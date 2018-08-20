Silver Continues To Melt

Silver tends to be the most volatile precious metal because of its per ounce price and the speculative nature of the metal. The fact that silver typically moves the most on a percentage basis offers speculators opportunities. While silver tends to move with the price of gold, hordes of trend-following buyers or selling looking to profit from moves often cause price extensions beyond where supply and demand fundamentals would ordinarily take the metal.

Since I began trading gold and silver in the early 1980s, the range in gold has been from around $275 to $1920 per ounce. Gold appreciated by almost seven times from the lows at the turn of this century to its highs in 2011. When it comes to silver, the range has been from around $3.50 to $50 per ounce or fourteen times from the lows in 1991 to the highs in 1980 and 2011. Volatility in markets creates a traders paradise which makes silver a metal that shines during bull markets and tarnishes when the bull turns bearish. While catching a significant move in the silver market is rare, it does not stop the many market participants from trying which exacerbates price action in the silver futures market. Since the most recent high in 2011, gold has moved from $1920 to $1187.50 per ounce, a decline of just over 38%. Meanwhile, silver moved from $49.82 to $14.675, a drop of 70.50%. It is that kind of price volatility that keeps the speculative element in the market coming back time after time.

The move comes on the downside

Since the middle of July, the price of silver had traded in a range from $15.185 to $15.70, on August 13 it broke through the bottom end of the trading band.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX September silver futures highlights, silver took out the bottom end of its trading range on August 13, and the following day it fell to its most recent low at $14.315 per ounce. The move to the downside caused both the price momentum and relative strength indicators to decline into oversold territory on the short-term chart. The spike lower last week took daily historical volatility from under 10% to 26.5% on August 20.

Meanwhile, open interest has been steadily climbing in the silver market which is a sign that trend-followers in the silver market have hopped on board the bearish price action with short positions. At over 237,000 contracts, the metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions is at close to a record level. Falling price and rising open interest is typically a technical validation of the bearish price trend in a futures market. Silver was trading at $14.69 per ounce on August 20 as it bounced from last week's low, but the technical damage to the market last week was significant from a longer-term technical perspective.

The lowest price since 2016

Silver made it up to a high of $21.095 per ounce in July 2016 in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum. Since then, the path of least resistance for the metal has been lower.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the most recent move to the downside took the price of silver to its lowest price since the first week of February 2016. While the weekly chart also displays the increase in open interest that validates the technical trading pattern, both price momentum and relative strength indicators are in deeply oversold territory. Silver has posted a decline in the last nine of ten weeks, and the one week it did not move lower, it closed unchanged from the previous week. It is likely that many of the trend-following shorts who jumped onboard the bearish train in the silver futures market have their horizons set on much lower levels as silver approaches its critical support dating back to December 2015.

Not much room between last week's low and critical support

After trading to highs of $49.82 in 2011, silver finally found a bottom at $13.635 in December 2015.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, last week's low at $14.315 was only 68 cents above the level of critical support in the silver market at the late 2015 bottom. The growing number of trend-following shorts in the silver futures market are likely salivating at the prospects of a break below the $13.60 level, but that could be the most bullish factor in the market at this point.

Trend following shorts could be the only supportive factor

The price of silver is falling alongside gold which fell to its lowest price since early 2017 last week. A combination of a strong dollar and rising interest rates have created a potent bearish cocktail in the precious metals sector as well as in many other commodities markets over recent weeks.

The dollar index rallied from lows of 88.15 in February to over the 96 level recently. A stronger dollar tends to be bearish for the prices of all commodities, but particularly for gold and silver. At the same time, rising interest rates in the United States have supported the dollar, but higher yields also increase the cost of carrying metals like gold and silver. Therefore, with the dollar close to recent highs and interest rates poised to move even higher, the pressure on the silver market should come as no great surprise. However, in a market where speculative trading activity tends to dictate the path of least resistance of the price, the growing number of short positions increases the potential for a short covering rally in the oversold silver market.

Silver loves to surprise, but so far, the move has been rational

The price action in silver has been rational given the strong dollar and rising rates. However, silver has a long history of irrational moves to the up and downside based on an overabundance of bulls or bears in the market. With open interest at close to record levels, it is likely that the number of shorts in the market has grown substantially over recent weeks. Last week's break to the downside likely heartened the resolve of those bears that could be using small recovery bounces in the silver futures market to add to short positions that are already in funds.

If I have learned one thing from trading silver over the past almost four decades, it is that it is always wise to expect the unexpected. The price action in the precious metal tends to lure speculators into a false sense of security before it turns and sends them scrambling for an exit to their positions which exacerbates price recoveries.

The price of silver traded to a high at $17.43 per ounce on the September futures contract on June 14, and in just ten weeks, the price declined by over $3 at the most recent low last week.

I will be trading silver on a short-term basis using futures and the USLV and DSLV triple-leveraged ETN products with very tight stops. Rather than looking for a big break to the down or the upside, I have found that trading back and forth when open interest rises to levels where there are plenty of speculators leaning one way can offer optimal results. As I write this piece I am long USLV, but that could change, and I could be holding a position in DSLV by the end of the day. Volatility can be an investor's nightmare, but it creates a paradise for nimble traders looking to trade in and out of markets like silver where wide price variance creates multiple opportunities on a daily basis.

