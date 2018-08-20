The Re-Electrification Of Energy - And Copper's Big Role

SBTV's latest guest is Gianni Kovacevic, Executive Chairman of CopperBank, a company that offer investors maximum optionality to future copper prices. He is the author of the book, My Electrician Drives A Porsche?.
To promote the book in 2016, he embarked on a book tour driving a Tesla all-electric car from Toronto to Seattle. Gianni speaks with us about the re-electrification of everything - the growing trend towards electricity replacing incumbent energy sources such as oil and fossil fuels.
Discussed in this interview:
- 01:32 Realistic environmentalism.
- 05:00 The re-electrification of everything.
- 07:49 Pivoting away from incumbent energy sources.
- 11:19 Transportation is oil's biggest customer.
- 14:13 Possible to be weaned off oil?
- 15:29 Electric vehicle adoption to grow.
- 18:52 Outlook for battery metals: nickel & cobalt.
- 20:59 Copper already in a supply deficit.
- 24:41 Copper producers are trading at a discount now.
- 29:52 Business model of CopperBank.
- 31:41 No major copper mines coming online.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.