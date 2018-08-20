Ardea Nears Decision On Strategic Partner

Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF)

We’ve owned Ardea for just over one year and it remains the fund’s only cobalt-focused investment. After seeing the share price run up as high as A$2.00 late last year, it’s been a brutal 2018 for shareholders with ARL down roughly 57% year to date. Despite the ugly chart, I remain convinced that ARL shares below A$1.00 provide solid speculative and relative value. And with A$19m in the bank, investors can be assured of 2-3 major catalysts before further equity dilution.

Before we get into the valuation, it’s worth touching on Ardea’s progress operationally since I last wrote about the company earlier this year. In mid-February, the company announced better than expected assays from an infill drill program at its flagship Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project ("GNCP") – highlighted by a 32m intercept of 0.09% Co and 1.06% Ni. This was followed by a JORC-compliant resource update in mid-March. The company announced a global resource of 108.3 Mt @ 0.10% Co and 0.79% Ni, reminding investors of the sheer size of this asset.

The company then released a Prefeasibility Study for the GNCP in late March. The headline numbers included an initial capex of A$750m, an after-tax NPV of A$1.4 billion (8% discount rate), an after-tax IRR of 25%, and a payback of 5.6 years. While these numbers exceeded my expectations (particularly the NPV), ARL shares sold off sharply in the weeks after the news. The main culprit for this selling pressure was excessive anticipation surrounding the release of the PFS, which was compounded by a falling cobalt price (which peaked, temporarily in my view, in mid-March) and the expiration of a sizable number of ARL A$0.77 loyalty options on May 31st.

In early June, the company provided drill results from the Patricia Anne orebody, which is earmarked to go first in the GNCP mine plan. The assays below highlight the elevated cobalt content in this zone relative to the overall GNCP resource.

Source: June 8th news release

Shortly thereafter, Ardea announced that KPMG would serve as a Strategic Corporate Advisor to the company and “will run a competitive process to identify and attract one or more strategic financing partners to support the development of the flagship Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project”. It has subsequently been announced that Ardea has received “positive enquiries from interested parties including industrial conglomerates, battery manufacturers, automakers, trading houses, mining houses and others” and that significant progress is expected in Q3 2018. It’s not out of the question that we’ll see a strategic partner announced by the end of the year.

Most recently, on July 24th the company announced an updated Prefeasibility Study envisioning a 2.25m tpa operation. Below you can see a comparison between the updated study and the original PFS announced in March.

Source: July 24th news release

Please note that the initial capex increases 56% from A$746m in the 1.5m tpa scenario to A$1.165b in the 2.25m tpa scenario. The after-tax NPV meanwhile jumps 65% between the two studies. This illustrates the concept of economies of scale, which is particularly relevant in the extremely capital-intensive nickel laterite industry. If you’re going to build it, you might as well build it big.

It is worth mentioning that in April Brett Clark was hired as Managing Director of Ardea. However, in late June it was announced that Brett was departing the company due to a serious illness in his immediate family. This is undoubtedly an unfortunate event and our thoughts are with Brett and his family. Despite Brett’s departure, the company remains in good hands given that the same core management team that has led Ardea since inception remains fully intact. This includes Ian Buchhorn, Matt Painter, and Katina Law who collectively own ~12% of the company. It is expected that a new Managing Director with mine building experience will be announced by the end of the year.

Now let’s look at Ardea’s current valuation through a couple of lenses. We’ll start with the company’s speculative value, which in this case is best served by a risk-adjusted NPV calculation.

Out of conservatism, we’re going to use A$1.4b as the project’s NPV. As seen in the below chart, this comes from the “Alternative Pricing Scenario” provided in the recent PFS update. It assumes the 100-year average for nickel and cobalt prices, plus a 10% premium for nickel sulphate. This to me seems reasonable and is line with the price inputs used by other credible cobalt development stories.

Source: July 24th news release

In my experience, prefeasibility stage projects are generally valued at 20% of the after-tax NPV. Of course exceptional projects can see much higher multiples than this, while projects that are completely impractical can see far less. However this 80% discount is a decent rule of thumb for projects at this stage.

This implies a risk adjusted value of A$280m for the GNCP at prefeasibility stage given the Alternative Pricing Scenario.

Given Ardea’s fully diluted share count of 120.3m shares and the company’s A$19m working capital position, ARL’s fully diluted enterprise value at today’s share price is roughly A$71m.

Ardea is trading at a mere 5% of the after-tax NPV derived from the Alternative Pricing Scenario. This suggests that the share price could quadruple before the company’s risk adjusted ownership of the GNCP is fairly valued at 20% of after-tax NPV.

