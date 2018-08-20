Is A Super-Cycle Dawning For This Stock? Caterpillar: A Due Diligence Dive

There is evidence that CAT stock has ample room to run.

There is a great deal of derisive commentary among the investment community regarding “The Herd.” The Herd is seen as a mixture of the frightened and uninformed. The Herd buys high, sells low and is doomed to lose its collective fortune speculating in the market.

The fact is that successful momentum traders make money understanding the herd, and you had best be amongst the herd if you find yourself inside a burning auditorium.

I postulate that the herd has mispriced Caterpillar (CAT), and I’m placing a bet on my belief.

When Good Results Signal Bad Returns

Take a look at CAT’s most recent results. Every segment posted strong gains.

The quarterly results are impressive, and YoY growth is also robust. The company is clearly outperforming analyst’s targets, and management has a sanguine outlook. So why has the stock dropped over 20% from its 52 week high?

The answer is that CAT is a cyclical stock, and the smart money is exiting before the cycle heads south.

I contend that the cycle is far from over. Furthermore, there is evidence that CAT could be entering something akin to a super cycle, a period in which the company’s products may experience extended demand. Finally, Caterpillar has taken some steps to mitigate the downturns.

What Drives CAT’s Revenues?

New equipment sales are tied to economic development and the construction and maintenance of infrastructure projects.

The market for commodities, particularly mining, as well as agricultural industry demands, play a large role in CAT’s revenue streams.

Coal (30%), copper (20%) and iron (20%) operations drive profits for the company’s mine related equipment. The economy in general and infrastructure projects drive the general construction segments.

North America constitutes roughly 45% of CAT’s construction industry orders and Asia-Pacific comprises around 20% of the company’s demand.

So where do these markets stand?

Is Caterpillar Entering a Super-Cycle?

Recent headlines seem to indicate there is some truth to that theory.

U.S News

Commodities Have a Bullish Outlook for 2018

PIMCO

Commodities Outlook 2018: Still Bright

Worldbank

Commodity prices to rise more than expected in 2018: World Bank

Goldman Sachs

Goldman's Most Bullish on Commodities Since Supercycle Ended

With the exception of precious metals, PIMCO sees strong demand for commodities.

Chart: PIMCO

Goldman analysts are particularly bullish on copper. Copper’s price is seen by many as a bellwether of future economic growth. Consequently, copper demand is of particular importance as broad economic growth leads to construction and infrastructure spending.

Goldman predicts a 12% jump in copper prices, and a near 20% gain in iron ore prices by year’s end.

Demand for Infrastructure Projects is Strong and Growing

The chart below summarizes a Worldbank study regarding infrastructure investment needs for 50 countries through 2040.

Worldbank reports China, India and Japan, comprise 39% of global infrastructure investment needs.

The lion’s share of global infrastructure projects are likely to occur in China. The burgeoning Chinese economy is projected to comprise 30% of global demand for infrastructure projects at a cost of $28 trillion.

According to a report by Business Wire, global infrastructure spending should increase by 6% on an annual basis through 2020.

Meanwhile, back in the old US of A, infrastructure spending is badly needed. The most recent study by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) provided a D+ score to America’s infrastructure system. ASCE estimates US projects require $4.5 trillion by 2025 to meet the country’s infrastructure needs.

A Reuters article states 20% of needed infrastructure spending will go unmet should current funding trends continue.

Does this upend my investment thesis? I think not.

The figures are staggering, and neglected infrastructure needs lead to even greater spending in the long run. It is akin to a home owner ignoring a leaking roof. At some point, the bill will come due.

Furthermore, there is a strong impetus for infrastructure projects: For example, ASCE predicts that current US government expenditures, which fall well below needs, will, cause the loss of 2.5 million jobs and a $3.9 trillion hit to GDP.

Recent Developments

Caterpillar’s backlogs increased by $2.9 billion YoY.

CAT’s share of the Chinese market increased from 6% in 2011 to 16% in 2017.

The company’s second quarter results stand as the highest growth percentage in more than six years.

A recent dealer’s survey indicates 90% of dealers a sales increase in the double-digit range. In fact, sales are so robust that Caterpillar is currently unable to meet demand.

A StreetInsider article regarding CAT dealers states:

“Demand is fairly broad based across multiple end markets including housing, non-residential infrastructure, energy broadly and power systems. In fact, customer backlogs are building and have greater visibility, with some extending into early 2019. Dealer inventory levels are too low and there is a lack of good low used hour equipment. Overseas, European demand is up in the mid-single digit range. China continues to be very strong, up 30-35%, and Indonesia up north of 25%. South America and the Middle East are turning positive off of very depressed levels.”

Caterpillar has a wide moat

The company has a wide moat due in large part to intangible assets buttressed by approximately $2 billion a year in R&D spending, a significantly larger research budget than competitors.

In 2016, Interbrand appraised the CAT brand value at $5.4 billion.

CAT’s extensive dealer network, service capabilities and geographic reach enable the company to demand higher prices for used equipment. The services arm of CAT combined with the extensive used equipment market provide Caterpillar with a degree of insulation during downturns, thereby broadening the company’s moat.

Management

Caterpillar’s management team has provided mixed results. As an example, the company’s buyback programs from 2013 through 2015 retired roughly $8 billion in shares at a significant discount to fair value.

On the other hand, the company suffered a $580 million write-down following the discovery of accounting misconduct in ERA Mining Machinery, an acquisition made in 2012.

Debt

Caterpillar currently carries an A3 (upper-medium investment grade) rating with Moody's.

Valuation

Utilizing several services I’ve grown to trust in my years of investing, I estimate CAT’s FV at approximately $120.

Dividend Metrics

Caterpillar’s yield now stands at roughly 2.5%.

With a payout ratio below 35% and a dividend coverage ratio nearing 300%, CAT’s dividend is safe and has room to run. While the three, five and ten year dividend growth rate are not exceptional, they surpass inflation rates by a wide margin.

Final Thoughts

I believe CAT’s share price has room to run, and I foresee a strong likelihood of future demand for Caterpillar’s products that will push the stock price upward. I recently entered into a small position in the stock. I may very well treat this buy as a trade; however, if my sanguine expectations for the name are not met, I have no concerns holding the shares for an extended period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.