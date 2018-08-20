Let Me Tell You Who Is Moving Off Of Oracle

Oracle (ORCL) has a big problem: high-profile customers are moving off of its proprietary database. ORCL bulls and management seem to be unaware of, or in denial about, this trend. In this article, I will make a case for why this should be more of a "top of mind" risk for ORCL investors by focusing on the potential loss of two high-profile customers: Amazon (AMZN) and Salesforce.com (CRM).

Amazon: Rising Oracle Competitor

On August 1st, CNBC reported that Amazon plans to be completely off Oracle's proprietary database software by the first quarter of 2020. According to the source, Amazon has been moving off of Oracle for several years and that the full migration should be complete in 14-20 months. The migration is due to Oracle's inability to scale to meet Amazon's needs.

Concerns over customers leaving Oracle is not new, but management seems to be in denial or bluffing their position. Management bravado, in my view, is a disservice to shareholders who might be led to under-appreciate the risk of high-profile customers migrating away from Oracle. A complete Amazon migration off of Oracle onto its own cloud databases could be a catalyst for other companies that are thinking of doing the same (i.e. migrating to Amazon) and serve as a rude awakening to management. Amazon's symbolic importance as an Oracle customer is well understood by Larry Ellison, ORCL's founder and Chairman.

In the December 2017 earnings call, a concern analyst asked,

"Oracle has been maintaining share when we consider the entire database ecosystem, but we keep hearing competitors and surveys saying customers are moving off Oracle."

To this, Larry Ellison replied:

I'd like to answer that. Let me tell you who's not moving off of Oracle. A company you've heard of just give us another $50 million this quarter to buy Oracle database and other Oracle technology. That company is Amazon. They're not moving off of Oracle. SalesForce (CRM) isn't moving off of Oracle. Our competitors who have no reason to like us very much continue to invest in and run their entire business on Oracle. I don't know whose moving off of Oracle. Maybe Mark does, maybe Safra does, but Amazon, you'd think Amazon would really want to move.

If you can locate a recorded call, I'd recommend that you listen to it since the transcript doesn't capture the heightened emotional tension in Ellison's voice and his emphasis on the word "Amazon" (I'm using FactSet). Ellison seems proud that they have Amazon trapped, implying in his statement that Amazon would like to, but is incapable of migrating away from Oracle.

It should be noted that earlier in the call, in the prepared remarks section, Ellison attacked Amazon's databases' high cost and lack of functionality when compared to Oracle's. Ellison said Oracle even guarantees AWS (Amazon's cloud service) customers that they could cut their AWS bill by at least half if they switch over the Oracle Cloud. To state the obvious, these are aggressive fighting words aimed at a high-profile customer.

Oracle has a history of making grandiose and hostile comments towards Amazon, which has not played out. For example, read Oracle's March 2017 earnings call, where Ellison said,

"Right now we have a huge technology lead over both Amazon and Azure with our new Generation 2 infrastructure as a service."

In October 2017, Oracle's CEO, Mark Hurd, said this about Oracle's cloud business:

"I like our chances against anybody - anybody. I think we're going to win, bar none."

Of course, nobody is seeing that in results as Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon cloud are both much bigger and growing much faster than Oracle cloud.

Amazon also has a history of hitting Oracle on the head. In November 2012, Amazon introduced Redshift, a cloud-based data warehouse and one of the first steps Amazon took to compete with ORCL. The name is provocative since Oracle is commonly known in the industry as the "Big Red". In October 2015, AWS chief Andy Jassy introduced AWS Database Migration Service (DMS) that helps companies move their data out of an Oracle database and into any number of Amazon's Oracle competitors like its homegrown database called Aurora. Jassy cited "freedom from bad database relationships" as a key motivator.

Unlike Oracle, Amazon is seeing a lot of traction with their Cloud database service. In Amazon's Q2 2018 earnings call - a quarter that reported impressive AWS growth - management noted:

We see customers have migrated more than 80,000 databases using the AWS Database Migration Service. And customers are just branching out to a lot of new products from us. There are new areas like machine learning, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, serverless computing and database and analytics are really big.

Salesforce: Roadmap to Open-Source Alternatives

The quote I shared above from ORCL's December 2017 earnings call also called out SalesForce as one of those customers would can't move off of Oracle. Less than a month after the call, on January 2nd 2018, The Information reported:

Salesforce has been developing an Oracle database replacement, code-named Sayonara, Japanese for "goodbye," and now is ready to deploy it internally, according to a former Salesforce employee with knowledge of the matter. Salesforce expects to be completely off Oracle by 2023, this person said... Yet losing Amazon and Salesforce as customers could pose major problems for Oracle, as it could provide a roadmap for other large companies that also are looking to cut costs by jettisoning Oracle database software in favor of open-source database alternatives.

SalesForce has been working on gaining independence from Oracle since at least 2013, when it hired a key executive to lead the effort. In 2016, Fortune first reported on Project Sayonara, which "may be the source of reports over the past few years that Salesforce was considering switching from Oracle to the PostgreSQL, an open-source and less expensive database."

Conclusion

It is fairly clear to me and most other market participants that Oracle has been bluffing about its strength in cloud. Management's credibility experienced further erosion when Ellison called out Amazon and Salesforce's inability to migrate away from Oracle, only to be quickly rebuffed by company insiders at Amazon and Salesforce. It is also odd how publicly hostile Oracle management is towards some of its high profile customers.

It is clear that Amazon has been working on migrating away from Oracle for over a decade. Amazon has been developing AWS database products that it also sells to AWS customers. A successful migration by Amazon onto AWS will be a clear signal to others that if AWS database is robust enough for Amazon, it is likely robust enough for everyone else.

Likewise, Salesforce has also been working on migrating away from Oracle since at least 2013. Reports shared in this article suggest that Salesforce is exploring open-source alternatives. If SalesForce successfully migrates away from Oracle and onto open-source platforms, it will almost certainly add an immense amount of credibility to whatever open-source platform Salesforce ends up with.

Although I focused on Amazon and SalesForce in this article, Oracle's problems appears far wider. In June 2018, JP Morgan downgraded Oracle to neutral, citing negative results in a spending survey of chief information officers. In the note, JP Morgan writes:

Specific metrics in our large-scale CIO survey have arced over into negative territory, which makes us uncomfortable because the results of our CIO surveys over the years have been highly predictive... Oracle's strength in database and middleware is countered by long-term uncertainty in applications and hardware as IT consumption preference shifts from traditional, on-premise solutions to public cloud models...

I am interested to see how all this plays out, but management's unfounded bravado and inexplicable denials make me uncomfortable and negative about the company's prospects. In my view, the risk of customers migrating to competitors such as Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM (IBM), or to open-source alternatives, should be more openly addressed by management and discussed by investors.

