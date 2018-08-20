Beach Energy Ltd. (BCHEY) CEO Matt Kay on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Beach Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:BCHEY) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 19, 2018 9:00 PM ET

Matt Kay - CEO

Morné Engelbrecht - CFO

Jeffrey Schrull - Group Executive of Exploration & Appraisal

James Byrne - Citi

Mark Samter - MST Marquee

Mark Taylor - Morningstar

Andrew Hodge - Macquarie

James Redfern - Merrill Lynch

Daniel Butcher - CLSA

Mark Busuttil - JP Morgan

Adam Martin - Morgan Stanley

Scott Ashton - SHA Energy Consulting

Matt Kay

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the FY '18 Full Year Results Conference Call. As you know, this is Matt Kay, Chief Executive Officer for Beach Energy. I'll be joined on the call today by Chief Financial Officer, Morné Engelbrecht; and we have a number of group executives in the room. After the call, we'll be delighted to take any questions that you might have.

Turning to our presentation, you'll note that our disclaimer is on Page 2. And I'm sure you'll enjoy reading those at your leisure.

Let's move on to Slide 4. To call FY '18 a transformational year for Beach, almost feels like an understatement. No doubt the key highlight was the acquisition of Lattice Energy completed in January of this year. The integration of Lattice into Beach is almost complete. And more importantly, safety has remained the primary focus of the organization through that process.

I'm pleased to announce today that the synergy and efficiency benefits associated with that integration of Lattice has again been increased from $50 million to $60 million per annum by the end of FY '19. You recall that our initial synergy target was $20 million per annum, which we announced at the time of the transaction. They choose now a much bigger company with approximately 500 full-time staff, five separate production hubs, onshore and offshore capabilities, genuine gas processing capabilities and a diversified geographic footprint.

Pleasingly, our focus on operational performance is maintained through the integration process. We participated in 96 wells in FY '18, with a success rate of 82%. The combination of strong operational performance, new wells online and the newly acquired assets resulted in record annual production of 19 million barrels of oil equivalent. And although the new assets provided an increased exposure to stable revenues from our gas contracts, we also remain leveraged to oil price, with around 60% of our June quarter revenues derived from oil and gas liquids, a trend we expect to continue in FY '19.

The strong operational performance, combined with higher commodity prices, led to a historic full year result for Beach, with sales revenues up 92% on the previous year and our underlying impact of $302 million, up 86%. We're pleased to announce the final dividends of $0.01 per share, bringing our full year dividends to $0.02 per share.

By the end of FY '18, we find ourselves in excellent financial shape. I don't want to steal too much of Morné's time here, but our strong operating cash flows of $663 million helped to drive net gearing below 26% by 30 June, well ahead of our 30% target announced six months ago. Again, we expect this trend to continue and expect net gearing to fall below 20% by the end of FY '19, before the proceeds from any potential divestments.

Last month, you'll have seen our announcement regarding our reserve position. With 2P reserves more than quadrupling over the prior year to 313 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pleasingly, this increase in reserves wasn't solely attributable to the Lattice acquisition, with more than 1/3 of the increase due to underlying performance of the assets. Our 2P reserve loss, which are now has been an issue for some followers of Beach, has now increased from 7 years to 11 years at the end of FY '18.

With a foundation of strong operating cash flows, balance sheet capacity and supportive market dynamics, Beach is now ready to accelerate growth. Today, we're very pleased to announce a record investment year for Beach in FY '19. Capital expenditure will be in the range of $460 million to $540 million. This investment in our portfolio of highly value-accretive growth opportunities underpin our medium-term production target of more than 30 million barrels of oil equivalent by FY '21. Importantly, more than half of our discretionary investment is aimed at bringing new gas supplies to the East Coast gas market. I'm sure you're all acutely aware, the East Coast gas market needs more supplies to minimize reliance on supplies that are from LNG projects. Our statement today is that Beach is ready, willing and able to play its part.

Let's turn to Slide 5. I won't delve on this slide too much, it's backwards looking, but it does sum up the key achievements of Beach against our 4-pillar strategy. It's fair to say we believe we were successful in our initiatives throughout FY '18 against all of the strategic objectives.

Let's go to Slide 6. Health, safety and the environment remain a top priority at Beach. We want to ensure our workers and our contractors stay safe. The environment is respected and we retain our license to operate. We maintained a strong safety performance in FY '18 despite the integration progress. Our staff kept their focus on safety through the period, and pleasingly, we saw no LTIs to contractors in FY '18. Zero LTIs is always our goal, and with that in mind, we completed a comprehensive safety review of all of our assets following the acquisition.

In terms of environmental performance, we continue to have sustained a material improvement in crude oil spills with the lowest level achieved for the company. We are also reviewing the recommendations released by the task force on climate-related financial disclosures and expect to have this review complete during FY '19.

On Slide 7, as I touched on earlier, the Lattice integration is going extremely well. We continue to identify opportunities where we can reduce costs and improve operating efficiencies. We have again increased our synergy and efficiencies target now to $60 million per annum by the end of FY '19.

By way of an update, our synergy run rate was $37 million per annum at the end of FY '18. So we're very much on track. We believe there's additional areas that we can target for operational improvements. Our focus has now turned to controllable operating costs. And we'll provide a further update on our progress at the Investor Day the 27th of September.

