Best Buy's Top Buy

Introduction

On Aug 15, Best Buy (BBY) announced the acquisition of GreatCall, a leading connected healthcare services provider for a cash consideration of $800mm, the largest deal in its history. This roughly translates to a revenue multiple of ~2.6x, considering over $300mm in revenue that GreatCall generates. GreatCall offers a wide range of services for the aging population including connecting the user to family caregivers, provide general concierge services, answer service-related questions and dispatch emergency personnel. GreatCall has over 900,000 paying subscribers and is also profitable, according to GreatCall's CEO David Inns. The acquisition is in line with Best Buy 2020 strategy strengthening company's position and growth opportunities in rapidly evolving health space.

Competitive industry

Best Buy had been trying to beef up its service business which forms about ~5% of the revenue. The company most recently delivered a rousing 7.1% comp sales growth in Q1 buoyed by higher consumer spending on rising wages and employment backed by tax cuts. Retailers from Home Depot (HD) to Walmart (WMT) and Nordstrom (JWN) reported a strong set of numbers in their latest quarterly results due to rising consumer confidence and robust US economy spurring consumers to shop more. The growth was primarily led by computing and mobile phones (10.2% comp sales growth) and appliances (13.0% comp sales growth) offset by relatively weaker growth in consumer electronics space (2.9% comp sales growth). The company faces intense competition from the likes of Amazon which has resulted in squeezing margins especially in the mobile and computing space with Amazon offering huge bonanza deals luring them to shop online. As seen below, over last 10 quarters, the operating margin of domestic business has been under pressure falling to a low of 3.2% in the most recent quarter.

Source: Company filings

The acquisition is expected for Best Buy to develop a higher margin service business and shift from its traditional electronics and device sales facing increasing competition and lower margins. Although the current base remains small, the long-term prospects remain positive.

GreatCall provides Best Buy with a well-established connected health business to further expand their addressable market over time. - RBC Capital

Potential Synergies and strategies

Best Buy already sells the hardware equipment of GreatCall in its stores. This will provide them an even greater opportunity bringing out an omnichannel experience and expanding beyond its physical store reach. The acquisition will provide more digital health services in the rapidly growing connected healthcare market. Best Buy has recently launched its Assured Living program last year aimed at using the mobile web, sensors and other digital or smart home healthcare technology to help adult children or caregivers remotely check in on the health and safety of aging residents at home including smart home devices, web cameras and sensors. The acquisition will enable the company to expand its Assure Living program, now provided with GreatCall's 900,0000 subscriber base. GreatCall will also immensely benefit from the merchandising and branding capabilities of Best Buy along with its expanded reach across the US enabling them to ramp up significantly. Given that America has currently about 50mm population above 65, GreatCall only has about 2% penetration, thus enabling significant potential in the future. Along with it, GreatCall also has a B2B business placing sensors in rooms of nursing facilities to monitor and track patient's health conditions. Best Buy could engage in cross-selling services to the businesses as well as be upselling the other features from its businesses. Although GreatCall is a private entity, the company had over 20% growth in revenues year on year. Assuming over 30% growth rate in revenues with stable or modestly improving margins for FY19 and FY20, GreatCall is all set to lead the growth in Best Buy's service business. The high margin service business could well contribute ~8-10% of the Domestic business revenue contribution which will add ~50-100bps in the operating margin. Assuming the TTM EV/EBIT of 11.1x, the potential upside could be worth adding $7-$18 to the share price representing a target price range of $86 in the base case and $97 in the upside case. Reiterate buy!

