Is Halliburton's Upside Limited?

Halliburton (HAL) is one of the stocks that has perplexed me over the years. I have focused on the company's revenue and earnings trends, and its valuation. However, one must also be cognizant of the direction of oil prices and the constant melt-up in financial markets. Both have inured to the benefit of Halliburton and other oil services names over past few years. However, HAL has had a flat return over the past year.

The company has rebounded from its failed merger with Baker Hughes (BHGE), which required Halliburton to pay a $3.5 billion deal break-up fee. The sizeable payout came as oil prices were in the doldrums, and Halliburton's revenue and earnings were in decline. The situation appeared bleak in the first half of 2016 when the company's debt was approaching junk levels. However, OPEC's supply cuts buoyed oil prices and changed Halliburton's fortunes.

Brent oil prices over $70 should be extremely positive for Halliburton. However, the stock is down about 3% after Q2 earnings. The company reported total revenue of $6.1 billion, up 7% sequentially.

North America represents over 60% of total revenue; as North America goes, so goes Halliburton. Revenue from the region was up 9% Q/Q. This was consistent with growth in the rig count, which was also grew in the high single digits. Meanwhile, North America revenue for Baker Hughes and Schlumberger (SLB) was up about 7% and 11%, respectively.

Ironically, North America was a point of contention in Q1; Halliburton experienced rail disruptions in the region which created challenges. Management worked through complexities of sand logistics to minimize the damage, yet investors wanted to ensure problems did not spill over into Q2. According to management, the company's use of trucks for sand is causing inflationary pressures:

With the expected activity in the second half of this year, we are mindful of the impact of cost inflation from trucking and increased maintenance expense. The use of trucking for sand, water and crude oil is generating intense demand for trucks and truck drivers, thus creating cost inflation. We manage trucking costs through the use of containerized sand and integrated logistics helping offset inflation.

For now, revenue growth from North America is consistent with rig count growth and that of competitors. The company's EBITDA margin of 19% was higher than the 18% reported in Q1. The rising costs have not negatively impacted margins as of yet, but it could come into focus in the second half of 2018.

Where Will The Next Catalyst Come From?

A few quarters ago, Halliburton's management implied North America was plateauing, and shale plays could eventually pump the brakes on new E&P in the region. Since then, oil prices have continued to rise, and the rig count has risen in response. Halliburton has so much exposure to the region that if North America falters, it could hurt sentiment for the stock. Secondly, Schlumberger has acquired assets in North America land drilling and now receives about 38% of its revenue from the region.

An aggressive Schlumberger in North America would not be good for prices in the region. Secondly, outside of North America where will the next catalyst materialize? With oil prices hovering around $70, deepwater drilling is showing signs of life. Schlumberger beefed up its deepwater presence with its 2015 acquisition of Cameron. Baker Hughes added a sizeable presence after its merger with GE (GE) Oil & Gas. The popular narrative after Q2 results is that the subsea sector could be making comeback. This was echoed by both Schlumberger and Baker Hughes. In particular, Baker Hughes saw its largest order flow for the subsea segment since 2015:

In our Oilfield Equipment segment, Neil and the team had a very strong quarter commercially. It was one of the largest orders quarter since 2015, winning significant subsea production awards across six different projects ... We were very pleased to be awarded the subsea equipment contract by Chevron for Phase two of the Gorgon project in offshore Western Australia, one of the largest natural gas projects in the industry today. BHGE will supply 13 subsea trees and other subsea equipment including manifolds, wellhead and production control systems.

For now, there could be enough business to go around in North America. If any of the large oil service firms in the region becomes more aggressive on taking market share, then the upside could be limited. It could be difficult for Halliburton to capture any potential upside in the subsea since it does not have a sizeable presence in the sector.

Is Stagnant Growth Priced In?

HAL trades at just over 10x trailing EBITDA. This is low compared to previous quarters when it traded at 13x to 14x EBITDA. It is also paltry compared to the 15x EBITDA multiple of Schlumberger. Given limited opportunities for Halliburton to grow revenue outside of North America, I believe its valuation is more than fair. If any hiccups occur in its largest market, then the stock could go lower.

Conclusion

At 10x trailing EBITDA, HAL trades at a discount to SLB. Despite ebullient oil prices, HAL's upside could be limited relative to SLB and BHGE. I rate the stock a hold at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.