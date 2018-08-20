Aircraft Market Remains Strong

During the Farnborough International Airshow, Boeing has shared its current market outlook. In total, Boeing has valued the commercial aircraft and services market at $15 trillion. There are a lot of ways to slice and dice the numbers but what we are really interested in, in this article series, is to find out how much of the commercial aircraft market is still open to jet makers including but not limited to Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

Source: Boeing

To properly dissect the $15 trillion market, in this report we are first going to make the split between aircraft deliveries and the aftersales market. After that we will split the demand by aircraft type. These aircraft types are regional jets, single aisle jets, widebody jets and freighters. In a future piece, for the 3 biggest aircraft types, which can be considered the core of the market, we will look at how much of the market is already taken or better said ‘how much of the market is still open to jet makers’.

After-sales market provides opportunities

Figure 1: Division forecast airplanes and services

For years, Boeing Commercial Airplanes has focused on generating revenues and profits from its assembly business. This is not to say that Boeing did not have any services or spare part programs whatsoever, but the company certainly did not seem to be focusing on expanding that part of its business in line with the growth rate of the after-sales market. Aircraft are products with an economic viable life of around 30 years and after that there is the possibility to prepare those aircraft for freighter services. With the relatively long economic viable life of aircraft there is a sizable opportunity in the services and spare parts market. What we see is that over the coming 20 years, commercial airplane deliveries represent 42% or $6.3 trillion of the catalog value while the remainder provides $8.7 trillion of the value. Calling it ‘the remainder’ is actually not justified; Obviously without aircraft deliveries there cannot be any services and spare parts sales, but the services market actually provides the bulk of the value.

With aircraft acquisition becoming more costly, taking good care of the aircraft and optimizing the in-service cost efficiency has become more important and customers are now more willing than ever to pay good money for services. The data harvested from an increasing number of in-service aircraft can be utilized to lower maintenance costs, maintenance intervals, optimize planning and implement best practices.

As many Boeing investors know, Boeing is now digging deeper in the after-sales market. In 2017, Boeing established its Global Services business combining Defense and Commercial Airplanes services into a new division of The Boeing Company at the same level of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Boeing Defense, Space & Security marking the importance of the business. The first signs of Boeing ramping up its efforts to leverage the after-sales market was already visible in 2016, when Boeing took away the spare parts contract from Spirit AeroSystems (SPR). The company also bought parts supplier KLX Aerospace Solutions and set up an APU joint venture. Additionally, the company has also started taking production of some parts in-house and is investing a lot more in novel material processing technologies, which fits in the company’s strategy as the company seeks to lower costs in the supply chain and looks at ways to expand and leverage it original equipment manufacturer knowledge in the after-sales space. Boeing’s decision to manufacture a composite wing center for the production of the wings for the Boeing 777X fits right into Boeing’s cost conscious approach coupled with its aim to expand and leverage its OEM knowledge.

One thing that needs to be pointed out is that while pricing of aircraft is one of the best guarded secrets in the commercial aircraft industry, customary discounts in the after-sales space are widely unknown. Therefor, we cannot conclude that the after sales market also brings in most of the profit. In general, the services market offers margins of around 15% while margins on Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes business currently are around 13%. What should also be taken into account is that the cash profile of a commercial airliner for Boeing stretches roughly 18 to 24 months going from milestone payments to final delivery payment while the services revenue is stretched over the lifetime of an aircraft. So, deliveries bring in a significant cash pile at once and the after sales business has a long term recurring payment structure that layers in nicely. What should also be pointed out is that despite the services market being big, it is also a market where Boeing’s suppliers have already settled and the challenge for Boeing is to penetrate the market without jeopardizing the relation with its supply chain. Eventually, the services market and opportunity is big but it is much more crowded than the commercial aircraft market.

Demand per aircraft type

Figure 2: Market outlook per aircraft type

The regional jet segment, where Boeing is not active, is the passenger aircraft segment for which the jet maker forecasts lowest demand. 5% of all 42,730 deliveries will be filled by regional jets. Forecasts are partly ‘flavored’ by the product line up of the jet maker and since Boeing does not have any regional jets to offer to customers it should not come to as a surprise that Boeing is not expecting a lot from this segment. Aircraft that are active in this segment are the Antonov An-148 and An-158, the Bombardier CRJ (OTCQX:BDRAF), the Embraer 170, Embraer 175 and 175 E-2, the Mitsubishi MRJ and Sukhoi Superjet 100. Another reason of the relatively timid expectations for this segment is because part of the growing demand for air travel has to be supported by more aircraft, but a significant portion will also come from the use of bigger aircraft.

