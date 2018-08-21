Weekly CEF Roundup: Respite In LIBOR Brings Relief To Leveraged CEFs?

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday August 3, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

22 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 26 last week), and the average price return was +0.28% (down from +0.41%). MLPs led with +4.32% return, followed by health/biotech at +1.52% and utilities at +1.10%. 4 of the 5 top losers were international equity CEFs.

18 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 20 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.26% (down from 0.35%).

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (3.42%), while the sector with the highest discount is Latin American equity (-14.48%). The average sector discount is -6.75% (up from -6.79% last week).

Emerging market income showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.81%), while U.S. real estate showed the largest premium/discount decline (-1.56%). The average change in premium/discount was +0.20% (down from +0.04% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is tax-advantaged equity (+1.14) while the sector with the lowest z-score is Latin American equity (-1.44). The average z-score is -0.30 (up from -0.42 last week).

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (9.62%), followed by global growth & income (9.25%), emerging market income (9.24%), global equity dividend (9.16%) and multisector income (8.47%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.77% (down from 6.79% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (QQQX) -5.84% 6.92% 0.37% -1.1 -4.07% 1.51% (DMO) -4.22% 10.53% 2.41% -3.2 -3.78% 0.19% (GGO) -3.16% 4.00% -0.15% 1.2 -2.68% 0.40% (CCD) -2.82% 9.18% 2.88% 1.6 -1.93% 0.76% (KYN) -2.79% 9.32% -3.06% -1.7 3.15% 6.12% (PGZ) -2.50% 7.44% -11.03% 0.0 -2.04% 0.71% (RFI) -2.47% 7.61% -4.03% -0.1 0.16% 2.74% (GRF) -2.45% 6.52% -14.44% 0.9 -2.25% 0.55% (GLQ) -2.20% 10.52% -5.02% 1.1 -1.49% 0.79% (DNP) -2.18% 7.14% 14.86% -0.2 -0.64% 1.25%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (CIF) 5.39% 9.20% 2.69% 0.2 5.95% 0.39% (CRF) 4.81% 19.38% 12.92% -0.7 4.78% 0.32% (PGP) 4.68% 9.34% 46.41% 0.9 2.82% -0.46% (CGO) 4.56% 8.01% 15.85% 2.7 3.38% -0.69% (PCM) 4.40% 8.21% 14.38% 1.1 4.00% 0.00% (JCE) 4.37% 6.98% 5.16% 4.6 4.40% 0.07% (CLM) 4.22% 19.79% 10.39% -0.8 4.22% 0.23% (PCN) 3.69% 7.32% 24.24% 2.8 3.13% 0.07% (EDF) 3.22% 15.33% 14.55% 1.8 1.73% -1.13% (JEMD) 3.20% 5.97% -1.80% 0.0 2.34% -1.00%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 19, 2018 | Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) (the “Company”) today announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the “Offer”). The offer commenced on June 19, 2018 and expired on July 18, 2018 (the “Expiration Date”). The Offer entitled the rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 15,802,094 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Common Stock”). The subscription price was $14.64 per share of Common Stock, and was determined based upon the formula equal to 90% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the Expiration Date. The Offer was over-subscribed. Shares of Common Stock will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all stockholder payments and the pro-rata allocation of Common Stock in respect of the oversubscription privilege. July 5, 2018 | Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its common stock rights offering (the “Offer”), which expired on July 3, 2018. The subscription price for each newly issued share of common stock was determined to be $15.33, which under the terms of the Offer was equal to the lower of: [I] $0.25 below the last reported sale price per share on the New York Stock Exchange on July 3, 2018 (i.e., $15.58 per share); or [II] the net asset value per share on July 3, 2018 (i.e., $17.39 per share). Based on preliminary results provided by the Fund’s subscription agent, subscription requests for over 7.1 million shares were received, with gross proceeds to the Fund being expected to exceed $109 million. It is currently anticipated that such shares will be issued on or about July 9, 2018.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 20, 2018 | The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) (the “Fund”) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s shareholders of rights to purchase additional shares of the Fund. Shareholders on a record date to be established by the Fund’s Board would be issued non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every three shares held (the “Primary Subscription”), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. If such over-subscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. The offering is subject to the effectiveness of the Fund’s Registration Statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be made only by means of a prospectus. July 20, 2018 | Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK), Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (NYSE:AGC), and Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:LCM), each a closed-end fund (together, the “Funds”) announced today that shareholders of the Funds approved the mergers outlined below. Acquired Funds Ticker Acquiring Fund Ticker Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II AGC Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund AVK Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund LCM Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the mergers are expected to be effective with the open of the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2018. The mergers, if completed, would occur based on the relative net asset values of AGC, LCM and AVK.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 18, 2018 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (RIV) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a change in the Fund’s fiscal year end from October 31 to July 31. In addition, the Board also approved the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.21 per share of common stock, payable on the dates noted below. Based on the Fund’s current net asset value share price of $18.89 (as of market close on July 17, 2018), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 13.34%. Further, the Board approved the termination of the Fund’s managed distribution plan, effective following the close of business on July 31, 2018. Beginning August 1, 2018, the Fund intends to make regular monthly cash distributions of its net investment income to common stockholders at a level based on the projected performance of the Fund, which rate continues at a fixed dollar amount that may be adjusted from time to time. Dividends and distributions may be payable in cash or shares of common stock, with stockholders having the option to receive additional common stock in lieu of cash. The Fund may at times, in its discretion, pay out less than the entire amount of net investment income earned in any particular period and may at times pay out such accumulated undistributed income in addition to net investment income earned in other periods in order to permit the Fund to maintain a more stable level of distributions. As a result, the dividend paid by the Fund to common stockholders for any particular period may be more or less than the amount of net investment income earned by the Fund during such period. The Fund’s ability to maintain a stable level of distributions to stockholders will depend on a number of factors, including the stability of income received from its investments and the costs of any leverage. As portfolio and market conditions change, the amount of dividends on the Fund’s common stock could change.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Invesco Muni Invst. Grade T (VGM) -14.1% 0.0601 0.0516 5.12% -10.37% -1.5 122% 8/1/2018 8/13/2018 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) -3.1% 0.032 0.031 5.79% -11.33% -1.6 103% 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -2.9% 0.069 0.067 5.62% -6.31% -0.2 97% 8/1/2018 8/23/2018 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -2.8% 0.072 0.07 6.00% -7.23% -1.7 96% 8/1/2018 8/23/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02058 0.02047 9.20% 2.69% 0.2 60% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.3% 0.02942 0.02932 9.31% -8.47% -1.6 26% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -0.2% 0.04165 0.04157 8.99% -11.20% -1.9 50% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.2% 0.05845 0.05834 8.98% -11.06% -2.4 49% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.1% 0.02904 0.029 7.80% -6.69% -1.4 36% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 0.2% 0.047 0.04709 10.13% -2.11% -1.6 28% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) 2.6% 0.039 0.04 4.66% -15.28% -1.1 109% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) 2.6% 0.039 0.04 5.20% -11.16% -1.3 98% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) 4.0% 0.0719 0.0748 8.47% -9.25% 0.7 95% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 5.2% 0.0309 0.0325 5.34% -13.64% -1.6 94% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 EV CA Municipal Income (CEV) 13.5% 0.0371 0.0421 4.40% -14.84% -0.8 85% 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) 29.8% 0.0265 0.0344 7.17% -8.86% -0.8 63% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018

