?

So with the financials and some of the risks out of the way, why do I like Wilmar after painting an admittedly mixed picture?

Well, much of it has to do with valuation. In Singapore exchange terms, the company trades for $3.26 and had an eps of $0.21 for a PE of around 11.

Confirming and reproducing this PE proves more difficult then you might imagine. Just googling a quote will get you a variety of PE ratios from this to 14 or 15 times earnings to more.

I believe the correct method is to take the eps from last annual report, which is in USD, of 19.3 cents, and convert this to Singapore Dollars, which is what the stock trades for. So eps in SGD is around 26 cents against a SGD 3.26 stock price gives us the 11 or 12 P/E.

The stock also has a p/b of just under 1 at 0.94 and yields 3.22%.

As most market watchers know this is a super low valuation at the time of publication as most tech stocks are in the 20-30x earnings range along with consumer staples in the 20-24x range along with many other groups elevated above their long term averages.

For myself personally, I also like that as a long time investor in Wilmar's US counterpart Archer Daniels Midland, which has a similar but not identical business, I am comfortable and somewhat familiar with the cadence of their results and the levers that impact them, in addition to understand the core business model and how they make money, which is always important when analzying individual securities.

Depending on your individual situation and portfolio, Wilmar may or may not also add international diversification.

A Quick Note on Trading/Purchasing Wilmar

Wilmar is a Singapore-listed company under the symbol F34. I had no trouble getting international trading enabled on my brokerage account and making the trade for $30 commission plus a few cents in taxes and other fees. I was able to settle in USD and they handled the currency exchange and likely included the fee for that in the above. Please keep in mind the Singapore exchange is open from 90 0pm to 430 am eastern US time. They are exactly 12 hours ahead of the east cost.

Overall, I had a pleasant and easy experience experience purchasing shares this way. The liquidity is also strong with some 5-6 million shares trading daily.

However, Wilmar does have two ADRs listed on US exchanges(OTCPK:WLMIF)(OTCPK:WLMIY). From my research, these have very low liquidity with only 4000 shares trading per day. WLMIY also appears to be worth 10 of the Singapore shares just based on the price level while WLMIF is one to one with currency taken into account.

I recommend the Singapore listed regular shares if at all possible as most brokers should be able to handle the transaction at a low cost and same speed as a regular US trade. It will also enhance your knowledge of trade execution and currency exchange workings if this is your first international trade.

Conclusion

Business wise I think Wilmar is a solid company with slightly above average results. My attraction to the stock rests mostly in the very low valuation and operating history.

The company has been wildly profitable ever year I could find and while much of its growth has come from acquisitions, it appears to be well run. Investors not afraid to venture overseas for value and interested in industrials or agricultural plays may find Wilmar an appealing proposition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, SINGAPORE LISTED WILMAR(F34).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.