Turning to Slide 8. While we've shown this slide before, the key message we want to get across to you today is that we no longer think of Beach as a combination of the historic Beach plus Lattice. With a diverse geographic footprint, five production hubs, significant gas processing infrastructure, offshore and onshore capabilities and over 300 million barrels of oil equivalent of 2P reserves, we are a truly transformative company. We're proud our history and we're focused on the future, and we encourage you to think of us the same way.

I will now hand over to Morné to provide a more comprehensive financial update.

Morné Engelbrecht

Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everybody. Slide 10 contains a summary of our FY '18 financial results. Matt has already touched on many of the key drivers for our full year results, culminating on an underlying impact of $302 million, up 86% on the prior year. The 70% increase in sales volumes was driven by both the Lattice acquisition and the strong operational performance of the assets.

This combined with the 36% increase in average realized oil price were the key drivers behind the 92% increase in our sales revenue and the 108% increase in our operating cash flows. Our statutory profit of $199 million was impacted by a number of one-off items, including a $88 million non-cash impairment of our exploration assets versus an impairment gain in the prior year and $31 million in one-off costs associated with the Lattice acquisition.

And realizing -- in relation to the exploration model, we have made a change to the area of interest definition used by Beach to categorize exploration and appraisal expenditure, whereby we have moved from a larger geographical basin approach to smaller discrete areas of interest within these basins. I'll refer you to our financial accounts if you would like more details regarding these items. The strong result allowed Beach report a final dividend of $0.01 per share fully franked, bringing total dividends announced in FY '18 to $0.02 per share.

Turning to Slide 11. This really summarizes the key year-on-year movements in operating cash flow, underlying EBITDA, underlying impact and field operating cost. As a reminder, we consolidated the assets acquired from Lattice from 1 January, 2018, so only six months of Lattice is reflected in our FY '18 results. FY '19 will include a full 12 months. Field operating cost per boe have increased with the inclusion of new assets. But we have a big campaign on way to lower future controllable cost through various operational and drilling-focused initiatives.

Slide 12 shows the key drivers on the year-on-year movements and underlying impact. The two key drivers of higher profit was the acquisition of Lattice assets, which increased production volumes, production cost and depreciation, as well as higher oil prices. Our sales revenue resulted in tax expense increasing by $115 million versus the prior year. The overall impact is $140 million increase in underline NPAT between FY '17 and FY '18, noting that at USD 10 per barrel movement in oil price will have an estimated AUD70 million to AUD80 million impact on NPAT and free cash flow.

This is pre any potential hedging impact, which is highlighted on Slide 14. Thus we have narrowed our guidance range for D&A in FY '19 to $400 million to $450 million, reflecting a full year of Lattice assets contribution in FY '19. I would also note that our D&A policy aligns with our peers in their petroleum assets and offshore plant are depreciated using units of production basis over total 2P reserves, including future development costs.

Slide 13 shows our cash movement between FY '17 and '18. Key movements related to strong opening cash flows during the year of $663 million, the equity raising to help fund the Lattice acquisition, the cost associated with the acquisition and divestments on our capital expenditure program. At closing, net debt position was $639 million. Our liquidity at 30th June was $761 million, and are pleased to report that our liquidity position has improved further since June, and now stands at over $850 million.

Net gearing was 25.9% at 30 June, and we expect this to decline below 20% by the end of FY '19 prior to any potential proceeds from divestments. Any additional financial guidance -- and an additional financial guidance for you, we expect FY '19 cash tax to be broadly in line with FY '19 tax expense.

Turning to Slide 14 now. This slide shows our four key focus areas with our capital management framework. For capital management, we're pleased to announce that we're targeting to pay a base dividend of $0.02 per share from FY '19 to '21, subject to current market conditions prevailing and at the discretion of the board. We continue to look for opportunities through operational efficiencies to maintain a low cost base. In FY '19, both operational and drilling performance will be particular focus areas for us. Debt reduction will continue even with the accelerated investment program and look to early debt repayments within FY '19 as well.

Turning to our capital expenditure guidance on Slide 15. As Matt touched on earlier, today, we announced our FY '19 capital expenditure guidance range of $460 million to $540 million. There are number of key points to make about our program. The significant portion of FY '19 CapEx will help underpin an increased production of future years, supporting our medium-term production target of greater than 30 million boes by FY '21. It also supports our plan to achieve greater than 100% reserve replacement on average over the next three years.

As an example, our discretionary development CapEx this year only drives 6% of production volume in FY '19. Approximately 80% of our capital expenditure budget is discretionary. This is CapEx to unlock undeveloped reserves, appraise discovered oil and gas volumes and explore for new fields. Just over 1/3 of our discretionary budget will be spent on exploration and appraisal. In other words, success here will increase reserves and help grow production in future years. More than 60% of our discretionary investment will target gas earmarked for the East Coast gas market, with 30% targeting oil.

Turning now to Slide 16. This slide summarizes our FY '19 production guidance of 26 million to 28 million boes. This represents a 42% increase at the midpoint of production guidance range versus reported FY '18 production volumes of 19 million boes. If we include production from Lattice assets in the first half of FY '18, our guidance for FY '19 is broadly flat versus pro forma FY '18 production volumes of 26.8 million boes. We expect to have production -- our product split in FY '19 to be broadly in line with FY '18 pro forma levels, with liquids expected to generate more than 60% of group revenues this year by current oil prices.

