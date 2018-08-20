Commodities  | Market Outlook

The Re-Electrification Of Energy - And Copper's Big Role

by: Gregor Gregersen

Summary

The world is pivoting away from incumbent energy sources.

Electrifying transportation globally will be significant.

Electric vehicle adoption will only grow from here with incentives to consumers.

Electrification of energy will need more copper - a market that is already in supply deficit.

SBTV's latest guest is Gianni Kovacevic, Executive Chairman of CopperBank, a company that offer investors maximum optionality to future copper prices. He is the author of the book, My Electrician Drives A Porsche?.

To promote the book in 2016, he embarked on a book tour driving a Tesla all-electric car from Toronto to Seattle. Gianni speaks with us about the re-electrification of everything - the growing trend towards electricity replacing incumbent energy sources such as oil and fossil fuels.

Discussed in this interview:

  • 01:32 Realistic environmentalism.
  • 05:00 The re-electrification of everything.
  • 07:49 Pivoting away from incumbent energy sources.
  • 11:19 Transportation is oil's biggest customer.
  • 14:13 Possible to be weaned off oil?
  • 15:29 Electric vehicle adoption to grow.
  • 18:52 Outlook for battery metals: nickel & cobalt.
  • 20:59 Copper already in a supply deficit.
  • 24:41 Copper producers are trading at a discount now.
  • 29:52 Business model of CopperBank.
  • 31:41 No major copper mines coming online.

