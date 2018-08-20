Dividend Seekers: Ignore This Overlooked 10% Yielder At Your Own Peril

Ellington Financial has delivered strong results this year at a time when many mREITs have suffered.

Ellington Financial (EFC) is a specialty finance company that invests in various kinds of financial assets, generating shareholder returns on a levered spread between the return on those assets and its cost of funds.

Although technically structured as an MLP, Ellington is often compared to hybrid mortgage REITs (mREITs) as it primarily focuses on mortgage related investments such as agency and non-agency RMBS, CMBS, residential mortgage loans etc. However, unlike mREITs, Ellington also invests in other assets where the management thinks its experience can help the company generate attractive risk adjusted returns, such as consumer loans, CLOs, ABS, corporate debt etc.

Ellington has lagged behind its hybrid mREIT peers in recent years on a total return basis, but its performance so far this year has been uncharacteristically strong. In this article, I would discuss why I believe Ellington Financial presents an interesting opportunity for income-oriented investors to add to their portfolio.

Ellington’s Problems

Ellington’s management team is known for conservative positioning, and actively managing their portfolio- the company maintains a small duration portfolio, and is one of the few companies that hedges its credit risk in addition to the interest rate risk. While these are probably good traits to have in a management team over the long term to navigate volatile periods, this strategy has clearly underperformed in the face of a strong bull market where credit spreads have tightened to record levels, and there have been long periods of minimal volatility both in the equity and fixed income markets.

The core problem facing Ellington Financial can be summed up as following chart:

Figure 1. Source: Company Filings

Ellington has consistently suffered sharp book value losses, and has had to continuously cut its dividend, resulting in poor economic returns for investors.

These problems with dividend and book value are interrelated- Ellington has consistently failed to generate sufficient income to cover its dividend, thus the cash payouts over and above its income add to book value losses.

Turnaround

After a period of consistent underperformance, Ellington finally appears to be turning a corner. In a surprisingly volatile first quarter, Ellington managed to strongly outperform its peers, delivering book value growth in a period where many of its competitors suffered losses. The stability in book value has continued in Q2, when Ellington’s book value per share grew 1.7% on top of 2.1% growth in the previous quarter. Referring back to Figure 1, you can note that this is only the second time in 5 years that Ellington has grown its book value for two consecutive quarters.

In addition to improving book value, Ellington’s earnings have improved as well. The charts below show the company’s net income per share, its net interest income per share, and its dividend per share

Figure 2. Source: Company Filings.

Note that for only the second time in the past 5 years, Elington has been able to cover its dividend with net income for two consecutive quarters.

Figure 3. Source: Company Filings

The company has also shown a marked improvement in its net investment income per share, which is a measure of the business’ recurring earnings and thus a better measure of dividend sustainability. In its most recent quarter Q2 2018, Ellington reported net investment income of $0.36 per share. Although this is still 5 cents short of covering its quarterly dividend, the chart above shows that this is the closest the company has come to covering its dividend with net investment income over the past 5 years

Perhaps the company’s possible turnaround can be best seen in the following chart, which shows Ellington’s annualized quarterly economic return for the past 5 years.

Figure 4. Source: Company Filings

What’s driving the turnaround?

Now that we have seen the numbers, it’s important to analyze what’s driving the company’s strong recent performance.

Ellington derives most of its return from its credit portfolio- the purpose of its agency portfolio is to allow it to be excluded from registration as an investment company under the Investment Company Act.

The following figure shows how Ellington’s credit portfolio has evolved over the past 4 years.

Figure 5. Source: Company Presentations

At the end of 2013, Ellington’s credit portfolio was highly concentrated in non-agency RMBS. With such a portfolio structure, the main driver of returns is expected to be credit spread tightening for book value gains, and net interest income dependent largely on portfolio duration.

Over the years, Ellington has leveraged its management’s relationships and strong experience in credit markets to build a highly diversified portfolio of short duration credit assets that is difficult to replicate. In its Q2 2018 earnings conference call, Co-Chief Investment Officer Mark Tecotzky described Ellington’s portfolio as follows:

“We've built a portfolio that isn't a one-trick pony, no matter how good your one trick is the competition eventual figures it out; the sector that has the best performance one year often becomes overpriced and as a big drawdown the next; that's why we diversify”.

In addition to being diversified, the other key feature of the company’s portfolio is its relatively short duration. Ellington has focused on assets such as short-term consumer loans, small- balance commercial real-estate loans etc. to build a portfolio that is amongst the least sensitive to sudden changes in interest rates relative to its peers.

Valuation

Ellington’s stock is up over 12% for the year thanks to strong first half earnings. However, the company still trades at a 16% discount to reported book value at the end of Q2. If you follow mREITs closely, you would know that many are trading very close to, or above their reported Q2 book values.

The table below shows the current price-to-book value for some of Ellington’s mREIT peers at the end of Q2 2018:

Figure 6. Source: Company Filings

Agency focused names Annaly Capital (NLY)and AGNC Investment (AGNC) are trading slightly above their reported book values at a time when they face headwinds from rising rates and a flattening yield curve, whereas Chimera (CIM), a hybrid mREIT focused on residential mortgage securitization is trading at a 10% premium. Invesco Mortgage(IVR), a hybrid mREIT that invests in more generic residential and commercial credit is trading just 5% below its Q2 book value.

Moreover, Ellington is one of the few mREITs that has a history of buying back its stock when it trades at a significant discount to book value. Management has indicated that subject to available liquidity, it will buy back stock when it trades at a 20% or more discount to book value, which is accretive to its book value and supports stock price.

Conclusion

After disappointing performance over the past few years, Ellington Financial has delivered a strong economic return in the first half of the year. I believe that the company’s portfolio is well positioned to continue to deliver strong performance in various interest rate environments. At 0.84 times Q2 book value, Ellington’s stock is the cheapest amongst its peers, and I believe that the discount to book value would continue to narrow down as the company’s net interest income gets closer to its dividend. With many mREITs trading at rich valuations at a time when the yield curve is flattening, I believe that Ellington Financial’s 10% yield presents a compelling opportunity for income seeking investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.