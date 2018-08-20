Safeguard Scientifics Adds To Investment In MeQuilibrium

SFE is attempting to maximize shareholder returns from its existing portfolio as the firm appears to wind down its operational activities.

Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) has made an investment in meQuilibrium’s recent $7 million Series C funding round.

meQuilibrium operates an online system that promotes healthy workplace behaviors and helps employees reduce stress.

SFE is exiting the investment business but continues to support its existing portfolio companies as it seeks to maximize shareholder returns.

Boston, Massachusetts-based meQuilibrium was founded in 2010 to develop an easily accessible online resource to help reduce stress and improve health in the workplace.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Jan Bruce, who was previously a Director at American Consolidated Media and Managing Director at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

Below is a brief video about meQuilibrium’s approach to workplace wellness:

(Source: meQTV)

meQuilibrium’s primary offerings are three modules:

meQ Engage - Personalized training for individuals

meQ Empower - Leadership training resource

meQ Gateway - Analytics to help direct employees to the right solution

The round was led by HLM Venture Partners and included other existing investor Chrysalis Ventures along with Safeguard.

Valuation wasn’t disclosed. Including the current funding, meQuilibrium is believed to have raised $21.3 million in investment since inception. (Crunchbase)

Safeguard first invested in the firm in its previous round, a Series B funding in April 2015 for $9 million.

SFE is adding to its investment in meQuilibrium to support the expansion of its system into the wider human capital market.

As the deal announcement stated,

The expanded platform will leverage the data and advanced people analytics capabilities of the current platform to incorporate talent optimization, soft skill and upskill development. This will allow for frictionless integration and data sharing across the HCM spectrum including with vendors in our customers’ talent, benefits, engagement and LMS ecosystems.

Safeguard has been an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 33 financings since the beginning of 2015.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Safeguard has focused its investments most often in the industries of Medical Devices, Healthcare IT, and Software.

Most of its recent investments have been in the early stages of a company’s development, at the Seed, Series A or Series B funding round.

The firm has invested in startups located primarily in California, New York, Pennsylvania. Notably, Massachusetts has accounted for only 3 investments since the beginning of 2015. It is notable since Massachusetts has such a strong healthcare and biopharma industry.

SFE is undergoing a significant transition with an uncertain outcome. In January 2018 the firm announced the adoption of major cost reduction initiatives.

In addition, SFE announced that it would no longer make investments in new companies and would work to fully monetize the investments in its existing portfolio, effectively getting out of the business of funding new companies.

In February 2018, 10th largest investor in SFE Yakira Capital Management published an open letter to Safeguard management excoriating management for its strategy change from investing in later stage companies to earlier stage startups.

In April 2018, the firm announced that senior executives including the CEO would transition out of the company and came to an agreement with activist investor Sierra Capital Investments to install two independent directors on its board.

At press time it is unknown what Sierra Capital, with Yakira Capital Management and Safeguard's board, have in store for the public company as it winds down its historical investment activities.

The parties have not provided any insight beyond existing announcements about cutting costs, maximizing shareholder returns and not investing in new companies.

My assumption at this point is that after final dispositions of its portfolio interests, Safeguard will cease operations.

Given the still early stage of many of the firm's investments, it is difficult to see major shareholder returns occurring in the near future.

Prospective long investors enticed by the recent share price drop would be wise to exercise extreme caution as SFE's near- to medium-term future is highly uncertain.

