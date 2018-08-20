J.M. Smucker Won't Let You Skip Breakfast

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

The last few years have been busy for J.M. Smuckers (SJM) with acquisitions, product developments, and the presidency being passed on to family and so on. Investors did get a lot for their money during the last decade. Notably, 2008 was underlined with Folgers acquisition and its entrance to the S&P 500. Management also recently announced it wants to fulfill around 50% of its electric needs by wind.

Looking at SJM's dividend history, investors can easily acknowledge how well managed the company is. The company already shows 16 consecutive years with dividend increases. With a profile like this, SJM is surely not a stock you want to toss aside.

Understanding the Business

J.M. Smuckers is an American-made consumer food manufacturer. Its span of products goes all the way back to breakfast items such as coffee, peanut butter, and of course, jelly. But it also owns numerous well-known brands found in your supermarket. We're talking here about Jif, Dunkin' Donuts, Folgers, Meow Mix, Crisco, Bicks, and many others. Behind all that success stands more than 7,000 employees backing the company's growth and success.

Source: J.M. Smucker website

If the above picture surprised you, just know there are 46 brands owned by SJM. From those, at least 3 are in the #1 position of market share in their category. With all those famous brands, the company's net sales of 2017 stand at $7.4B. Although the figures are impressive, SJM still fails to develop a broader customer base. 93% of its sales belong to the United-States, with 6% in Canada. On a product-based approach, its coffee division brings 34% of its sales, while aspirant in 2nd place with a mere 11%, is dog food.

Peeking through its latest quarter

The company's fourth quarter ended on April 30th. In early June, CEO Mark T. Smucker presented numbers to the whole world. Here's an overview of its report:

While sales remained similar to prior year, adjusted EPS went up 7% to $1.93 per share.

Operating activities compared to prior year also went through the roof; 19% increase to bring this number at $314.4M.

Brighter future is expected in 2019 as adjusted EPS is already forecasted with an uptrend.

On those numbers, here's what the CEO had to say:

"[…] the actions we are taking to align our portfolio for growth set up our business to win. As we continue to transform our Company, we are confident in our ability to deliver against our strategic objectives and enhance long-term shareholder value."

On the downside, making many acquisitions and always taking business to another level has its risks. This year, raw materials, pet food recalls, and financing costs for its acquisition were the main culprits.

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

Although its geographic repartition may not be the best in town, the company sure knows how to run it. Focused primarily on breakfast items, North Americans should expect to be the main target. This goes without saying; America is not quite ready to skip breakfast. Meaning that a lot of potential remains in its industry. A mature industry doesn't mean a stagnant growth. It just means that acquisitions may be a bit pricier from now on.

Also mentioned in its last earnings report, SJM showed its diligence by announcing plans to consider divestiture in their baking business. I personally don't think an investor should be worried about this. The only quality this shows is that the management regularly evaluates and assesses the potential of its different field of business. On a similar note, cost reduction plans will be going their way as they are always more efficient in their operations.

The bottom line is: An optimistic future awaits SJM. Management, employees, clients, and investors all seem to be working hand in hand to deliver the best performance. To support that, the 2019 outlook looks promising. $8.3B sales, planned capital investment earnings per share increase, I can't wait to follow their evolution.

Dividend Growth Perspective

How stressful is it to look at that chart for a moment? Well, if you dig deeper, you would find that, not only SJM is a Dividend Achiever; it also distributed a $5 special cash dividend on 2008. The Folgers merger was responsible for such a joyful event.

Source: YCharts

Stock prices enjoyed a massive appreciation from investor through the last decade, while the dividend yield seemed to bounce up and down. Facts are, it is often the case for a heavily-acquirer to have more exposure to the market since their numbers can be seen as "weaker" during those deals. When we're looking back at the dividend distribution, it soothes us right back knowing the good track the company is having with his investors.

Source: YCharts

Everyone knows that the payout ratio can be manipulated in an easier way than cash payout ratio. Since net income can be somewhat altered by many factors, payout ratio is always to take with a hint of wisdom. This chart right here says otherwise. If you look how closely those lines move together, it's easy to say that investors get what the company earns. Sustaining this payout level will only benefit the company.

Potential Downsides

As discussed briefly earlier, expanding such a goliath of a company brings its risk as well. For starters, you become more dependent on resources and basic commodities. Whether it's coffee, wheat, veggies or fruits, SJM relies on those products to feed America. It now has to manage hedging on many levels in order to keep a peace of mind through all this.

A second possible downside resides in its basic business model. Yes, I am talking about acquisitions. Synergies on acquisitions only get realized if the new acquisition is well integrated through the acquirer's operations. From its past experience, this doesn't seem to be a problem. But as acquisitions will get pricier with an increasing impact on the current operations, one wrong move could make the financials take a plunge.

Third, fruit spreads aren't exactly a fast-growing sector in the breakfast business. Healthier and less sugary alternatives are gaining traction while SJM offers pancake-bacon sticks. Ignoring the health trend in the food business will eventually hurt JSM.

Valuation

SJM enjoyed a substantial growth over the last years. So did its stock. Its PE of 9 shows that, with the stock being overwhelmed by investors, it dips further down. I'm confident this level will raise a notch over the next months, but let's assess whether or not the stock is still a buy.

Source: YCharts

In this DDM model, a healthy 5% dividend growth over the midterm and 6% afterward were used. To complete the model, a 9% discount rate was factored in. This figure may seem high but remember this: acquisitions aren't easy or financed to anyone.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.40 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $198.21 $132.60 $99.77 10% Premium $181.69 $121.55 $91.46 Intrinsic Value $165.17 $110.50 $83.14 10% Discount $148.66 $99.45 $74.83 20% Discount $132.14 $88.40 $66.52

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

The model does give us some insights on the current stock valuation. While not spot on (stock may be overvalued a bit), it still shows how much value SJM can add to your portfolio. For the undecided investor, a slight decrease in price may be just enough to incorporate it in your strategy. A good entry point would be $100 if you want additional margin of safety.

Final Thought

SJM's record is good. Really good. Good dividend history, added-value in their plans and development, not to forget their environmental engagement, Smucker's really does know how to run a business.

All the figures are right, except maybe one. As the stock price may be overvalued, investors should keep in mind the underlying risks of their business model. Overall, I think SJM should be on the top of your watch list and if not, maybe on your dining table!

Disclosure: We do not hold SJM in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.