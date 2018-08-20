Tencent: Growth Is Still Strong, But Not Cheap

Investment Thesis

Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) shares are unchanged in the past 12 months, as investors become fearful of macro events between the U.S and China. Meanwhile, Tencent presses forward and continues to grow at a solid pace, whilst being highly cash generative. Nevertheless, I argue that Tencent's shares are particularly cheap.

Recent Results

Q2 2018 results disappointed investors, and its shares sold-off just over 8% post results. Subsequently, its shares have picked up some lost ground.

On the face of it, although investors are asked to pay roughly $410 billion market cap for Tencent, we need to be aware that Tencent carries listed investee companies, at fair value, of roughly $36 billion, which needs to be netted out from Tencent's market cap, leaving Tencent itself trading for approximately $375 billion.

The big takeaway from its Q2 2018 results was the unexpected slow down in its top line. In Q1 2018, revenue was up 48% YoY, then in Q2 2018, revenue growth was slower at 30% YoY. Furthermore, compounding investor anxiety was the fact that its net profit to shareholders was down 2% YoY to RMB17.9 billion (approximately $2.6 billion).

However, given that its shares have traded sideways in the past year, I believe that a slow down in its top line was already, in some ways, expected and accounted for.

Furthermore, CEO Ma used the earnings call to remind investors that Tencent is not resting, that Tencent continues to invest heavily to increase the stickiness of its platform. That gaming continues to be a robust contributor to Tencent's top line, at roughly 34% of total revenue and was up 6% YoY to RMB25.2 billion. Additionally, that in spite of a sequential decline in mobile gaming, Tencent continues to be the leaders for mobile games in China and that in the quarter it gained market share in terms of daily active users.

The Blemish In This Investment

One detraction from a Tencent investment could be that it carries a net debt position. As of Q2 2018, Tencent had a net debt position of RMB35.3 billion (approx. $5.1 billion). Given the amount of free cash flow Tencent generates (RMB 74 billion or approximately $10.8 billion in FY 2017), there is minimal need for it to carry any debt.

Investors who may be slightly unsure about whether or not to invest in a Chinese company and looking for an excuse to turn away from this investment could quite rightly point to the fact that Tencent carries a net debt position. Whilst Tencent can easily cover this debt given that Tencent's total debt/(adjusted EBITDA minus capex) is less than 2X, highlighting that its debt level is very much manageable. Nevertheless, potential investors might be put off by this risk factor.

Valuation

In the most realistic scenario, Tencent trades quite close to fair value.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

If you have read my work before, you will be familiar with my focus on the P/Sales ratio, for its ability to cut through much PR spin, offering readers a straightforward, cut-through-the-noise, appraisal of an investment. And we see in the above table, how in spite of Tencent's shares having traded sideways in the past 12 months, in the past 5-years on average, investors were willing to pay 12.7 times its revenue and presently investors are essentially still paying very close to that at 11.1 times its revenue.

On the other hand, we can see how in the U.S., Facebook (FB) trades at a large discount to its own 5-year average P/Sales ratio of 16.6X.

The P/Cash Flow columns largely echo this sentiment, with Tencent's peers (Chinese and US-based) all trading at meaningful discounts to their 5-year average, yet Tencent's P/Cash Flow multiple for its trailing twelve months continues to trade close to its own 5-year average, leaving investors without much opportunity to be rewarded from its shares repricing in the future.

Just to clarify, this certainly does not mean that Tencent's shares are expensive, not at all. Simply that Tencent is not trading cheaply enough to offset for any risk that this large mega cap will at some inevitably point see its growth slow down from its 3-year CAGR of mid 40% towards the low 30% we saw in Q2 2018.

Takeaway

It would be disingenuous not to comment on the fact that the vast majority of readers would only be willing to invest in one Chinese company. As governance concerns, as well as currency risks (to mention just two), would make most investors wary of investing in too many Chinese companies. Whilst those fears are very much valid, I trust that investing in a company as big and as successful as Tencent largely accounts for these potential concerns, although its shares are not particularly cheap.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

