Iran's Crude Exports Are Starting To Fall

The recent emerging market-led demand worries have clouded the market's outlook on Iran, and we think this could surprise by year-end.

Our base case is where Iran's crude exports drop by ~1 million b/d, but given the current trajectory, we think this is conservative.

The fall steepened after the August 6 sanction where the first batch of the US sanctions was re-imposed.

Welcome to the falling Iran crude export edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Since President Trump pulled the US out of the JCPOA (or a.k.a the Iran Nuclear Deal) in May, the oil community has debated on just how severe the impact will be for Iran. Will Iran's crude exports decrease by 1 million b/d or just 500k b/d?

On August 6, the first batch of sanctions was re-imposed, and two of the more important ones are:

Sanctions on the purchase of acquisition of U.S. dollar banknotes by the government of Iran.

Sanctions on trade in Iranian currency and facilitation of the issuance of Iranian sovereign debt.

It's no surprise then that we are seeing Iranian crude exports for August drop to just ~2 million b/d.

We estimate that since April 2018, Iran's crude exports have declined a total of ~857k b/d. Out of the total reduction so far, half of it came from Europe, and the other half came from Asia.

Given that we are still 3 months away from the official sanction on Iran's petroleum-related transactions, we believe Iran's crude exports could take an even bigger hit in November.

We have seen Iran's crude exports to India and China remain largely unchanged since April 2018. In fact, India imported a record amount of Iranian crude in July. China's buying has remained steady. But given that US has been very steadfast in its message that any country that disobeys the re-imposed sanctions would face additional penalties, refineries in India will want to receive waivers prior to November if they want to keep importing Iranian crude.

Our assessment of the situation is that China will likely not pullback from buying from Iran at all, while India pulls back slightly. At the current trajectory, we believe a loss of 1 million b/d in Iran's crude export could be the base case with any potential losses above that as a bullish surprise. Given that exports have already fallen nearly ~900k b/d, we do not think that is optimistic at all.

OPEC as a whole is exporting about the same amount of crude as it exported in July:

Following the spike we saw in June, OPEC's crude exports have reversed lower by ~1.4 million b/d.

Conclusion

Following the August USD sanction, we are starting to see Iran's crude exports fall even more. The pace of the decline could start to pick-up in the coming months as refineries with business ties to the US shun Iranian crude imports. With Iran's crude exports already declining nearly ~900k b/d since April, our base case of a drop of 1 million b/d is very reasonable. We believe India will reduce Iranian crude imports while China holds out. Overall, we believe the market may be underestimating just how much supplies will be lost from the sanctions.

Author's note: Thank you for reading this article. If you found this article insightful, please leave a "like" below.

For readers that found this article insightful, we publish these types of data weekly in our premium research service. We want to help our subscribers gain clarity in a world of uncertainty. And the oil market can often have treacherous turns and swings that requires you to have the informational edge in the market.

If you would like to see what we have to offer, see here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.