What we see is that the majority of the deliveries will take place in the single aisle segment, which is not surprising given that demand for domestic air travel for which the single aisle jets are extremely suitable is the fastest growing air travel segment supported by big and fast growing markets such as China and India and the rise of low-cost carriers. Almost 75% of all deliveries in the upcoming 20 years will be a delivery of a single aisle jet. Active in the segment are the Boeing 737 and 737 MAX, the Airbus A320ceo and A320neo, the Airbus A220, the Bombardier CRJ-1000, the Embraer 190/190-E2 and Embraer 195/195E-2, COMAC C919 and the Irkut MC-21. The single aisle market is a big one in terms of demand but also in terms of active manufacturers. In the coming years, Airbus and Boeing will increase production to unprecedented levels and will likely even look for higher production rates while new players on the market will start ramping up their production as well.

The wide body segment accounts for almost 20% of all deliveries. Given that a wide body jet costs as much as 3-4 times the price of a single aisle aircraft, this is a segment where Boeing and Airbus want to keep booking orders, increase production in a sustainable way and keep competition out. While China and Russia are in the early stages of developing a new wide body jet, for the moment Boeing and Airbus are unrivaled in the market space with the Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Boeing 747, Airbus A330, Airbus A350 and Airbus A380.

The last segment is the dedicated freighter segment. After the global financial crisis, demand for air cargo was low and it took years for demand for dedicated freighter aircraft to recover. It even took so long that Boeing was forced to cut back production of its Boeing 747 freighter to the bare minimum. Currently we are seeing an uptick in dedicated freighter order activity driven by booming e-commerce sales and pharmaceuticals. With the Boeing 767, Boeing 777 and Boeing 747, Boeing is the market leader where the only dedicated freighter jet Airbus has on offer is the Airbus A330-200F.

Changes to market forecast

Figure 3: Changes in forecast year-over-year

While the forecast seems to be overall positive, it is important to point out a few things. Boeing expects 50 deliveries less in the coming 20 years for the regional jets. Since the bigger jet makers believe in upgauging as a solution to support growing demand for air travel, this should not come as a surprise. Part of that upgauging results in higher demand for single aisle aircraft, but most of the higher demand for single aisle jets is driven by growing demand in certain geographical areas, where Boeing is now also believing more in the market appeal of aircraft the size of the MAX 10 and Airbus A321neo. Deliveries in the upper regions of the single aisle market could also be eroding the forecast for widebody deliveries as discussed below.

Previously Boeing separately reported its forecast for small, medium and large widebody aircraft in separate categories. Last year it merged the medium and large widebody categories and this year it merged all widebody categories into a single category. The reason for Boeing to lump both widebody categories into a single category becomes clear when we analyzed the difference in the combined categories. What we found is that while Boeing significantly increased its overall forecast, it has lowered its forecast for widebody aircraft by 140 deliveries. It is hard to pinpoint which aircraft will suffer from the decrease in the forecast. One would at first think that the bigger jets would be the main victim. A quick dive into the numbers, however, suggest that the medium widebody category which includes the Airbus A330, Boeing 787-8 and -9 and Airbus A350-900 will decrease by 90 units, while the remaining 50 units decrease comes from the Boeing 777X, Airbus A350-1000 and Airbus A380.

Obviously Boeing doesn’t want to make the decrease too obvious, especially not in the medium/large widebody category in which its Boeing 777X is active. Part of the decrease in the forecast for small widebody aircraft can be explained by single-aisle aircraft now being able to fly transatlantic. The 140 units decrease might seem like a big deal, but we should also put it into context. Since this forecast is for the coming 20 years, the decrease is just 7 units per year and with the duopoly in place that boils down to 3-4 units per jet maker.

Also reflected in the forecast is an increase in freighter deliveries driven by continued growth of the e-commerce market. Boeing now expects sales in the category of the Boeing 777F and Boeing 747-8F to increase by 20 units, while deliveries in the category of the Boeing 767-300ERF are expected to increase by 40 units.

Nature of demand

Figure 4: Nature of demand

What we see is that the world fleet is expected to double in the coming 20 years. Almost 3 out of every 4 aircraft will be phased out while deliveries are largely driven by growing demand for air travel. This is not to say that replacement is a minor driver of deliveries; Replacement cycles make up for 44% of the deliveries and therefor should not be dismissed. Boeing thinks that driven by regional diversity of its customers, it can reduce cyclicality of its business. Given that replacements play a big role and cyclicality of Boeing’s business is also related to various economic factors, we think that reducing cyclicality is more difficult than it seems.