Commentary and actionable takeaway

The start of each month usually brings distribution announcements from the major fund houses. This month saw a respite in the number of funds announcing distribution cuts, with only 9 cutters, down from 32 in the prior month. 8 out of the 9 cutters reduced their distributions by less than -4%, and of those, 5 cut by -0.5% or less. The only major cutter was Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM), which cut from $0.0601 to $0.0516/month, and is now yielding 5.12% with a coverage of 122%. VGM dropped -2.7% from its highs of the day on news of the distribution announcement, and is down -1.62% for the week. It currently sports a discount of -10.37% with a 1-year z-score of -1.5.

VGM Price data by YCharts

The respite in the number of distribution cutters might be related to the fact that the 3-month LIBOR rate has stagnated over the last 3 months, after a period of very rapid rise towards the end of last year and the start of this year. This should halt the upward pressure on interest funding expenses for the time being, and bring some much needed relief to CEF net income deterioration.

3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

For the distribution boosters, BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) increased its distribution by +29.8%, from $0.0265 to $0.0344 monthly. This raise was due to the fund adopting a managed distribution plan to distribute 6.5% of NAV per year. The current yield is 7.17% which is 63% covered, but this low coverage might be expected due to the fund's 84.81% in agency mortgages, which are expected to deliver returns partly from income and partly from capital appreciation.

There wasn't much price action in response to the raise, with BKT ending up flat, but that could be because the managed distribution plan had already been announced two weeks ago.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) raised their distribution by +13.5%, from $0.0371 to $0.0421 monthly. I could not find any news regarding the purpose of their distribution raise, but it has both raised and lowered its distribution over the course of its long history, so it could be simply management being more comfortable with the fund's earning and NAV to afford this increase. However, I am a little surprised at the timing of the increase since the new yield of 4.40% is only 85% covered. The fund currently trades at a discount of -14.84% and with a 1-year z-score of -0.8.

The top loser in premium/discount last week was Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX), which lost -5.84% in premium. It's now trading barely just over par (+0.37%), a steep drop from its record maximum premium of +18.09% less than two months ago. Buyers of QQQX on that date would have underperformed the benchmark Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.73 percentage points, equivalent of losing nearly two years worth of distribution from the fund.

QQQX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Is QQQX a good buy now? Certainly it represents better value than two months ago. In our CEF Watchlist, my "Buy Under Discount" for QQQX is -5% and our "Sell Above Discount" is +5%, so QQQX is currently rated as a hold.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO) at first glance looks attractive at a premium of only +2.41%, having lost -4.22% in premium last week. With a 52-week high average premium of +15.10%, the fund's 1-year z-score is -3.2. However, keep in mind that the fund's term structure means that any premium acts a headwind for the fund as it approaches termination. With a scheduled terminate date of March 2022, the annual alpha is now down to less than -1% per year (a negative alpha), but at its highest point, its premium of over +25% was costing nearly -7% per year.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) gained 4.37% in premium last week. While it wasn't the highest premium gainer, I wanted to highlight it because of its tremendous 1-year z-score of +4.6, with a premium of +5.16%. This was due to sudden spike in the fund's premium after trading at mild discounts for most of the past year. Anyone holding JCE could consider selling or trimming their position and rotating into a more undervalued fund. JCE is an unleveraged option income fund with about 50% coverage, so one of the other Nuveen option income equity CEFs in the table above could be swap candidates (note to self: add JCE into the CEF Watchlist!

No other particularly noteworthy CEF corporate action or activist involvement news this week.