Just repeating again is the fact that our CapEx program will target production growth over the medium term, which is important in the context of growing gas supplies in the East Coast gas market. We will continue to see an annual step-up and CPI adjustments in our gas sales agreement with Origin Energy, executed at the time of the Lattice acquisition, and approximately 80% of our current contracted East Coast gas is to be repriced by the end of 2021.

I will now hand back to Matt to run you through our priorities for the year ahead. Matt?

Matt Kay

Thank you, Morné. Okay, let's move on to Slide 18. Morné has run through our plans for increased investment in FY '19, which I'm sure is of great interest to all of you. The reasons for these for us are clear. Firstly, Beach has a high-quality portfolio of investment opportunities. Our portfolio has expanded significantly through our FY '18 transformation. In the second half of FY '18, we completed a detailed review of the entire growth portfolio and this yielded at least of highly accretive investment opportunities.

Our discretionary investment program in FY '19 will target these quality projects. With over 2/3 of our discretionary investment expected to generate a rate of return greater than 40% using our internal economic assumptions. The oil investment opportunities in our portfolio are expected to generate even higher returns, with more than 2/3 of discretionary oil investment expected to generate rates of return over 100%.

Secondly, prevailing market conditions are supportive of these investments, with oil prices above USD 70 a barrel and the East Coast gas market needing additional supplies. With these dynamics as a backdrop, we believe the time is right to increase disciplined growth investment. Importantly, our investment program is also highly flexible. We can adjust our investment plans quickly if there are changes in market conditions that require us to do so.

The third point you'd have already heard that 1/3 of our discretionary CapEx will be spent on exploration and appraisal. In addition, a significant portion of development capital will target gas in South Australia and Victoria, as well as the Perth Basin. This investment will underpin production growth in years beyond FY '19, as we target production to be greater than 30 million barrels of oil equivalent by FY '21. We consider this to be a portfolio for growth, not decline.

Fourthly, even with our increased capital program in FY '19, we expect to generate significant free cash flow and reduce debt further. As Morné mentioned, net gearing is expected to fall below 20% by the end of FY '19, excluding any potential divestment proceeds.

Looking further ahead, we remain on track to achieve a net cash position by the end of FY '21 on the same basis. It's very simple, higher investment in a high returning portfolio will lead to higher production and higher cash flows, which in turn leads to a rapid pay down of debt, leaving Beach in an even stronger financial position in the future.

Let's go to Slide 19. This slide summarizes our FY '19 objectives in the context of our four strategic pillars. In the Cooper Basin, as with all of our assets, we continue to target achieving best-in-class health, safety and environmental performance. FY '19 will clearly be a busy year with the drill bit, with Beach expecting to participate in the drilling of up to 130 wells in the Cooper Basin, including the drilling of up to 15 horizontal oil development wells. And even though there has been considerable cost savings in the Cooper in the past four years, we've continued to identify further cost and production efficiency opportunities.

Beyond the Cooper Basin, we want to continue to grow our exposure to the East Coast gas market. We'll move to develop the Black Watch gas field in the Otway, spudding a development oil in the second half of the year. We'll also prepare for the drilling of the Enterprise exploration well to follow Black Watch, as well as early expenditure on planned offshore drilling in the Otway acreage, which includes the Artisan exploration well.

You would have also read recently that the Cooper Basin JV has recently added a fourth drilling rig to increase their rate of drilling. All of these activities, representing over 60% of our discretionary FY '19 budget, are designed to bring more gas supply into the East Coast gas market, which, of course, as we all know, has been a hot topic of conversation in recent days, weeks, months and years.

In our view, Beach is certainly playing its part to increase gas supplies in the medium term. Beyond the East Coast, we continue to work with operator Mitsui in evaluating commercialization options for the high-quality onshore Waitsia gas field. We'll also evaluate our Perth Basin gas potential via the drilling of the Beharra Springs Deep exploration well and further seismic acquisition. We'll target FEED entry on the Kupe compression production in New Zealand and progress the evaluation of our frontier exploration opportunities in Northern Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand.

All of these activities will be achieved while maintaining financial strength, with net gearing again expected to fall below 20% by year-end FY '19 before any divestments. Our strong operating cash flow allows us to increase investment in value-accretive opportunities, whilst retaining flexibility. We will continue to maintain a strong liquidity position and note the potential divestment of a stake in our Otway Basin permits continues to progress.

Let's go to Slide 20. So the Cooper Basin joint venture is clearly a key asset for Beach, and as we all know, it's transformed into a strong free cash flow contributor in recent years. We are delighted to continue our strong support of the operator Santos as we seek to maximize and increase gas production rates, along with a renewed focus on the oil potential in that. Production will be underpinned by a very active year with the drill bit, with Beach expecting to participate in the drilling of up to 87 wells, a 36% increase on FY '18 levels. Within this, 50 development wells will primarily target gas. With an increased number of exploration and appraisal wells to also target increased oil and gas reserves and production. We expect this to lead to a further conversion of the extensive 2C contingent resources to 2P reserves in future years.

On Slide 21, not surprisingly, given our success in FY '18, we have a very busy year ahead in the Western Flank, underpinned by the drilling of up to 43 wells, being at 65% increase on FY '18. The previously announced FY '18 increase in Western Flank 2P oil reserves of 14 million barrels is clearly a good leading indicator that our focus here remains on oil, with the drilling of up to 35 oil wells in FY '19, 15 of these are planned to be horizontal development wells. In FY '19, we plan to test the lateral extent of the prolific Bauer oil field with a 4-well program. This is a field that seems to have just gotten bigger each and every year.

