Post-Musk: Any Tesla Restructuring May Bring Pain To Shareholders

However, new management may seek to restructure Tesla on several levels, including the debt and equity equation. If this occurred, then it could bring substantial pain to shareholders.

Full disclosure: Our recent short sales of Tesla (TSLA) shares on the morning of 8/8/18 each filled above $375. This has been our first and only short sale of Tesla shares to date. We posted this action in our Marketplace service, Trader's Idea Flow, for subscribers early during trading hours on 8/8/18. This gave our membership community a significant advantage prior to posting here on our Instablog that night after the price had declined further and opened lower the next morning. Subscribers always receive timely trading ideas first.

As you can see on the daily chart above, 8/8/18 was where the breakout failure pattern coincided with decreasing volume. This is very often a reliable indicator of buyer exhaustion when a maximal entry point for a short sale can be achieved with a favorable risk/reward ratio.

Traders may ask how we nailed the top of the chart for the very profitable entry point of our short sale? Or how we were prepared for this trade in advance? The answer is that CEO Musk told us that he foresaw this move higher in Tesla shares coming when he tweeted in May about the upcoming "short burn of the century comin soon." By definition the top of a short squeeze (even this recent mini-squeeze) would signal buyer's exhaustion since upward momentum generally will stall at this point. Use of the chart to identify the breakout failure pattern combined with decreasing volume identifies your entry point for short sale.

The good news about this trading strategy is that it is rather basic, fairly reliable, and presents itself repeatedly in the market.

We posted in Trader's Idea Flow on 6/12/18 to prepare subscribers for this upcoming short sale. We never would have imagined that Musk's catalyst for engineering a rise in the price of his company's stock would be a tweet announcing consideration of a buyout at $420 per share. But we did believe that Musk's obsession with short sellers would motivate him to make good on his threat to attempt a short squeeze somehow. Musk's telegraph of this event was useful for traders to read the signals and prepare. All one had to do was sit back, wait for the event to happen, and then read the chart.

Candidly, there was also a trade to the upside to be had ahead of the pre-announced short squeeze for more aggressive traders. We chose to wait for what we perceived to be the easier trade to the short side. On the morning of 8/8/18 we sold short into the price spike created by Musk's surprise catalyst on 8/7/18 when he tweeted, "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." We summarized these events in this post that was delivered to members of Trader's Idea Flow long before we posted to our Instablog. Timing is important in trading so we always seek to provide our members with the greatest advantages possible for their financial benefit.

From day one we expressed our skepticism regarding the chances for Musk's ability to sell Tesla at such a lofty valuation in its current condition. We learned this weekend that Musk's primary target to purchase Tesla, the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund, has now invested in EV startup Lucid Motors. This could potentially make the Saudis a direct competitor of Tesla's as they have acquired a majority stake in Lucid for $1 billion.

Elon's now infamous tweet, ending with the condemnatory two words, "Funding secured.", will likely become a case study at B-Schools globally of how not to conduct corporate governance. Why would an obviously brilliant person make such an egregious error?

Perhaps the answer is that everyone has limits to the amount of stress that they can withstand. Can you imagine living inside of the pressure-cooker that Musk has created for himself to live in 24/7? Instinctively, the desire for self-preservation could prompt an individual to make choices that would result in being removed out from underneath all of that crushing level of stress. Possibly, Musk's subconscious has recently been causing him to make bizarre and erratic choices. These errant choices have jeopardized his future tenure as CEO of the publicly traded company that he has directed. This is pure speculation on our part of course. But consider the admission of self-medication with Ambien in this New York Times article along with the suggestion of "recreational" drug usage. This is further corroboration that Musk is in a very unhealthy state of mind and Musk has admitted this in a very high profile manner. Perhaps this is a very loud cry for help.

And while we are genuinely concerned for the health and wellness of this individual, we recognize that it has been Musk's own arrogance and incompetence that has caused his current dilemma that now extends to the shareholders, employees, and customers of Tesla. Like Icarus in Greek mythology, Musk's hubris may have caused him to choose unwisely. Perhaps Musk, like Icarus, has flown too high so that the sun has melted the wax holding his wings together.

