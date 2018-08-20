Dividend Champion Spotlight: Ecolab Inc.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

Because of this, I am not willing to pay for a stock that currently sports an earnings multiple in the high 20s.

The company has a diverse customer base, and has shown strong top line growth. However, the company arguably lost efficiency after its two multi-billion dollar acquisitions 6-7 years ago.

Often times, a company can take drastic actions to alter the trajectory of itself in order to set itself up for long term success. That is what today's dividend champion spotlight did in 2011 and 2012. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a cleaning, specialty chemicals, and water treatment company with a dividend growth streak that is currently at 26 years. The company's legacy business dates back to 1920s, when the company's founder reinvented carpet cleaning. However, the company's multi-billion dollar acquisitions of Nalco Holding Company and Champion Technologies have completely changed the face of the company, and grown the size of the operation. But bigger is not always better.

Today the company reports as three main segments. Global Industrial makes up approximately 36% of revenues. This segment provides water treatment, cleaning, and sanitation services to the water, food & beverage, paper, life sciences, and textile industries. The Global Institutional segment accounts for approximately 35% of revenues. This segment provides specialized cleaning and sanitation products to the food service, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government, retail, and educational industries. The third major segment is the Global Energy business. This segment represents 23% of revenues for the company, and provides process chemical and water treatment services for the petroleum industry. Ecolab provides services that are needed in just about every industry, hence the revenue stream for Ecolab is very diversified.

Geographically, the company does almost 60% of its business in North America, with Europe a ways behind at 19%. The company has very minor presences throughout the rest of the world, with single digit revenue percentages in remaining markets.

Impact Of Acquisitions On Financials

Referencing the opening paragraph, I want to point out that Ecolab made two sizable acquisitions almost a decade ago (2011 and 2012). The acquisitions of Nalco Holding Company and Champion Technologies changed the course of Ecolab.

The acquisitions certainly made Ecolab a larger company. Revenues have shot from the mid-single digits, to more than $14 billion since then. But there are other metrics that give us a deeper understanding of whether value has been added to the business.

Perhaps the two most important financial metrics that I look at when evaluating a company are the conversion rate of revenues to free cash flow, and the cash return on invested capital. I typically look for a free cash flow conversion rate of at least 10%, while looking for a cash return on invested capital in the low teens.

These factors are important because both indicate business performance that is profitable, lean, and maintains a competitive advantage. If a company is generating a high rate of return on its invested resources, it's a sign of effective management. The company is able to organically generate strong cash based returns on the resources that it puts to work. If a company is converting a high percentage of its revenues into free cash flow, the company is profitable, lean, and has more money to grow its dividend, buyback shares, or invest towards growth ventures.

We can see that Ecolab is missing the benchmarks for both metrics by quite a bit. What is even more disappointing is to see that the acquisitions have arguably diluted the quality of the company. Ecolab has not gotten any more effective at generating free cash flows, and its cash return on invested capital has plummeted since the acquisitions.

Another disappointment is that the company levered up to absorb these acquisitions, but has yet to really do anything with the debt 6-7 years later. The company is carrying more than $7B in long term debt, which is almost 2.5X EBITDA. This is about the maximum leverage ratio that I typically feel comfortable with as an investor. Debt takes away from the company's organic profits.

It's not all bad, the business has seen the bottom line take off since the acquisitions. Earnings have more than doubled since 2012, to more than $5 per share. Collectively, the company succeeded in getting larger with these two acquisitions. However it seems that the company has also become levered, and less efficient in the process. The company has grown, but it gets less "bang for its buck" than it used to.

Dividend Outlook

Ecolab is a fairly new dividend champion, with 26 years of consecutive dividend raises. The quarterly dividend amounts to annual payments of $1.64 per share, yielding only 1.11% on the current stock price. Ecolab is not a likely target of retirees and other income focused investors.

While the yield isn't anything to write home about, the dividend has grown at an impressive CAGR of 12.4% over the past decade. The company's most recent dividend raise was 11%, so the dividend's growth continues to outrun historical inflation rates.

