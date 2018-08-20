The Young Investor's ETF Strategy - Performance Update And Adding SCHE For Exposure To Emerging Markets

An emphasis on the emerging markets of Asia and Latin America peaks my interest in this ETF.

Investment Thesis

For those who are familiar with my work, I think it would be easy to accept the argument that a majority of my writings focus on near-term and/or current retirees. I'll even admit that I have neglected my own portfolio over the last year as I tend to get caught up in writing and monitoring my clients' portfolios.

This is the fourth article in this series that documents the changes I'm making to my own personal investment portfolio (specifically concerning the ETF portion of my portfolio). In addition to tracking my portfolio performance, I will continue to review interesting ETF funds. The primary goal of this series is to improve my investment returns while also providing a roadmap that young investors can relate to.

My previous articles can be found via the links below

This series is truly meant for the average investor who is looking for reasonable returns but who don't have the ability/desire to put in a significant amount of time into researching investment options.

As always, I believe it is important that readers understand the following:

This series will focus on building up my Charles Schwab ETF portfolio only. I still hold a significant amount of common stock that will not be discussed in this series.

Much like my series on John and Jane, I strongly believe in transparency, which is why I will include actual documentation (when possible) of my trades and account activity.

To further emphasize the second bullet point, this is a real portfolio of mine with my actual money being invested.

The beauty of this strategy comes from its simplicity, which can be used by investors regardless of education or income.

Adding SCHE As Another Option In My Portfolio

The portfolio is currently focused on the following funds:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

For more information on why I included these funds in the portfolio, please reference the hyperlinks in the Investment Thesis section above.

Before choosing a fund like the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE), I always start with a look at the competition. Some of the important characteristics that I consider during this comparison include the following:

Expense Ratios

Total Assets

Top 10 Holdings/All Holdings

Dividend Yield

Inception Date

Short-Term and Long-Term Performance

Source: Charles Schwab

SCHE has expenses similar to two of the funds I am comparing it with and is significantly less than two of iShares older ETFs, MSCI BRIC ETF (BKF) and MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) which are .70% and .69%, respectively. The difference in expense ratio between iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is so negligible that I did not consider this a major reason for considering one fund over another.

IEMG is likely the strongest comparison because it has a rather large portfolio of $48.9 billion compared with SPEM's total assets of $1.6 billion. SCHE has a modest size portfolio of $5.1 billion which means that IEMG gets the nod when it comes to total asset base.

Inception date in total returns is extremely important because many of these funds have nearly identical assets but their performance over a selected period of time can often be misleading. Simply put, a longer history provides better insight as to how the ETF will perform going forward. As you can see from the table below, many of the funds have skewed return history that is related to market conditions when the fund was first conceived.

Source: Charles Schwab

EEM would be the obvious choice based on the return since inception, however, if we compare more recent returns we can see that this fund has actually underperformed SCHE on a YTD and 1-year time frame. In order to better determine whether or not there is a significant difference between ETF's I prefer to look at the core holdings of each fund to see whether or not there is a material reason for under/outperformance.

Source: Charles Schwab

What stands out to me is that BKF is a much more "targeted" fund in that nearly 35% of its assets is focused on 10 companies whereas the other ETF's top ten holdings range between 20-24% of total holdings. Outside of this, the main similarity between all funds is that the top two holdings are Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) or (OTCPK:TCTZF) and Alibaba (BABA). As usual, most of the holdings are similar across the board and tend to barely differ in the grand scheme of things. BKF is too focused for my taste and because of its lack of diversification, it has suffered as Tencent and Alibaba have underperformed significantly since the end of June.

As for the other four ETF's, I do not see any significant material differences that would make one more advantageous than the other. Like I have said in previous ETF reviews, I do not concern myself with trivial differences because it is nearly impossible to determine which companies will end up lagging/outperforming.

If we remove BKF as an eligible option we can confirm the similarity between funds based on price how the funds have changed in price over select periods of time.

SCHE data by YCharts

Looking at the funds' performance YTD we can see that SCHE has demonstrated slightly less volatility than its counterparts.

