Shopify: Competition Knocking On The Expensive Door

The alarming rate of sales deceleration is a major red flag for an expensive stock trading at a forward P/S multiple of 10x.

Adobe Systems entered the sector with the purchase of Magento to compete for the e-commerce platform of large brands.

One of the ramifications of a massive market valuation is that competitors want a piece of the action. Shopify (SHOP) faces this exact scenario as investors rewarded the company with P/S multiple of 10x '19 revenue estimates.

The large valuation likely attracted Adobe Systems (ADBE) to purchase Magento that competes for the cloud commerce plans of large brands. The deal is a big problem for a stock trading at a rich multiple despite the management writing off the competitive threat. Shopify has interestingly not held a couple of attempts to breakout above $170 while actually forming a double top.

The prime focus on the bearish thesis of Citron Research that was highlighted in my previous research was that the e-commerce platform focused too much on "entrepreneurs" and not real merchants. The thesis is that the stock is overvalued and should be based solely on the now estimated 4,000 Shopify Plus customers and not the small resellers.

The $1.68 billion Adobe Systems paid for the cloud-based e-commerce solutions of Magento is to target the large brands and potential Shopify Plus customers. Magento specifically listed Coca-Cola Co (KO) as a customer while Shopify called out business with Pepsi (PEP) in the recent Q1 earnings release.

The reason to remain negative due to this deal are that the customers needed by Shopify to become a highly profitable business now face a massive threat from Adobe Systems. The moves could leave the $14 billion Shopify with the small mom and pop stores.

Management blew off the competitive threat from Magento on the Q2 earnings call. COO Harley Finkelstein, though, suggested that Shopify has already migrated the low-hanging fruit from the Magento platform:

...you mentioned sort of the Plus acquisition through Magento. We've been at that for quite a long time, same thing with the Magento Gold Partners. We've been trying to get as many over to us as possible, so a lot of the low-hanging fruit that we had in the early days we've already seen, and we continue to see migrations from Magento, and Magento partners moving onto Shopify Plus. But a lot of that, a lot of the major migrations we saw, had happened already.

These statements actually support my thesis that Adobe Systems will make Magento a more competitive threat for the large brands. As well, the deceleration in the monthly recurring revenues (MRR) suggests the data privacy issues on Facebook (FB) and other social media platforms is slowing down the growth of new merchants.

The Q2 results support that thesis as MRR only grew by 49%, down from 57% in the prior quarter. Sequentially, MRR only grew by $2.8 million to $35.3 million. Shopify Plus grew to $8.1 million of MMR actually contributing $1.1 million of the quarterly increase.

Last Q3, MRR was $26.8 million. If MRR was to only grow at a similar $2.8 million sequential rate, growth would decelerate again to only 42%.

Decelerating Growth

Clearly, revenue growth in the 60% range isn't supportable as a company reaches the $1 billion run rate. The company though is facing growth falling off a cliff as growth rates have already dipped from levels above 100% to end 2015.

SHOP Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The company largely beats conservative revenue estimates, but the Q3 revenue estimate of $253 million has growth dip below 50%. Another typical $10 million beat would still leave the YoY growth rate below 55%.

The 2019 growth rate according to analyst estimates is down at only 39%. The quickest way to crush a stock trading at 10x '19 sales estimates is to watch the growth rate decelerate. Even worse, the upside isn't that great as the two quarterly beats since my original article have done nothing for the stock that recently hit a double top.

The Adobe Systems deal to purchase Magento hasn't closed yet, but any disruption in signing up new customers would have huge ramifications for Shopify's stock. The new combination provides an interesting marriage of digital content creation, commerce platform and the ability to monetize traffic.

What really hurts the story is that the addition of a large competitor for key customers before Shopify has even turned meaningfully profitable. EPS estimates were already reduced and one can't envision the numbers improving under the new competitive landscape.

SHOP EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The stock trades at an incredible $14 billion valuation and will no doubt garner market justification such as the bullish coverage from Guggenheim in a wide open sector looking for a market share consolidator. With Salesforce (CRM) already owning Demandware in the SMB segment and Adobe Systems now focused on the large merchants, the market is already segmented with deep-pocketed companies that won't likely cede market share to Shopify.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Shopify may become a victim of its own success. Building up Facebook focused "entrepreneurs" may backfire due to data privacy issues while the large stock valuation is attracting big competitors to the sector. The stock remains far too rich with sales and crucial recurring revenues decelerating at alarming rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.