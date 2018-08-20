Look To Avoid Dril-Quip, For Now

Dril-Quip: An overview

Dril-Quip (DRQ) provides specialty products and services to the energy companies operating in deepwater and harsh environment. In 2018 so far, returns from Dril-Quip have outperformed the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry, represented by the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH). Year-to-date, DRQ has gone up 5% vis-à-vis OIH’s 9% decline during this period. But we do not believe that DRQ, in its present form, justifies the premium in the market. DRQ not only produced a weak Q2 2018 financial result, it has some deep-rooted troubles, including a backlog concern. Before we dive deep into Dril-Quip’s concerns, let us first understand what DRQ does.

Dril-Quip’s generates revenues from two sources: products and services. Its product line consists of various onshore and offshore equipment including wellheads, production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, specialty connectors and associated pipe, and drilling and production riser systems. Its services include technical advisory assistance during installation of its products. Its operations, spread across the globe, are organized into Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia Pacific.

Dril-Quip’s downsides: Backlog, contracts, and revenue concentration

The crude oil price downturn in 2015 and early 2016 led to decreased profit margins and an investment shake-out in the market. Hence, energy operators were forced to pull back on future exploration spending. These producers also restructured or delayed drilling rig contracts. A strong pointer to the fact that the weakness in the offshore energy industry has continued to affect Dril-Quip is its declining backlog. DRQ’s backlog decreased 35% from 2016 to 2017, although it recovered partially, by 26% as of June 30, 2018. This reflects DRQ’s upstream energy customers are still shaky about committing new investments. Slowdown in the offshore energy market has also caused DRQ’s peer Helix Energy Solutions’ (HLX) backlog to deteriorate.

According to DRQ’s 2017 10-K, the number of rigs under construction impacts DRQ’s backlog, which in turn, affects its revenues. This is because the upstream customers require some of DRQ’s products during the construction of such rigs. Now, from Q2 2017 to Q2 2018, the number of rigs under construction declined by 9.5%. Although DRQ’s total rigs under contract increased during the same period, a fall in under-construction rigs will negatively affect DRQ’s revenues, going forward.

On top of that, a majority of DRQ’s backlog consists of longer-term projects which require longer lead time. This means even if all the contracts are fulfilled, DRQ’s actual revenue generation will take longer to materialize. This makes the projects vulnerable to changes in conditions in the economies DRQ operates in. In fact, Dril-Quip has already suffered a contract setback in Q1 2018 in the Ca Rong Do Project located offshore Vietnam due to “ongoing territorial discussions between China and Vietnam”. Per DRQ’s Q2 2018 10-Q, the project may get canceled or delayed. If you look at DRQ’s Q2 2018 results, the Asia Pacific region was the worst-hit. Revenues declined 59% year-over-year, and DRQ generated a loss from this region.

What’s more is DRQ’s product and service revenues are intricately related. DRQ typically earns its service revenues when provides technical advisory assistance and rental tools during installation and retrieval of its products. Due to this spill-over effect, any negative impact will not be limited to product revenue alone. From Q2 2017 to Q2 2018, DRQ’s share of service revenues increased from 20% to 31.8%. So, the snowball can get bigger as it rolls down the hill.

Dril-Quip’s risks also include revenue concentration. DRQ’s top 15 customers accounted for ~49% of 2017 revenues. Chevron (CVX) accounted for 14% of its 2017 revenues. A loss of a key customer like Chevron can significantly disrupt its revenues and earnings.

Cost inflation: Trump’s decision to hit DRQ

On March 23, the U.S. sanctioned a 25% tariff on certain steel products imports. Later, the U.S. government proposed an additional 25% tariff on ~$50 billion worth of imports from China. The decision is likely to hurt industries that use steel as the raw material or making equipment. In the energy sector, steel is primarily used in producing the energy pipelines and rig-related equipment. Higher input cost can either dent DRQ’s margin, or, if passed along the customers, can reduce demand. Hence, OFS companies like Dril-Quip will face the brunt of the trade war between the two largest economies.

What does DRQ’s relative valuation say?

Dril-Quip is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 94.9x. Its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 41.6x. The lower forward multiple compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple implies higher operating earnings in the next twelve months. Between 2010 and 2017, DRQ’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 16.0x. So, DRQ is currently trading at a steep premium to its past eight-year average.

Dril-Quip’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is higher than its industry peers’ average, as noted in the table above. This is because the expected rise in DRQ’s adjusted operating earnings (or EBITDA) in the next four quarters is higher than the peers’ average. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. In fact, DRQ’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly higher than its peers’ (OII, HLX, and MDR) average of 13.1x.

Is there anything behind DRQ’s high valuation?

Despite the several issues associated with Dril-Quip, as discussed earlier in our discussion, DRQ does have a couple of things moving in its direction. One of them is its entry into a letter of intent with Premier Oil Exploration and Production Limited to provide subsea production systems on July 13. The scope of work includes plans for 23 subsea production systems, and a preliminary work may start in August 2018. In the series Dril-Quip Shares Get A Boost From Premier Oil, the author explained the Sea Lion contract could translate into $150 million (or more) revenues for Dril-Quip. Assuming a mid-30% gross margin, that could mean an extra $35 million (net earnings) for DRQ. With 37,546,504 shares outstanding after Q2, this means $0.9 earnings addition. Between scant projects coming into DRQ’s way, this can turn out to be a real growth booster.

What makes DRQ stand out from many of its peers is its zero debt. The company has not incurred any debt at least as far back as 2012. Plus, it has positive cash balance, which makes it net-debt negative. This is an attractive feature, especially when energy price nose-dives, the company’s earnings dip, and servicing of debt becomes difficult. DRQ is better equipped to survive a downturn compared to many of its OFS industry peers. Helix Energy Services (HLX) net debt stood at $170.5 million as of June 30, while Oceaneering International (OII) net debt was $442.7 million as of June 30.

DRQ’s core executive management team, including the CEO, COO, and the vice president, has been unchanged since 2011. Only change was in Jeffrey J. Bird, who was appointed as DRQ’s new CFO in March 2017. Continuity in the executive management team typically facilitates better decision making, thus inciting a positive response from the investors.

The final take

However, the positives do not fully justify DRQ’s steep valuation premium over its peers. The volatility in energy price, which is dictated by a variety of reasons, makes it difficult to predict. Without crude oil price holding up, DRQ’s backlog and contract issues can deteriorate fast. On top of that, its relative valuation in the market does NOT make it a screaming buy. According to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, approximately 18% recommended a “buy”, 73% recommended a hold, and 9% recommended a “sell”.

It seems the market has overpriced DRQ’s growth potential. Based on the risks in the offshore industry and other operational issued as discussed above, I think DRQ’s stock price should decline significantly to be at par with its peers in the industry. I would avoid Dril-Quip until a clearer picture emerges in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.