SCHE data by YCharts

Because this series is focused on young investors looking to get established in the market I do give an additional nod to SCHE because shares are significantly cheaper than the other ETFs. The only reason that I believe this is important because it allows investors to make purchases on a more regular basis (thus building better savings/investing habits).

SCHE data by YCharts

At this point, the main issue I have with SCHE is the same issue that I had with SCHF in that distributions are paid annually while the other three ETF's make distributions on a semiannual basis. Again, this is a trivial difference especially considering that this portfolio is for an investor who is not dependent on dividend income.

SCHE Prospectus

SCHE typically focuses on stocks that are included in the FTSE Emerging Index which is "comprised of large and mid-capitalization companies in emerging market countries" (Prospectus). As of August 31, 2017, the index included a total of 991 stocks in 23 emerging market countries. Similar to other Schwab ETF's, the fund typically invests 90% of net assets in this index. This includes:

Stocks

Depositary receipts representing securities of the index

American Depositary Receipts ((ADRs))

Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)

European Depositary Receipts (EDRs)

Source: Charles Schwab

I consider the portfolio turnover rate of 7% to be reasonable which is important given that some shares will be held in a Taxable Portfolio.

As I mentioned before, SCHE's current entry price of $25.41/share is appealing to young investors who want diversification and lack the capital necessary to invest in individual stocks of the same companies.

Source: Charles Schwab

Based on the image above, SCHE demonstrates a reasonable degree of diversification between various industries.

Risks

Like all investments, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with ETFs. Here are some of the most key risks that come from purchasing shares of SCHE:

Passively Managed - While the fund follows the FTSE Emerging Index, it won't automatically adjust holdings to take advantage of changing trends in the marketplace like an actively-managed account would. The fund is reviewed and changes implemented annually at the end of August. Tracking Error Risk - Because the fund attempts to replicate the performance of the FTSE Emerging Index (95% goal), there is the possibility that may not successfully do so. This is referred to as "Tracking Error" and it can be significant if the companies included in the fund deviate in performance. Portfolio Turnover - Portfolio turnover is low (at 7%) and I have no reason to believe that it will dramatically increase. With that said, the portfolio is reconstructed at the end of August and it could lead to higher turnover, and ultimately, higher taxes (unless held in a tax-advantaged account like a Traditional or ROTH IRA). Other risks such as liquidity and currency volatility exist when investing in companies on an international exchange. Exposure to currency can be both a benefit and a risk and therefore it is important to balance your exposure to SCHE according to your investment needs. Although I list liquidity as a risk, this problem is largely resolved by the assets of SCHE since it typically only invests in the largest international companies. Emerging Markets Risk - Many of the companies included in SCHE's holdings operate in emerging market countries that I consider to be relatively safe both economically and politically. Although SCHE has focused a majority of holdings in more stable countries, it does have limited risk/exposure to countries that have demonstrated a higher degree of risk. It is possible that political turmoil can have a significant impact on companies in these countries.

Long-Term ETF Strategy

Here are the six rules I will follow when implementing this strategy:

I am only allowed to purchase one share of any commission-free Charles Schwab ETF per day (per Taxable and ROTH IRA account). Even more specifically, I may only purchase a Charles Schwab ETF on a day when the price is currently sitting at a loss to the previous end of day price. If the first and second criteria are met and I have cash available to invest, I will make the purchase; however, if there is no cash available, then I will forgo making a purchase on that day. I am only allowed to sell up to 50% of my holdings in a Schwab ETF when the total gain exceeds 10%. If gains exceed 10%, I may continue purchasing shares, stop purchasing shares, or choose to sell (0-50% of my shares) at my own discretion. Any shares I sell will be used to invest in another one of my approved Charles Schwab ETFs (allowing me to rebalance the portfolio) and will not be held as cash. All distributions will be collected as cash and added to the pot for purchasing additional shares. The Charles Schwab funds I have approved include the following: SCHD, SCHB, SCHE, and SCHF. No Schwab ETF will be considered eligible until I have performed the necessary research.

I have decided that this approach is acceptable for both my Taxable account and my Roth IRA.

By implementing this strategy, I am hoping to achieve the following:

Effective long-term cost-averaging that is free of expensive trade fees.

Design a portfolio that will benefit from small (but regular) investments over a long period of time (and hopefully encourage other young investors to do the same).