So our drilling program should provide us with a better definition of the ultimate field size and help direct future development activities. We also plan to further develop the McKinley play across the Western Flank, with their horizontal oil wells focused on core oil fairway. This is following on from our success and encouragement from the FY '18 horizontal well program. Our gas drilling will look to prove up additional gas to support our recently expanded Middleton gas facility, which was successfully completed in June. We plan to focus primarily on the Southwest Patchawarra fairway and will have completed the Spondylus 3D survey processing in coming months.

Slide 22. I've got to say, we're very excited here at Beach about the potential of our Victorian portfolio. With fully owned and operated infrastructure linked to the East Coast gas market. The Otway Basin hasn't had a lot of attention in recent years, and we are pleased to begin the process of reinitiating Otway Basin development and exploration activity in FY '19. Operationally, we will work to maximize the output from both, BassGas and Otway, with an increasing proportion of our development dollars being directed towards our Otway assets in particular.

Drilling will kick off with the Black Watch development well, which has a proven gas column in the high deliverability Nappamerri sands. We plan to spud Black Watch in the second half of FY '19. We'll be in onshore to offshore extended reach well with short cycle times production. This will be followed by exploration drilling of a low-risk gas prospect in Enterprise in FY '20, another extended reach well again targeting the Nappamerri sands.

This program is consistent with our previous messaging that Beach plans to target the lowest unit, technical cost gas first to feed the Otway gas plant. We will also begin our preparation for future offshore Otway Basin drilling to develop discovered reserves at Geographe and Thylacine fields, as well as the Artisan prospect. We'll provide more comprehensive overviews and discussions around our medium-term development plans for Otway and our other assets on our Investor Day on the 27th of September.

Let's go to slide 23. We're very pleased to be working with the operator Mitsui on the commercialization of the Waitsia gas field. You can, of course, only sell a molecule of gas once. So we want to make sure we're maximizing the value of these high-quality onshore, low-development cost gas resource. In short, we won't be rushing into suboptimal development than use low production targets or other reasons.

Multiple commercialization options are currently being evaluated and we're making good progress. In addition to Waitsia, our permits contain a number of high-quality exploration targets with Kingia and Hycliff potential. We plan to drill the Beharra Springs Deep prospect in late FY '19 and Manta 3D seismic survey over the large Kerr Structure to the southeast of Waitsia and Beharra. More exploration drilling could follow over the next two years. We clearly wouldn't be undertaking exploration in the Perth Basin unless we were encouraged and confident with the commercialization opportunities at Waitsia and beyond.

Slide 24. FEED posted clearly valuable assets at Beach and generates good free cash flow. The asset provides around 50% of New Zealand's LPG market. We expect to enter FEED on the Kupe inlet compression project in FY '19 and further evaluate infield drilling and appraisal opportunities. In the meantime, we continue to work on the field and plant optimization activities as we look to maximize our free cash flow. Across Kupe, and for that matter, all of our assets, we're also working with regional operators in a collaborative way to reduce operating costs and create more synergies.

Okay, let's go to Slide 25, our final slide for the day. So what are the key messages that we would love to leave you with today. Well, firstly, I hope it's obvious, Beach is in a very strong financial position with net debt well ahead of our relatively recent targets.

Secondly, we have an extensive set of highly accretive organic growth opportunities in the renewed portfolio. Thirdly, we're now ready to accelerate our organic growth investment to unlock reserves, increase gas supplies to the tidy East Coast gas market, and frankly, find more oil and gas. Fourthly, from a production growth perspective, most of our FY '19 investment is actually directed towards future growth, as we target growing our production to above 30 million barrels of oil equivalent by FY '21. On a free cash flow basis, with our growth plans outlined today and before any proceeds from any divestments, we will continue to pay down debt and reduce net gearing to below 20% by the end of FY '19.

So in short, it's been a very big year at Beach in FY '18. And for us, FY '19 provides the opportunity to deliver even more value for our shareholders. We've got to say that Beach at the movement, we're all very excited about the opportunities ahead of us. And on that basis, let's open up to some Q&A, please operator.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of James Byrne from Citi.

James Byrne

Matt, just wanted to ask about the high CapEx in FY '19. I appreciate you've got the strategy day coming up in late September to really talk about that medium-term outlook. But should the market today be expecting this sort of level of CapEx beyond FY '19 as well? Obviously, it's going to be lumpy, but I would have thought there's actually upside risk to CapEx here considering you've got Waitsia in a few years and Kupe compression potentially as well. So just want to kind of understand that medium-term outlook for CapEx?

Matt Kay

James, look, I think you've hit the nail on the head. We'll provide some more outlook on the 27th of September as we show you the medium-term development plans. And I think you touched on a key point there. We are now clearly an oil and gas player with significant development opportunities and exploration and appraisal opportunities in front of us. There will be some lumpy, obviously, if we take FID on some major projects and move forward, but what I would say is, when you look at the opportunities that are ahead of us, 80% of this year's spend is discretionary. They've very high rates of return, they're high-quality projects, and we are generating a lot of free cash flow. So it certainly makes a lot of sense for us, for FY '19, to continue to invest and grow the company. And that's why we've guided you to the FY '21 and more than 30 million barrels of oil equivalent because we think that's the clear reason why we're spending more money this year is the focus on growing production rather than decline.

We'll move on to the next participant. Your next question comes from the line of Mark Samter from MST Marquee.