Forecast barely supports Boeing NMA

What is interesting to point out is that Boeing expects a sales potential for 4,000 to 5,000 for the NMA aircraft. That the business case is tight in terms of production costs, acquisition price and development costs is already known, but what we also observed is that while Boeing has presented the Boeing NMA as an enabling aircraft that opens up new successful opportunities for airlines, the forecast barely supports demand for the NMA within the small wide body category. Last year we understood that demand for the Boeing NMA was already accounted for in the market forecast. We are not going too much into detail in this report on the NMA demand but one thing we can say for sure is that while Boeing presents the Boeing NMA as an enabling aircraft, the forecast does not support the enabling nature of the aircraft.

Conclusion

Initially, this report was intended to be an introductory part of a report that would focus on determining how much of the forecast demand has already ended up in the order books of jet makers. What we found, however, was that this introductory part already contained so much useful information that we think it deserves to be in a separate piece.

What we observed is that per the catalog values over the next 20 years, services are a sizable opportunity for Boeing providing almost 60% of the value. The after-sales market is a big opportunity for Boeing, but it is also a space where suppliers have already established themselves and they will not be too eager handing Boeing their highly profitable business.

Fitting our expectations, the bulk of the deliveries will be single aisle jets to support domestic travel in high growth regions such as China and India with a special role for low-cost carriers around the world. Boeing has been reducing its forecast for the regional jet market over the past few years. The jet maker likely believes that to support growing demand for air travel using bigger aircraft is the solution. That is reflected in Boeing’s increased forecast for single aisle jets. However, with the recent strain we have seen in the supply chain the focus should lie on preparing the entire supply chain to support rates higher than what is already announced by jet makers.

Surprising to readers might be that Boeing has reduced its forecast for widebody jets. The Boeing 787 is selling very well and Boeing is even looking into the development of a new widebody jets. A reduction in forecast widebody jets is highly counterintuitive and we honestly don’t see the role of the Boeing NMA as an enabling plane reflected in Boeing’s forecast. In fact, we think that part of the reduced forecast for widebody jets is related to the increase in single aisle jets that can now fly transatlantic.

Boeing is also more bullish on the freighter market driven by e-commerce sales. The uptick in order activity was expected some years ago already. I remember that some of my readers and Boeing as well kept pointing at upcoming market recovery. What holds for those readers and, at the time, Boeing is if you keep saying the same things over and over you might be right at some point unless you hit a decisive point before that. Boeing hit the decisive point earlier as it was eating through its backlog for the Boeing 747 at quite a high rate and had to decide what it was going to do with the program. We’re now in 2018 and we are clearly seeing the demand for freighters picking up again, in time to save the Boeing 747 program and help the Boeing 777 winning some much needed orders which is an overall positive for the future.

The day I wrote my first article here on Seeking Alpha, which is over 5 years ago, Boeing shares were passing the $100 level. If we look at where Boeing is now we can see that much of the early pressure from the Boeing 787 are gone and we are seeing that a more capable management is in place that has to prepare Boeing to continue performing and delivering value to shareholders into the next decade. Boeing is having a very rational approach to new aircraft development, expansion in the services space, investments in novel technologies and autonomous development in the broadest sense of the word. If we couple that to the positive forecast, you can actually only see a bright future for Boeing.

Obviously there will always be pressures. Leading a company that produces commercial aircraft and making the right decisions is not easy. If It were easy, we would see more companies like Boeing in the commercial airplanes market. Over the past 5 years what I have repeatedly heard is that me and other investors would be better off selling our shares because cyclicality would come and bite us. The reality is a whole lot different and if you sold your shares listening to people with no position warning you for cyclicality then you probably have missed out big time. What also holds is that we are not buying Boeing’s story of removing cyclicality from its business, given the nature of their products it simply is not going to happen. They can somewhat dampen the impact of cyclicality but not remove it. Investing in aerospace and commercial aerospace is not very suitable for the short term investor. Past performance is never a pointer for future returns, but if you consider the current approach and the market forecast you can only be happy with Boeing’s performance and potential going forward and use cyclicality impacts to add to expand your position. We often do point out some short term challenges Boeing faces and that is interesting to the short term investor to make investment decisions and should be used as information for long term investors. Eventually, it is the long term that really is a suiting timescale that has a high likelihood of returning outsized returns to investor and reveal Boeing’s growth potential.

I am/we are long BA, EADSF.

