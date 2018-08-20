Maintaining Strong Buy For This Sustainable Infrastructure REIT

HASI's flexible business model allows it to pursue the best risk-adjusted returns among a broad and uncorrelated set of investment opportunities.

This means that the company must enjoy a unique value proposition that will sustain over time and through constant change.

I'm not chasing yield since a growing number of my followers and subscribers are seeking the combination of durable income and principal preservation.

As many of you know, my writing is focused on articles geared to retirees and more conservative investors looking to generate wealth in their retirement years. This simply means that I'm not chasing yield since a growing number of my followers and subscribers are seeking the combination of durable income and principal preservation.

In my quest for safe and reliable income, I'm always seeking to research the REITs that are capable of generating competitive advantages in the form of wide moats. This means that the company must enjoy a unique value proposition that will sustain over time and through constant change.

Earlier I wrote an article on Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and in that article I explained, “we aren’t interested in chasing yield, as our primary objective is to generate wealth without being “too cute.” In that article I wrote,

“Recently STWD announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GE Capital's energy project finance asset. The acquisition is comprised of both the full-service energy project finance platform and a $2.6 billion loan portfolio, including $400 million of unfunded future commitment.”

The $2.6 billion portfolio consists of 51 senior secured loans that are collateralized by energy infrastructure real assets. These assets have an attractive risk-adjusted return with a strong credit profile and are largely backed by long-term purchase contracts with the investment grade counterpart.

I did nudge my STWD recommendation from a HOLD to a SPEC BUY, but I was somewhat perplexed on STWD’s earnings call when the CEO said, “I don’t expect that us raising our dividend is going to do that, we already tried (that) stupidly.”

That’s what I would not necessarily describe as “music to my ears,” or any dividend growth investor as far as that is concerned.

Another good example is Hannon Armstrong (HASI), a company that I have covered extensively, and is similar to the GE energy assets that STWD is acquiring in Q3-18. You may recall that on HASI’s Q1-18 earnings call the company said it would likely not grow its dividend in 2018, as the CFO Brendan Herron explained,

“As we have discussed we do not control the timing of the closing of these transactions and thus the increased level securitizations will likely also lead to a higher variability of earnings between quarters and even between years. While we believe moving the fixed rate debt level to 92% will cost approximately $0.10 a share, on an annual basis we have largely minimized the associated interest rate risk cost.”

As you see, the market responded to HASI’s flat dividend growth, and subsequently shares have rebounded. In fact, HASI shares are up more than 12% during the last 90 days.

In fact, we believe the two events are correlated, as the chart below suggests:

We are maintaining our BUY recommendation for HASI and the purpose for my article today is to provide a recap of Q2-18 earnings and potential opportunity for investors. As I said, we maintain a SPEC BUY on STWD shares, but we are convinced that owning shares in a pure play infrastructure REIT is the best way to play it.

Photo Source

The Business Model

One of the challenges with HASI is to understand the value proposition of the business model. The company listed shares in April 2013 (more than five years ago), just in time for the IRS to issue a notice of proposed rule-making (May 2013) clarifying the definition of real property for REITs (REG - 150760 -13), in which it provided clarity as to what constitutes real property for REIT purposes.

The ruling states that land and improvements to land qualify as real property, and it specifies that improvements to land comprise inherently permanent structures and their structural components as follows:

“Other inherently permanent structures include the following permanently affixed distinct assets: microwave transmission, cell, broadcast, and electrical transmission towers; telephone poles; parking facilities; bridges; tunnels; roadbeds; railroad tracks; transmission lines; pipelines; fences; in-ground swimming pools; offshore drilling platforms; storage structures such as silos and oil and gas storage tanks; stationary wharves and docks; and outdoor advertising displays for which an election has been properly made under section 1033[G](3).”

What makes HASI unique is the fact that the company aggregates assets in multiple categories, all pertaining to clean energy real estate projects. For example, it invests in the following target asset classes:

HASI participates in three large market segments, and its unique operating model provides the company with this competitive advantage: The company provides debt and equity focused on providing preferred and senior-level capital to established sponsors and high-credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

The market opportunity continues to grow in the overall sustainable infrastructure markets. However, Hannon Armstrong “sees greater market opportunity in assets that are behind the meter as opposed to grid connected assets such as power plants.”

As illustrated above, HASI’s portfolio size is $2 billion with an average deal size of $11 million. The portfolio consists of solar (48%), wind (25%), efficiency (22%), and sustainable infrastructure (5%).

HASI's focus is on high credit quality assets and that's reflected in the portfolio, which, excluding equity method investments, consists of 32% of assets from government obligors and 45% of transactions from commercial investment grade obligors, with 23% of contracts not rated (equity in renewable energy).

There are only two projects representing less than 1% of assets (or $8 million) not considered investment grade. The remainder of the transactions or equity method investments which we do not rate. The average life of our portfolio is approximately 12 years.

I want to make this point now because one of the other writers failed to mention that the majority of HASI’s portfolio is comprised of investment grade obligors. The potential for default is extremely low and of course you would expect the yields to be lower on higher quality revenue sources.

In addition, HASI’s portfolio is widely diversified with more than 175 separate investments with an average investment size of $11 million. The portfolio also is diversified across markets, technologies, obligors and geographic regions with a strong credit quality profile.