Mark Samter

I just got five questions, which is probably a bit aggressive, so maybe just tell me to shut up and beat me off for now, and I'll come back at the end if you get bored of me. First question, Origin last week, there was a -- what really pretty definitive, it's [indiscernible] in the 2020, 2021 price reopeners of those contracts [can't] step up to what we would all define as a full market price. I'm just interested in your comments on that. I mean, do you see and concede what scenario when it doesn't go out to the price that we all consider at final market price?

Morné Engelbrecht

Mark, on your first question, look, I think we've been pretty clear with the market in terms of the timing of the step-ups that we have. So we do have set step-ups in those contracts, which are fix step-ups in the early years above CPI and we also have CPI adjustments, and then every 3 to 4 years, we have price reopeners, which goes to market. There -- as we've mentioned previously, they're pretty standard oil and gas price reopener market terms that are not particularly dissimilar to what most of us have seen in the past. So we're confident with the nature of those clauses, and we're confident with the resetting of those prices down the track.

Mark Samter

And why end up an arbitration then given the pole of use on those things? Next question, just on the production growth and the target reserve, but kind of basically what you're saying is if you're going to replace reserves for the next three years, you're kind of booking over the next three years another SACB JV or another Otway? Can you just give us a bit of a flavor from where you expect to see the production growth in the reserve? I mean, presume, it's the same effort, so you should see production growth in reserve booking in. Can you promise towards which efforts we should be thinking?

Matt Kay

Yes, look, I think, obviously, we're going to be fairly busy with the drill bit as we've pointed out to this year. And obviously, that again can be lumpy as well, so there might be some use where we have a bigger hit and a lower hit and others. And our Perth Basin activity is clearly an area to watch as is the activity that we've wanted to in the Otway as well. But let's not discount the way the Cooper Basin has performed in the last couple of years. Obviously, if you look at now area that was recently announced with a significant increase, we saw a significant increase in the Western Flank, and we still see a lot of potential in the Cooper as well.

Mark Taylor

Yes. I mean -- particularly with the SACB JV, you guys have obviously -- Santos' public rhetoric has been not to expect 2C to 2P migration, but you guys went pretty hard at that. Do we just think, Santos are being conservative? Or have you guys just taken a slightly more aggressive approach there?

Matt Kay

Yes, look -- obviously, I can't speak on behalf of Santos. I don't -- from memory, I think Santos have announced 2C numbers since -- around 2015. So I don't really have their numbers to reflect on but, obviously, we independently assess our reserves positions and in a way are very comfortable with our reserves positions. It was audited by RISC that we're very comfortable with the approach that we've taken.

Mark Taylor

Provisions stepped up about $60 million, I mean intuitively to me given the reserve increase, would have thought you would be pushing out some of those costs like-to-like. So it's around $60 million versus the pro forma guidance you gave at the Lattice acquisition. Is there anything we can comment on around that?

Matt Kay

No, I think -- I mean, the bulk of the provision's obviously relate to the rehabilitation provision. So we had a bit of a change on the discount rate and the inflation rates we used to calculate those numbers. So that's maybe describing the bit of the difference there, but there's nothing really material to call out.

Mark Samter

I'll make this one the last question. In particularly, given the market is potentially starting to look at you guys on an earnings basis, EBITDA base, et cetera, and I think you're pretty much the only sizable E&P I can think of in the world, but still uses area of interest for exploration. Is there any desire to join the rest of the world and do any successful methods basis?

Matt Kay

Well, Mark, you would have seen the write-off of the $88 million for the exploration. That's partly driven by us moving towards that sort of successful effort, sort of accounting standard, but not calling it successful effort. So we're obviously still utilizing the area of interest method, but we've reduced the area which we evaluate the exploration on. So we've just tightened the areas to specific geographical -- specific areas as opposed to what we've done before. So that, that growth, the $88 million of write-off. And that's now more closely aligned. So if you look at specifically Woodside's policy, I think we bang on Woodside's policy right now in terms of what we're doing.

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Hodge from Macquarie.

Andrew Hodge

I've just got three questions. The first one is just on the CapEx breakdown. Can you give an idea about where the money is actually planning on being spent for the 460 to 540? And just given the targeting to drill Black Watch and when Cooper reported their results, they didn't talk about Black Watch at all. Just wanted to check to see if you guys have cut a deal with them. And with the -- and I guess just broadly, I mean Beach has been named by the energy ministers in a review of offshore gas reserves about delaying part of, like, development of gas. I just wanted to understand do you -- what would start to have a look at the profile if you did actually got forced to start drilling some of the things as part of your retention basis?

Matt Kay

Andrew, look, I might start with your last question, if I can. Look, we're very comfortable with the position that's been put in some market from the minister. Obviously, we have strong relationship both federally and state. In recently worked, so we were across all of those initiatives. And I think if you look at what we're undertaking in FY '19, these had significant spend supporting the East Coast market, which is clearly a lucrative market first us to position in. But we're very comfortable with the positioning that's been taken there, and we're obviously in good dialogue with regulators and government around that. So now we don't have any concerns or issues of note that we need to flag today at all.

Andrew Hodge

But you -- I guess, like there because -- I mean, you did something called -- sorry, Origin did have 730 pay -- that [indiscernible] was meant to be an exploration [indiscernible] which does look as though you guys are including it. And that's why I just wanted to try and understand how much CapEx is there that is potential, how many things have you guys kind of pushed out [indiscernible] that could come back in?

