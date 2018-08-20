General Electric: How I Currently View This Beaten Down Conglomerate

The company still has a long way to go, but its management team is doing what is necessary to right the ship.

General Electric (GE) is a highly debated stock and the investors that watched from the sidelines over the last almost two decades have avoided a tremendous amount of pain.

The recent stock performance has also been cringeworthy, as GE's stock price is down approximately 50% over the last 52 weeks. GE shares have actually reached levels not seen since the Financial Crisis (over 8 years ago).

So, investors must now ask themselves: why is investing in GE today any different than it has been over the past 17 plus years? There is obviously no guarantee that GE shares will outperform the broader market in the near future but, in my opinion, the risk-reward setup is now more favorable than it has been in years.

How I Currently View General Electric

Before we go any further, I will quickly explain why I plan to stay long GE. I am one of the few investors that rode GE's stock up from the mid-teens after the Financial Crisis to the $30 range in 2016, and then stayed on the elevator down as shares fell to the current lows. I was on board for the Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) acquisition, the Synchrony Financial (SYF) spin, the oil and gas downturn, and the start of the Power unit deterioration. Talking about a lot of 'stuff' in a relatively short period of time.

However, what's done is done. Looking ahead, I plan to stay the course because, as I described many times before on Seeking Alpha, my position in GE is likely one of the stock holdings that I will to pass down to future generations. Therefore, time is on my side (famous last words, right?).

Let me, however, not downplay the opportunity cost of staying invested in GE, while other industrial conglomerates perform well in this promising business environment. It is definitely a tough pill to swallow. However, as a long-term investor, sometimes you miss out on opportunities to jump-in-and-out of positions at the 'best' times. Did I see GE struggling over the last two years? Yes, but I honestly did not see this company unraveling like it did.

Currently, I believe that there is a lot to like about a GE that is focused on Aviation, Power, and Renewables.

Additionally, as I previously described, the main reason to hold onto GE shares is not necessarily because of the core (at least over the next 12-24 months) but, instead, it is the opportunity to have positions in the upcoming spins, especially Healthcare. The 'new' GE will likely face significant headwinds through 2020 as the company contends with the SEC investigations, Power struggles, deleveraging but, in my opinion, the tide will eventually turn.

This article is by no means a "this is the bottom" or "now is the time to buy" piece but, instead, I plan to spend a few minutes discussing what this [fairly] new management team has done over the last year to put GE in a position to prosper in the future.

Making Moves

Mr. John Flannery, CEO, had to recently pivot from his original plan of disposing of non-core assets in the range of $20B to now making transactions that have the potential to make more immediate impacts. The tide needs to change sooner rather than later. The following transactions are expected to occur over the next two years:

Will spin off its Transportation unit in a unique transaction with Wabtec (WAB) in a deal that is valued at about $11B.

Will sell its energy financing unit to Starwood Property Trust for $2.5B.

Looking to offload the Power Conversion unit in a deal that could fetch between $1B to $3B.

Will spinoff 80% of the Healthcare unit (including ~$18B of debt/pension obligations) and have the potential to monetize the remaining 20%. This transaction could create a significant amount of shareholder value because, as I previously described, GE Healthcare could fetch a market cap in the range of $60B-80B (GE's total market cap is currently only $106B).

Will separate off the majority stake in Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) within the next 2-3 years.

In addition, there are rumors that GE is trying to shed off the majority of GE Capital in a deal that may not bring in billions of dollars (or any money at all) but that would significantly change the risk profile of this industrial conglomerate. Will these deals alone make GE a great buy at current levels? Again, it is hard telling, but I can tell you one thing for sure - GE will look like a completely different company once the transactions are finalized, which will be a positive development for GE and its shareholders.

In A Better Position, Already

Let's be honest, it is hard to fully grasp what type of company the new GE will be once all of the announced transactions are finalized. But, I can say with high conviction that the newly structured industrial conglomerate will indeed be less complex and should be a lot easier to manage from a capital allocation standpoint. Plus, the debt needs should return to more normal levels and will likely be closer to its peers. So far, Mr. Flannery and team have made some progress toward improving GE's financial position.

First off, many pundits have said that it is likely that GE will have to write off the goodwill associated with the Alstom deal, and I actually agree with them on this point. The related non-cash charge has the potential to greatly impact GAAP earnings and will cause additional short-term pressure for the stock but, in my opinion, the company should let this other shoe drop already.

Back to financial leverage, GE's total liabilities are down $24.7B (or 8%) when compared to the prior year-end with the company's short-term and long-term borrowings down 40% and 8%, respectively. Additionally, the company recently announced plans to contribute billions of dollars to fund its underfunded pension (a prudent business decision from a tax standpoint, as described by PwC in this recent article), while also taking a $6.2B charge to shore up insurance reserves, so progress is indeed being made. I believe that Mr. Flannery is doing what is necessary to change the way that this company is viewed in the market, buy it will definitely take time.

Lastly, I believe that GE is finally at levels where shares are actually starting to look attractive.

Valuation

It is hard to truly value GE at this point with all of the moving pieces (spinoffs, asset sales, charges, etc.) that need to be considered but, in my opinion, GE shares are getting to attractive levels.

GE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Let us also remember that Power will eventually recover (yes, it will likely take years) and that a significant portion of the financing operations have already been sold, so the company's risk profile is slowly reverting back to what an industrial conglomerate should look like. Is the company there yet? No, but I believe that a ton of the bad news is already factored into the stock.

Risks

The main risk for investing in General Electric starts with management. There is no guarantee that Mr. Flannery is the right man to turn around a company that is widely viewed as a directionless, complex industrial conglomerate. Sentiment is the number one factor for GE shares being down by almost 50% in 2017, so shareholders are putting a lot of faith in a largely unproven leader, at least on this type of stage.

The SEC probe/investigation has the potential to be a game changer for this company. The fine is not the issue, but instead, what else the SEC will find is the real concern. Has GE been fudging its numbers for years? How exactly did the Power unit's profit fall so far so fast? GE stock will face further downward pressure if the insurance charge probe results in the SEC looking deeper into the company's past earnings results/disclosures.

Bottom Line

GE shares will likely not outperform the broader market, or its peers, over the next 12-18 months, but I believe that this company is making the right moves for the future - i.e., rightsizing the balance sheet, selling the risky financing businesses, and monetizing non-core assets. This industrial conglomerate is a 3-to-5 year story and, in my opinion, the setup looks more promising the further that you are willing (and able) to look out.

It is hard to take a step back and look out when you know that a company is facing an uphill battle but, in my experience, these are typically the best times to put money to work in businesses that has promising long-term prospects. Investing in GE today is risky and there are a lot of moving pieces to factor in, but this industrial conglomerate has great assets/businesses in its portfolio if you are able to hold onto your position for the next three to five years. As such, long-term investors should consider further pullbacks as buying opportunities.