The dividend is well funded, only consuming 43% of free cash flows. Despite the less than ideal conversion rates of revenues to cash flow, Ecolab has grown revenues at more than 9% per annum over the past decade (due in large part to the acquisitions). This strong top line growth has increased FCF, helping to make up for less than ideal profitability.

Moving forward, the company's top line growth and current payout ratio leave a bit of room for the dividend to continue running. With interest rates rising, I would imagine that management would want to begin addressing the debt it carries, so I think a medium-long term dividend growth rate of 7-9% is appropriate for expectations.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

The company can grow in the coming years a few different ways. The first is via organic increase in demand for its services and products.

As we reviewed in the beginning, Ecolab genuinely touches on many different markets. From water treatment, to the various markets that rely on human traffic such as hospitality. These markets will need more resources as the human population grows, and emerging markets continue to modernize. From the increased need for clean water in various consumer markets, to more chemical/water needs as energy demand rises, to more hotels, more food companies producing - Ecolab's market diversity exposes it to a lot of macro level catalysts in the years ahead.

This sort of parlays into Ecolab's opportunity to expand geographically. The company has a very minimal presence in huge emerging markets. Only 12% of the world's population lives in North America and Western Europe, while accounting for approximately 77% of revenues for the company. Huge populations with developing middle classes, and industrial infrastructure such as China and India are huge potential opportunities for Ecolab moving forward.

Ecolab is also staying active with strategic bolt-on acquisitions. Since 2012, the company has made 14 acquisitions (although they have been very small compared to the Nalco and Champion deals). These types of moves are a means of buying opportunity in both new geographic markets, and product markets.

Despite the plentiful opportunities for Ecolab, the business does carry some risk. The Global Energy division is tied to the petroleum business, so a negative market event such as the supply glut that killed commodity prices in 2016 would adversely impact the business.

In addition to this, I remain somewhat concerned about the company's willingness to do acquisition deals, when it is debatable that major deals added anything other than top line growth. A company that performs a lot of acquisitions should be adding value to the company in doing so.

Still, I would say the potential growth opportunities outweigh the risks. There are a lot of opportunities for top line growth, and growth will continue to partially negate the low FCF conversion rates.

It is also encouraging that operating margins have expanded over time since the major acquisitions in 2012.

Valuation

At more than $147 per share, the stock currently trades within striking distance of its 52 week high.

Management is projecting full year earnings to fall between $5.30-$5.59 per share. Using the midpoint, shares are currently trading at an earnings multiple of approximately 27X earnings. This is actually a discount to its 10 year median earnings multiple of 29X. The market has assigned a premium to the stock thanks to its strong growth. Over this 10 year span, earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 11.68%.

If we look at free cash flow yield, we see that premium on shares show up again. I typically set a yield bench mark of between high single digits and 10% to indicate value. A high free cash flow yield is important because cash drives everything in a company rather than a simple bottom line figure that can be skewed by a handful of accounting variables. The current free cash flow yield on Ecolab shares is near its low point since the acquisitions. This indicates poor value, because investors are receiving minimal cash flows per dollar invested.

Lastly, I wanted to look at some additional valuation metrics, comparing the price of the stock to sales, and book value respectively.

Both ratios are above their 10 year median figures, and are at high points since the Nalco and Champion acquisitions. The price to book ratio is just above its 10 year median of 5.4X, and the price to sales ratio is much higher than its 10 year median of 2.0X. Despite the earnings multiple trading below its 10 year median, I wouldn't be a buyer at 27X earnings, especially when we look at the valuation metrics collectively.

Wrapping Up

With analysts projecting strong growth to continue over the next five years, there is a lot to like in Ecolab. So if I wouldn't buy here, where should shares be considered? My main qualm with the stock, is that the company has lost some of its "fire power" since the Nalco and Champion acquisitions. This has been covered up by top line growth, but if the company faces unexpected challenges, this could come to light.

I am a firm believer in cash flow generation, so this is difficult for me to overcome. Still, interested investors can do quite well over the next five years if they are able to land shares at a slightly more reasonable earnings multiple. I don't like paying more than 25X earnings for any stock - and one with sub-par cash flow margins shouldn't be an exception. If shares fall to the 23X earnings range, or approximately $125 per share - Ecolab is a solid company that is worthy of further due diligence.