Matt Kay

No, look we don't see anything at the moment though we need to [indiscernible] market on the incoming or the influence by regulator or government positions. If that changes down the track, we'll let you now, but there's nothing that we need to flag today. Jeff, did you want to comment on Black Watch?

Jeffrey Schrull

Well, we're currently building that reservoir models to [ramp] Black Watch well, and that [indiscernible] we will have that well locked on probably in the next two months. [indiscernible]

I thought of answering your question about have we struck the deal by Cooper, but not answering your question. We -- our -- the well be drilled on our permit, go through all the necessary regulatory approvals. So that's the status of the Black Watch well.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. And I guess just, maybe I [indiscernible] just wanted to understand, you're drilling bore in Waitsia, but I guess given that you've already got a fair chunk of reserves there at the moment, I just wanted to understand why you guys are kind of seeking to add more reserves there?

Matt Kay

Yes, I think we touched on it during the call, Andrew. I think the key is [indiscernible] that we're very confident of commercializing gas side of the Perth Basin, and we've done a review of multiple options for commercializing gas out of Waitsia. And we're working closely with our operator Mitsui in relation to Waitsia. And we're very confident in relation to that gas. It's high quality, it's onshore, it's relatively low development cost. And we're very confident to continue to reinvest in the basin.

Jeffrey Schrull

Yes and I'll add to that, it's also an extremely high quality prospect.

Andrew Hodge

And lastly I just noticed that in part of your carrying value, you're talking about FY '19 forecast of Brent of [74, 75] Is that fair to assume that the oil price -- and also trying lower it to $0.77, given where the Aussie dollar is now and [indiscernible] for oil, is that sort of also reflected in your guides forecast for gearing as well?

Matt Kay

Obviously, we don't disclose our internal outlook on oil process and exchange rates, but I think when you look at our forward-looking statements, they tend to be based off of numbers that are very close to consensus outlook. So if you look at analyst consensus outlook [indiscernible] et cetera, then you'll get reasonably close to what we're thinking about in terms of meeting some outlooks.

Morné Engelbrecht

But if you look at the -- 12 and the accounts we give out assumptions there from an impairment point of view, so...

Andrew Hodge

That's what I'm looking at is that not knowing 12.

You're next question comes from the line of James Redfern from Merrill Lynch.

James Redfern

Just a few quick questions please. The first of all, the production guidance of over 30 million BOEs in FY '21. I just want to confirm whether that is including Waitsia or not.

Matt Kay

Yes, that's a good question, James. There's multiple scenarios of outlook that we have for our portfolio. In some cases that can include some early production from Waitsia, in other cases, it doesn't need to. So I'm sort of answering the question from two angles. One is, it's not dependent on Waitsia. But obviously, in early production cases for Waitsia it's substantially ticking through the 30 million barrels equivalent. So I think the issue is, it's not dependent on Waitsia, but if Waitsia comes on early then that's a good thing too from that perspective. But as we've said in guidance on Waitsia, we are focused on value, we're not focused on time. So we're gonna use [indiscernible] possibly can.

James Redfern

So I guess, essentially that 30 million BOE excludes Waitsia, and then if Waitsia comes on, there's upside to that number in FY '21?

Matt Kay

Yes, Waitsia does not have to be a substantial contributor for that, probably [indiscernible]

James Redfern

Okay. So just on the field operating cost. The Beach legacy assets look like it was $9.20 a BOE in FY '18, probably flat on FY '17, and $9.10. And then for the group, $9.70 combined. So how should we think about these sort of opening costs going forward? I mean -- I guess the question is that the Beach legacy assets were flat year-on-year. So any useful guides on future years?

Matt Kay

I will give you some more guidance on that in the Investor Day in September. But certainly, what we're seeing is similar to our [indiscernible] around synergies and operating efficiencies. We're seeing a lot of opportunities to continue to be more efficient and reduce cost across, what I will call, the new portfolio. So look, we're looking at all of our maintenance programs. We're looking at our operating cost programs. We're looking at where we're spending every single dollar on those asset. Obviously, we've had in them hand only really since January of this year. And we can see a lot of opportunity there, but we'll share some more of that thinking with you when we do the Investor Day.

James Redfern

Okay, good. I just got two more quick ones, please if that's all right. The [indiscernible] $0.02 per share for the next two years, I think that's quite a lot lower than market expectations. Is this driven by the increase CapEx spend in the next several years? And obviously, the target to get gearing below 20%?

Matt Kay

No, it's certainly not driven by the CapEx. As we've stated, that we're generating a lot of free cash flow, and we're also degearing pretty rapidly. We're predominantly focused at the moment on the degearing and reinvesting the growth in our business. But I think as we've said previously, you should think of Beach as a growth company, predominantly. And if we do go down the path of divestments, then we'll reconsider where we sit from a cash position down the track as we always do on a quarterly basis, we can see how the company's shaping up. And what we're give the markets in guidance on is, what is their intention from a position of dividends over the next three years without any substantial changes in the portfolio.

James Redfern

Yes, okay, good. And here's the last one, just on CapEx. Just following off from James Byrne's question earlier. So CapEx -- so you haven't provided CapEx guidance for FY '20, but just given the development drilling in the Otway Basin [indiscernible] and [indiscernible] and the two exploration wells, [indiscernible] include [indiscernible] and compression at Kupe. It sounds like CapEx in FY '20 is going to be particularly higher than FY '19. Is that a fair comment?

