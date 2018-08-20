Brinker: Comp Improvement Does Not Drive A Buy Rating

Shares of Brinker (EAT), parent company to Chili’s and Maggiano’s, have performed well in 2018. In fact, the stock has gained 29% since I said to avoid it late February, and this comes after shares pulled back significantly from their $52 peak earlier this summer.

With the company’s fiscal year completed, I am revisiting my thesis. In short, I think the situation has improved a bit, so I am raising my fair value range to $30-36. Management did well-timed sale-leaseback transaction, and comp trends were solid relative to competitors. However, I think the market is valuing Brinker richly in light of high labor costs and growth that looks minimal at best. Let’s look at why Brinker’s situation has improved, and I am still avoiding the company.

Comp Gains: Best House on a Bad Block

Industry-wide, casual chains have not performed particularly well, suffering from declining pricing and weak traffic. Brinker posted solid results in its Q4 that bucked this trend, as comps were up 0.6% y/y to drive total sales growth of 0.8% y/y to $817 million.

Brinker has essentially four different businesses: company-owned Chili’s, company-owned Maggiano’s, and franchised Chili’s both in the US and internationally. Company-owned restaurants are where a turnaround may be occurring. Maggiano’s has comped positively for three straight quarters, capping off Q4 with a 0.3% gain to bring the total year comp store growth to 0.1%. This is not good, but even flattish performance at such a mature concept is positive in the chain casual restaurant industry. This comes after Maggiano’s has also increased its restaurant count by 8% over the past two years.

On a two-year stacked-basis, Maggiano’s comps are down just 0.5%. Traffic on a two-year stacked basis is now down 4.6%, but the company has been able to gain a benefit from a mix shift and higher pricing. Nevertheless, I am excited to see the brand receive a new president, who is hopefully able to find initiatives to drive higher traffic.

Chili’s is not lighting the world on fire, but unlike competitors like Red Robin (RRGB) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), where traffic declined, Chili’s saw a 0.8% increase in traffic during Q4. Management cites the My Chili’s Rewards program as the critical driver. Previously, Chili’s had outsourced its loyalty program, and the decision to focus extensively upon the loyalty program should be a positive traffic driver for at least the next quarter or two, as the company is lapping a two-year stacked traffic decline of 9.4% in FY19.

Although the comp trends at both Maggiano’s and Chili’s are looking relatively positive, it is important to remember the chain is facing soft comps, and it could take a while for sales to materially inflect. Management is only guiding to positive comps of 0.75-1.75% in FY19. Comps may be better than competitors, but that does not mean that comps are good.

Sale-Leaseback Transaction Creates Some Value

One of my largest concerns regarding Brinker has been its leverage profile. Management was able to abate some of this concern by executing a sale-leaseback transaction for net proceeds of $146.6 million with Realty Income (0). In reality, a sale-leaseback is basically trading interest expense for rent expense. The leverage profile technically does not change. However, I believe Brinker likely sold the properties at a cap rate that was lower than the company’s interest expense on debt, and I think, realistically, Chili’s will have leverage over a landlord.

Restaurant concepts are a dime a dozen, but Chili’s has a custom buildout (you know every building that was or is a Chili’s based on its appearance) and a prestigious enough profile that a landlord will be happy to trade more favorable rent terms for long-term stability. Although this is not a transformative deal, it likely will create some shareholder value. Do not mistake this as a reduction in leverage, but rather as a means of trading interest expense for rent expense.

Overall, the Story Remains the Same

On the surface, it looks like comps could be positively inflecting for Brinker, which would certainly be a net positive. However, sales throughout FY17 and FY18 were so soft that positive comps in FY19 may not necessarily mean that the business is performing well, as much as it is simply regaining some of its lost traction.

Store openings are practically nil as the company opened just seven restaurants in FY18. However, the international store base continues to grow at a clip, adding 34 restaurants in FY18 and likely a similar amount in FY19. The increase in international franchised restaurants should lead to an increase of at least $2-3 million in gross profit in FY19. Unfortunately, this leaves new restaurant openings as an immaterial driver of profitability increases in the upcoming year.

That being said, the company generated free cash flow of $183.2 million in FY18. Management is predicting $165-175 million of free cash flow in FY19. This translates to free cash flow of nearly $4 per share, and a price to free cash flow ratio of roughly 11x. If it weren’t for the company’s large debt profile, I would consider this a fair valuation. However, given the cyclicality of the restaurant industry, poor growth profile, and significant leverage, I believe shares of Brinker are overvalued. I continue to avoid shares of Brinker as well as the rest of the chain dining industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.