Ardea also offers value on a relative basis when compared to Robert Friedland’s Clean Teq (OTCQX:CTEQF). Clean Teq is advancing its high-profile Sunrise Project in New South Wales, which is roughly 18 months ahead of the GNCP in terms of project development. In late June, Clean Teq announced the results of a Feasibility Study for the Sunrise Project - highlighted by an initial capex of A$1.77 billion, an after-tax NPV of A$1.856 billion (8% discount rate), an after-tax IRR of 19.1%, and a payback of 4.3 years. (Clean Teq uses US$8 nickel and US$30 cobalt as its base case, which is slightly more aggressive than Ardea’s Alternative Pricing Scenario of US$7.70 nickel and US$27 cobalt.)

Given Clean Teq’s fully diluted share count of 761m shares and the company’s A$140m working capital position, Clean Teq’s fully diluted enterprise value at today’s share price is roughly A$320m. We’ll subtract another A$40m to account for Clean Teq’s non-core businesses to arrive at an implied project value of A$280m for Sunrise.

Comparing the two projects, we see a 52% higher initial capex for Sunrise when compared to Ardea’s 2.25m tpa scenario but an after-tax NPV that is only 32% higher. It’s also worth noting that Ardea’s GNCP has an infrastructure advantage due to its proximity to Kalgoorlie and has seen more in historical expenditures than Sunrise. Additionally, Ardea is proposing an industry standard flowsheet (fifth generation HPAL) while Clean Teq is attempting a proprietary flowsheet that has never been used before commercially (Clean iX technology).

While the above attributes seem to favor the GNCP, Ardea should of course be priced at a discount due to (1) Robert Friedland’s involvement with Clean Teq, (2) Sunrise being 18 months ahead of the GNCP, and (3) CLQ being much farther along in offtake & project finance discussions.

What is the appropriate discount for Ardea when compared to a company like Clean Teq? I think a healthy 50% discount is reasonable for the aforementioned reasons. While the GNCP has plenty of advantages relative to Sunrise, the Friedland factor cannot be underestimated and Sunrise will undoubtedly win the race to first production.

At the current A$280m implied project value, Sunrise is valued at just above 15% of after-tax NPV.

Assuming the 50% discount discussed above, Ardea should be valued at 7.5% of the Alternative Pricing Scenario’s after-tax NPV. This results in a risk adjusted NPV of A$105.3m for the GNCP at this stage.

Considering the company’s A$19m cash position, this implies that Ardea shares should be trading at roughly A$1.04 on a fully diluted basis. While this result is not nearly as enticing as the 4x return suggested by the risk adjusted analysis, it does indicate that ARL shares have upside of roughly 40% before reaching an appropriate 50% discount to Sunrise’s NPV multiple.

Whether the upside ends up being 40% or 300% will simply come down to the direction of the cobalt and nickel prices over the coming 6-12 months. It’s important to understand that this project is extremely sensitive to metal price swings. This of course cuts both ways. With the cobalt price booming last year, Ardea was literally the top performing IPO on the ASX in 2017. This year, with the cobalt price down nearly 35% from its mid-March high, it is unsurprising that the ARL share price has suffered.

I must admit that these types of highly levered investments are NOT my preference in this current market environment. I prefer projects with thick margins that can make money at spot metal prices and even lower. However my conviction is that cobalt and nickel sulphate prices will outperform the broader metals complex in a big way over the coming few years as battery demand ramps up. For this, Ardea deserves a special spot in our portfolio.

To conclude this update, I’ve provided below the milestones that Ardea shareholders should expect at the GNCP and the company’s handful of non-core assets:

Additional drill results @ GNCP by end Q3 2018

Updated reserve estimate @ GNCP by end Q3 2018

Scandium JORC resource @ GNCP by end Q3 2018

New managing director selected by end 2018

Spin out of all NSW assets by end 2018

Drill results @ BTZ Gold Project (adjacent to GNCP) by end 2018

Drill results @ Mt. Zephyr (2-4k meters) by end 2018

AJML commences chrysoprase production by end 2018

Strategic partner announced @ GNCP by end Q1 2019

Feasibility study @ GNCP by end Q3 2019

Final permits received @ GNCP by end 2019

Commence construction @ GNCP by end Q2 2020

First production @ GNCP by end 2021

The most significant near-term share price catalyst would be the announcement of a strategic partner coming onboard at the GNCP. It is unclear whether this would be structured as a project-level JV or a strategic investment into Ardea directly. Management has indicated that we may see movement on this front by the end of the year. It’s not an issue however if the KPMG-led selection process continues into 2019 given Ardea’s strong working capital position of A$19m.