Matt Kay

No. Look, I wouldn't jump to that conclusion, and I think for example in New Zealand, [indiscernible] just mentioned at the end that something we're assessing, it's not something we've said we're going to do. You will see it's obviously continue to drilling the Cooper. You'll see us continue to drill in the Otway, and our expectation is we'll be drilling in the Perth Basin as well. But no, we haven't released any guidance at the moment for FY '20, but I don't think you should be inferring from the comments on activity that there's going to be a spark next year from drilling activity.

Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Butcher from CLSA.

Daniel Butcher

Just couple of questions for me. I was just wondering maybe just break down in your 30 million barrel target, how much extra production do you see coming from the Cooper JV and Western Flank in the next three years? And secondly, maybe if you could just elaborate a bit more on what you sort of seeing in terms of transfer F&D cost in the Cooper Basin on a per barrel basis, please?

Matt Kay

Yes, thanks Daniel. Look, we're not providing guidance today on FY '21. Obviously, we're providing guidance on FY '19. But you'll get a better insight to that outlook as we have our Investor Day showing more of them -- the medium-term thinking on developments on the 27th of September. In terms of the Cooper Basin, more broadly, we are still seeing deficiencies continue in the basin. Clearly, we've seen a lot of improvements with contractors with drilling efficiencies both from Santos and [indiscernible] we're still seeing more efficiency coming through. So -- but we're not seeing any sparks and if indeed cost through the Cooper.

Daniel Butcher

Right. Would you see them declining typically from historical levels? Or remain roughly flat in the sort of assumptions that you've made for the target you have set?

Matt Kay

It depends upon what you're referring to as historic. So if you look at them compared to 3 to 5 years ago, then yes, there has been a significant decline because even in the last 12 months -- or to 18 months, drilling efficiencies improved by over 30%. But if you're taking it from as of today, I'd expect it to be relatively flat. We've made a lot of the great inroads already in the last two years. So I am not expecting to see sparks, but I think the big [indiscernible] have decreased we've achieved in the last 18 months or so.

Daniel Butcher

Okay. Would you be willing to sort of say what you think for the oil in the Western Flank what the minimum economic pool size is for a discovery to tide in?

Matt Kay

I think that's a question that we'd all love to know the answer to. It will really be -- we learn on the Western Flank every year through drilling, frankly, and now we're learning more and more. People think of it as a mature basin, but if you think about our horizontal program last year, we learnt from every well. And you do get differentials between each well, so that's why we don't guide to a set number.

Daniel Butcher

Sure. Okay. And just a point of clarification, last question. Is it 30 million barrels by FY '21? Is that an entry rate? Exit rate? Or average over the year?

Matt Kay

It's for the year.

Daniel Butcher

The year. Okay. And maybe just finally a quick one. Any progress or timing updates on the divestment of Otway gas project.

Matt Kay

Yes, I think as we said previously, there was a lot of interest, and deservedly so in that process and that asset. So we're pleased with how that's progressing. And we will give more guidance to the market at the right time, but now we're pleased with the progress right now.

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Busuttil from JP Morgan.

Mark Busuttil

Look, it seems like -- not so much as some of the others in trying bridge the gap between the CapEx guidance and the medium-term production targets. I guess, maybe I'll try to phrase my question in a different way. If you spend the, call it $500 million in fiscal '19, and then just revert it to your sustaining CapEx thereafter. How much production growth are you going to get out of those projects that you're going to be doing this year?

Matt Kay

That's not really a question I can answer off the top of my head, Mark, I've got to say, but I think that one of the key takeaways to probably think about is, that CapEx spend this year is predominantly impacting FY '20 and FY '21 production outlook. So it has a relatively modest i.e. less than 10% impact on FY '19 production.

Mark Busuttil

Okay. And then if we think about where the money is being spent, and again, we only have the details for this year. It seems like it's East Coast gas and Cooper Basin and Western Flank. Should we assume that, that's the areas where you're going to get the growth from that spend that's going to be spent this year?

Matt Kay

You're thinking in terms of FY '21 production guidance?

Mark Busuttil

I mean, we're going to have to make some assumptions as to how much the -- that CapEx is going to give you, if not how much the CapEx is going to be in 2020 to 2021 to get your target. So there's a couple of missing pieces there, which we're going to have to make the assumptions for. So if we either take the view that you're only going to spend the '19 amounts and then you're going to get some production growth thereafter. You're not going to make the assumption that your growth isn't going to come from Cooper Basin gas and Western Flank oil?

Matt Kay

I think, referring to one of the earlier questions. If you think about that FY '21 target the comment that we made earlier is we're not depending on Waitsia for that, so that would set a ring fence you back into the Cooper Basin and Victoria as the key drivers. But as I said, we've got a full Investor Day to take you through on in September, where we'll take you through asset by asset what our plans are from an operating perspective, a development perspective, et cetera. So I think a lot of those linkages probably going hopefully be result for you on that day.

Mark Busuttil

Okay. Perfect. So just to clarify then, if we're thinking about the 27% for September yield, you'll help us sort of bridge the gap between the CapEx you're spending this year, next year and the year after and that medium-term production target?

Matt Kay

We'll give you more of an insight into what the plans are by asset in terms of the development going forward over the medium-term to help you get there.

Operator

Adam Martin

Just on the Cooper Basin JV, could you just talk about the sort of oil opportunities, obviously, within the Western Flank, you guys have sort of been a leader there, but seen from recent [indiscernible] that oil production in that JV starting to increase, but can you just talk a bit more about that what you focused on as an [indiscernible]

Jeffrey Schrull

The question is about the Cooper Basin JV oil?