One of the tricks with HASI is where to include the company in terms of the peer group. We have decided the best bucket for that is the commercial mortgage REIT sector, but at the end of the article I will explain my rationale for also comparing this REIT to both Infrastructure REITs and Net Lease REITs.

The Balance Sheet

The chart below highlights HASI’s diversified sources of capital:

Higher levels of securitizations allow HASI be capital light in the present market, as the company has successfully focused on issuing debt on an asset class by asset class basis. Last year HASI received its first corporate investment grade debt rating from DBRS which was used to issue its first corporate level debt.

HASI’s balance sheet portfolio approximates $2 billion, consisting of more than175 separate investments with an average investment size of $11 million. The portfolio is diversified, along with its technologies, obligors and geography with a strong credit quality profile.

Investing in this Highly Fragmented Universe

In making investment decisions HASI evaluates based on the levered return on equity (or ROE of the assets) and not the forward-looking yield. Once leverage is applied to the assets, the delta in the yields largely disappears in ROE.

HASI seeks to achieve a return on equity at or above 10% by originating transactions from the best energy service companies, manufacturers, project developers, utilities, operators in the business. The origination strategy is to use these historic and new client relationships to generate recurring programmatic investment and fee-generating opportunities.

With a target of $1 billion of originations annually, HASI’s illustrative business model is to put 70% on the balance sheet, generating interest income and to securitize 30% generating gain on sale income. Examples of projects HASI would likely hold on the balance sheet would be commercial PACE, solar land, wind equity and sustainable infrastructure assets:

The prime candidates for a gain on sale securitization is likely to be a federal energy efficiency project, one that is high credit quality, long dated and lower yield. It makes more sense to securitize those assets rather than hold them on the balance sheet.

The table on the right side of the chart above illustrates the basic economics of HASI’s business model and these are returns as a percent of assets. This is the same illustrative model that the company used at the IPO, and while various components move around, based on market conditions, it still is a useful way to think of the business on a long-term basis.

The model begins with the unlevered asset yield of 6%. This equates to the 6.1% forward-looking yield on the portfolio. After deducting interest expense, HASI targets a net interest margin (or NIM) of approximately 3%. Fees generated from gain sale securitizations are approximately 1% and typically offset SG&A.

Assuming 2.5 to 1 leverage along with the equity, you multiply at a 3% NIM by 3.5%, resulting in HASI’s return on equity target of approximately in the 10% range. The variability in asset yields exists in each of HASI’s niche markets, the ROE continues to be attractive.

The Latest Earnings Results

For Q2-18 HASI’s total GAAP revenue grew to $35.8 million, and a 27% increase from the same quarter last year. This was the result of growth in the average portfolio and increased level of securitization with securitization volume up almost 50% year-to-date compared to last year.

Interest expense grew to $19 million, from $15 million in this quarter last year, primarily because of the increase in fixed rate debt in 2017 used to fund portfolio growth.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, HASI recognized a GAAP profit of $17 million for the quarter, an increase of $5 million from the same quarter last year. After adjustments HASI’s total core earnings were $20.8 million for the quarter or $0.39 per share.

Now here’s a snapshot of HASI’s guidance:

As noted above, HASI said it would not be increasing its dividend in 2018 and based upon the company’s guidance ($1.32 at mid-point), the company is expected to cover its dividend of $1.32 per share.

Why Hannon Armstrong?

Now let’s consider HASI’s forecasted growth (as per FAST Graph estimates):

It’s plain to see why STWD decided to bolt-on the energy assets, because as the company explained, “energy project finance is highly scalable energy project finance market is an excess of $200 billion per year and provide for significant additional capital deployment opportunities on exceptional credit at attractive rates of return for shareholders.”

Of course, part of the valuation proposition for owning shares in HASI has been the company’s rather predictable dividend growth history, as viewed below:

Although HASI has temporarily stalled dividend growth in 2018, it’s likely that the company will continue growing the dividend in 2019 and 2020. Here’s how HASI’s dividend yield compares with other commercial mREITs:

Although HASI looks expensive (based on yield) compared with other mREITs, the shares look more attractive when compared with these Net Lease REITs:

As you can see below, HASI has underperformed the other commercial mREITs year-to-date:

We are maintaining our STRONG BUY conviction for the name:

Eventually the market will recognize HASI for its powerful sources of sustainable income. The company’s flexible business model allows it to pursue the best risk-adjusted returns among a broad and uncorrelated set of investment opportunities.

As a 37-year-old company (public for five years) HASI has a great deal of experience over political and economic cycles including several of the big downturns in the clean energy industry, as well as in the broader markets. Still the company has continued to prosper and is well positioned to grow earnings over time (HASI employees own ≈6% of the shares).

Note: We will be providing a detailed SWAN (sleep well at night) research report in the upcoming (September) edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Other REITs mentioned: (STOR), (NNN), (O), (WPC), (CLNC), (JCAP), (KREF), (BXMT), (TRTX), (ARI), (GPMT), (ACRE), (LADR), and (ABR).

Each week, Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news, including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, (7) the monthly newsletter, and (8) earnings results in Google Sheets. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers, and we also provide a “weekender” report and a “motivational Monday” report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily, and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google Sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet, and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies. Brad reminds all subscribers and prospective subscribers that "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.