Exploit the cost variance of an ETF throughout the day by following my #2 rule (An ETF can be up in the morning and down in the afternoon, which means that I would only purchase shares in the afternoon) and the pennies, nickels, and dimes of difference will add up over the long term.

Taxable Account

I began implementing this strategy on April 20, 2018, when I made my first ETF purchase. Here are my purchases for the taxable account since my last update on July 23, 2018. (The last purchase I confirmed in my previous article was on July 19th).

Source: Charles Schwab

SCHB - I invested $204.05 on shares of SCHB in my Taxable Account during the time period of July 20th to August 18th.

SCHD - I invested $102.53 on shares of SCHD in my Taxable Account during the time period of July 20th to August 18th.

SCHF - I invested $266.52 on shares of SCHF in my Taxable Account during the time period of July 20th to August 18th.

Since the inception of this portfolio (April 20th, 2018) SCHD, SCHB, and SCHF in the taxable account now have the following characteristics:

SCHB

I have invested $805.96 on a total of 12 shares.

SCHB has a cost basis of $67.16/share.

SCHB is currently sitting at $69.18/share, which results in a total return since inception of $24.20 or approximately 3% on an annualized basis.

SCHD

I have invested $1,092.16 on a total of 22 shares.

SCHD has a cost basis of $49.64/share.

SCHD is currently sitting at $52.36/share, which results in a total return since inception of $59.76 or approximately 5.47% on an annualized basis.

SCHF

I have invested $299.77 on a total of 9 shares.

SCHF has a cost basis of $33.31/share.

SCHF is currently sitting at $32.75/share, which results in a total return since inception of -$5.02 or approximately -1.67% on an annualized basis.

Roth IRA

I began implementing this strategy on April 20, 2018, when I made my first ETF purchase. Here are my purchases for the Roth account since my last update on July 23, 2018. (The last purchase I confirmed in my previous article was on July 19th).

Source: Charles Schwab

SCHB - I invested $203.97 on shares of SCHB in my ROTH IRA Account during the time period of July 20th to August 18th.

SCHD - I invested $102.53 on shares of SCHD in my ROTH IRA Account during the time period of July 20th to August 18th.

SCHF - I invested $266.53 on shares of SCHF in my ROTH IRA Account during the time period of July 20th to August 18th.

Since the inception of this portfolio (April 20th, 2018) SCHD, SCHB, and SCHF in the ROTH account now have the following characteristics:

SCHB

I have invested $873.77 on a total of 13 shares.

SCHB has a cost basis of $67.21/share.

SCHB is currently sitting at $69.18/share, which results in a total return since inception of $25.57 or approximately 2.93% on an annualized basis.

SCHD

I have invested $1,185.20 on a total of 24 shares.

SCHD has a cost basis of $49.38/share.

SCHD is currently sitting at $52.36/share, which results in a total return since inception of $71.44 or approximately 6.03% on an annualized basis.

SCHF

I have invested $299.78 on a total of 9 shares.

SCHF has a cost basis of $33.31/share.

SCHF is currently sitting at $33.51/share, which results in a total return since inception of -$5.03 or approximately -1.68% on an annualized basis.

**I have not purchased any shares of SCHE for either the Taxable Account or ROTH IRA.

Conclusion

Adding SCHE to the mix should help provide another great option to diversify away from a portfolio of companies that are primarily headquartered in the United States. I can especially appreciate that SCHE offers access to companies that have recently underperformed (Tencent & Alibaba) since early June.

TCTZF data by YCharts

Since the inception of this strategy, I have purchased a total of 43 shares in the Taxable account and 46 shares in the Roth IRA. When we factor in that each share was purchased in its own transaction, it means that I have saved $440.55 in transaction fees by using Schwab ETFs compared with other ETF funds that are subject to the $4.95 trading fee.

As of August 18th, 2018, I have a cash balance of $913.70 in the Taxable Account and $1,917.32 in the Roth IRA. I have not added any capital to my Taxable Account or Roth IRA since the implementation of this strategy. Any increases in my available cash have come from the buying/selling of individual stock.

What do you think of my strategy? I love to hear feedback from readers and will do my best to respond to all comments.