Adam Martin

That's right. Oil within that JV.

Jeffrey Schrull

On the map there's a little green dot we've shown there where we're expecting to drill Santos is the operator. That's a really good result from our oil front in FY '18, including the [indiscernible] well that's [indiscernible] barrels a day, big surprise. And actually it's more of appraisal-type drilling than exploration drilling. We drill [indiscernible] wells at the McKinley Field, the same type of drilling that we do on Western Flank. There's some shallow oil at [indiscernible] so it's actually crossed the number of different oil assets. In the [indiscernible] part of basin that Kupe West there. We're going to [indiscernible] two oil exploration wells that could be tied back to Cocinero [very] cheaply and go up to the [indiscernible] So it's all near infrastructure very much [indiscernible] that we're going to be targeting.

Adam Martin

Okay. And just on the gas within that JV, obviously, we're seeing production increasing for the last 3 or 4 quarters. What's the upside within the plants? Are there any debottlenecking opportunities? Can you just sort of directionally talk about that a bit just in terms of the gas side of business within that JV?

Jeffrey Schrull

The Cooper Basin JV gas?

Adam Martin

Yes.

Jeffrey Schrull

I don't -- Yes, we don't need -- there's plenty [indiscernible] and we don't need any debottlenecking. [indiscernible]

Adam Martin

[indiscernible] In terms of like the upstream -- don't know -- 10% can a plant do that? or where's the limit? Because I mean, if you think over the next 1, 2, 3 years, if this trend keeps continuing, we should see gas production, but at some point the plant is going to have a limit, so I'm just trying to understand where that's at.

Matt Kay

There is absolutely no looming constraints at [indiscernible] there's no [indiscernible] constraints.

Operator

Scott Ashton

Matt, just a quick question, just regarding Slide 15. I see that you kind of grew some wells on the [indiscernible] Otway-Haselgrove [indiscernible] so given the color gradation on that sort of pie chart. What do -- is that 9% for Otway? I just want to understand what's the split between the onshore and the offshore CapEx in Otway?

Matt Kay

Yes, I think you're -- so you're trying to pick up [indiscernible] Otway there [indiscernible] Is that right?

Scott Ashton

Yes, but I just want to get a rough idea of how much you're going to spend onshore Otway with Haselgrove and Dombey-1.

Matt Kay

So that 9% gets you there.

Scott Ashton

Yes, the 9% of 20% is [indiscernible] 80:20 split on the CapEx, so you're just sort of taking 9% of 20%?

Matt Kay

[9/10] of the total.

Adam Martin

And that would be both for -- okay, so of that onshore Otway, how is that sort of -- sorry the SA Otway, how much of that is split between onshore and offshore?

Matt Kay

The offshore expenditure is under Victoria. All of that 9% is strictly the two wells and the [indiscernible] gas plant that we're going to put [indiscernible] that's it.

Operator

James Byrne

Can you hear me?

Matt Kay

We can hear you, James.

James Byrne

I think I got cut off early. But just with regards to your capital allocation priorities, you've obviously got 80% discretionary CapEx this year. Look, I realized you're in joint venture, so it's not necessarily a straightforward answer, but if we saw a much lower oil price environment, say a $50 or less, how do you think about discretionary spend would be shaped? Like -- And what I sensed would be priority for you in that sort of circumstance?

Matt Kay

It's a good question, James. I think it's -- if you think about the way we've performed in the last two years during a downturn and you think of the way our assets have performed and the amount of free cash flow that we're obviously highlighting through this pact that we're still generating, not to mention the right to retain on the assets that we're targeting, I don't think you're going to see in a $50 world a significant change now, [I] because we can continue to invest through that cycle. So we're fortunate that in that regard. So at the moment, it's not a decision point that we've needed to take in -- to take or consider because at the moment, we're well positioned; a, by strong current outlook; but also, b we've gotten asset base and pull it right through that type of downtown very well.

James Byrne

I presume that the greater than 40% rate of return on your CapEx is at that main consensus outlook for oil prices opposed to your internal planning assumption?

Matt Kay

Yes, obviously, we don't disclose an internal number, but I guess what we've guided you towards is, if you think about consensus numbers, then it's not greatly dissimilar in terms of a medium-term oil price outlook that we think about.

James Byrne

Okay. Got it. And then just one final question. Just from the Western Flank with respect to PRRT, I understand you've got a combination [indiscernible] there with the Cooper Basin joint venture. And with the Lattice acquisition you would have presumably inherited Origins' credit base for PRRT in the Cooper Basin joint venture. Just -- So does that mean that the Western Flank essentially has PRRT quite a bit late than you might have previously expected?

Matt Kay

Look, James, we're not obviously paying any PRRT currently, and we won't for FY '19. I think you're right in thinking it -- thinking about it in that way. So we have got quite a bit of credits coming through with the Lattice acquisition, which we'll obviously use, but mostly of that is probably going to be impacting more the Victoria assets than anything else. But you're correct in thinking that way.

Operator

Matt Kay

Thank you, again, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I know you're in the middle of a busy reporting season, so we appreciate your time. And we certainly look forward to catching up with many of you over coming weeks, and certainly, hope that you can join our Investor Day on the 27th of September in Sydney. Look forward to seeing you soon. Thanks for your time.

