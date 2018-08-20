Nvidia Overreacts To Q2 Earnings Release

Nvidia's (NVDA) shares dropped -8% during the 3 days around the Q2 earnings announcement (ER). The drop has caught investors off guard since Nvidia Q2 ER beat both revenue and EPS estimates just like the last 8 quarters. Even with the expected miss on OEM/IP revenue by $70 million due to softening crypto demand, the total revenue still managed to beat the consensus by $20 million (Table 1A). The negative reaction has been attributed mainly to the surprise that the Q3 revenue was guided down, as the street analysts quickly reduced their estimates on Q3 revenue and gross margin, immediately following Q2 ER (Figure 1).

Based on how the market reacted, it may have been a bit surprising since the crypto effect was supposed to dissipate soon and not to produce a significant impact on Q3 revenue. Apparently, the early announcement of the updated GPU in its first Turing architecture did not seem to help the stock price, either. Therefore, in this article, I examined that Nvidia's shares have reacted in a measured manner around Q2 ER.

Overreacting to Q2 ER

First, I need to develop a proper benchmark to show how Nvidia's shares should have reacted to a typical ER. In general, amid the earnings report, stock prices are reacting to (1) revenue surprise, (2) earnings surprise, (3) gross margin surprise, (4) guidance surprise, and (5) guidance changes. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, we identified the actual relationship between Nvidia stock price reactions to these ER metrics. We used the last 12-year actual ERs (48 quarters) to correlate the post-ER 5-day stock returns to these factors. The historical relationship can be presented in Table 1B where the price impact of ER outcome is summarized.

For every 10% revenue surprise, the stock price increased by 2%, while for every 10% EPS surprise, Nvidia's price responded with a 0.80% rise. In this case, the impact from gross margin changes would have already been reflected by the EPS beat and showed little additional significance. The different reactions to different beats are uniquely interesting to Nvidia shareholders. It appears that, at least for the last 12 years, Nvidia investors paid more attention to revenue than EPS. However, since revenue beats are often correlated with earnings beats, there may be some statistical ambiguity regarding the relative impact of the two factors. Additionally, guidance changes are more important than guidance beats. This is also understandable since analysts often base their estimates on management guidance; the bulk part of the impact has been already reflected by the revenue and earnings (estimate) beats.

Based on the historical reaction of earnings announcement (Table 4A), I am able to compute what the fair reaction to Q2 ER should be. Given a 3.5% revenue beat, a 7% EPS beat, and a 3% revenue guidance down, it is estimated that Nvidia shares should have reacted to -1% (= 0.35 x 2% + 0.7 * 0.8% - 0.1 x 3.2% - 1.92%). In other words, currently, Nvidia's share has overreacted to Q2 announcement by approximately -5%.

Q2 Target Prices

In the near turn, NVDA may revert to the reaction price level following Q2 ER. However, it should eventually move to the fair value which corresponds to the Q2 announced fundamentals. To estimate the new target price, I used the result in my previous post, which estimates the time path of the target prices at the beginning of the following quarter. I employed the sum of the parts method to value each of the three segments based on the Sales Franchise Model (SFV). The SFV mainly relies on the long-term revenue growth rates to compute the fair price to sales multiples. For the details of the SFV, please click here. With the miss of OEM/IP revenue due to slower crypto demand, I estimated the segment P/S around 12.5, Gaming's 14, and Datacenter's 16.5. As Q2 revenue has been already announced (Table 1A), the fair value of each segment may be measured by simply multiplying the P/S to the actual Q2 segment revenue. The Gaming segment is around $160-170. Data center is $70-75, and OEM/IP is $30-$40. NVDA combined value is $260-285 with a mean value of $272 (Table 2).

Using a historical standard, it appears that Nvidia's stock has overreacted negatively to Q2 ER by -7%. Using the Q2 fundamentals, Nvidia's stock should be valued around $270. In either case, it does not seem like that NVDA has factored in the expected Q4 revenue impact from the newly announced GeForce RTX Turing line. Accordingly, NVDA may have overreacted to Q2 ER and should have a 10% upside in the short term.

