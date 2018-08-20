The Re-Electrification Of Energy - And Copper's Big Role

Electrification of energy will need more copper - a market that is already in supply deficit.

Electric vehicle adoption will only grow from here with incentives to consumers.

SBTV's latest guest is Gianni Kovacevic, Executive Chairman of CopperBank, a company that offer investors maximum optionality to future copper prices. He is the author of the book, My Electrician Drives A Porsche?.

To promote the book in 2016, he embarked on a book tour driving a Tesla all-electric car from Toronto to Seattle. Gianni speaks with us about the re-electrification of everything - the growing trend towards electricity replacing incumbent energy sources such as oil and fossil fuels.

Discussed in this interview:

01:32 Realistic environmentalism.

05:00 The re-electrification of everything.

07:49 Pivoting away from incumbent energy sources.

11:19 Transportation is oil's biggest customer.

14:13 Possible to be weaned off oil?

15:29 Electric vehicle adoption to grow.

18:52 Outlook for battery metals: nickel & cobalt.

20:59 Copper already in a supply deficit.

24:41 Copper producers are trading at a discount now.

29:52 Business model of CopperBank.

31:41 No major copper mines coming online.