However, to my limited knowledge of Greek mythology Icarus did not have more than one-third of his corporate balance sheet's available cash on loan from customer deposits. And now that it is becoming increasingly clear that this company may be in real trouble, we could see an increase in prospective customer's demanding their deposits be returned to them in case things get worse. And if customer's do happen to demand their deposits back in large numbers, then this action will certainly make the fundamental situation at Tesla worse as the dwindling cash reserves will be decimated. Talk about having your wings clipped. Currently with $10.7 billion in debt and scrambling for cash to meet operational demands shareholders might feel the need to yell, "Look out below!"

Musk's increasingly erratic behavior in recent months may be an effort, subconscious or not, to self-sabotage his tenure as CEO of Tesla. On some level any reasonable person in Musk's position would likely have the ability to ascertain that his conduct has become cause for removal from the position of CEO of any publicly traded company. Musk's choices in recent months may be an effort to force the hands of others at Tesla, or even the SEC, to remove him from the role of Tesla CEO. The question is currently unanswered as to whether Musk's unacceptable conduct over recent months has been genuine. Or possibly Musk's conduct has been a contrived effort to seek avoidance of what appears to be a difficult situation for him as Tesla's fundamental and financial troubles mount.

Musk's bizarre "funding secured" tweet, a tearful New York Times interview in which he adopts the victim role, and his recent offer to cede leadership of Tesla to anyone "who can do the job better" are evidence of increasingly erratic behavior. This conduct seems to portray Musk as someone who is seeking an exit from the position of CEO at Tesla. Perhaps Musk does not wish to be held accountable for the approaching end-game at Tesla if he foresees an unfavorable outcome. Devising an early exit for himself while playing the victim role may be part of his strategy.

Musk continues to demonize and scapegoat short sellers as the cause of Tesla's difficulties. Possibly, Musk believes this game might enable him to sail off into the sunset on "medical leave" still with a few billion dollars in Tesla equity. This reduced valuation of Musk's current equity stake in Tesla takes into account any possible future restructuring that the post-Musk CEO might initiate. If this corporate action occurred in the future, then it might cause the equity stake of existing shareholders to experience a significant haircut in valuation.

Alternatively, Musk could choose to remain the CEO at Tesla. He could continue to rely upon Ambien and self-medication with other narcotics while his company struggles to avoid insolvency. Concurrently the SEC, attorneys representing shareholder lawsuits, creditors, the media, and the despised short sellers might continue to bang on CEO Musk's door with pitchforks and fire-burning torches wanting to burn him alive at the stake.

Summary

No 'sound investor' would want Elon Musk to remain CEO of Tesla, says former GM exec Bob Lutz

The Tesla CEO has been playing what appears to be an unsustainable and losing hand of running up a daunting amount of corporate debt versus unrealistic and unmet production/revenue goals. For years now, Musk's choices have created an increasingly precarious corporate balance sheet and unfavorable fundamental conditions that has put Tesla's financial, management, and operational structures into disarray. Tesla's current dysfunctional condition seems to be a direct reflection of Musk's personal and professional thought processes. For Tesla to now be at such a dangerous crossroads Musk must have misguided this juggernaut for many years. Also, Musk hand-picked the individuals on the Tesla board of directors so that he could operate unchecked by a subservient and irresponsible board. Clearly, Musk is the sole Tesla executive responsible for the company's increasingly dangerous financial and weakening fundamental condition.

When the going is now about to get really tough, Musk seems to be checking out mentally and emotionally when the company and shareholders need him most. Will Musk be exiting with his billions in equity while leaving the new management in the unenviable position of attempting to rescue Tesla from the mess he created?

Musk's closing quote in the above-linked New York Times article was, "if you have anyone who can do a better job, please let me know. They can have the job. Is there someone who can do the job better? They can have the reins right now.” Wow. This is a really disappointing admission from both a corporate governance and a personal character standpoint.

A great American entrepreneur named Steve Jobs once upon a time had to be unwillingly removed from his company, Apple (AAPL). When the going got tough Jobs never would have considered quitting Apple. And then Jobs waited and worked towards the opportunity to seize the leadership of his company back once again proving he was an intelligent fighter and leader. Jobs rescued Apple under very difficult conditions. Jobs built the foundation for the first trillion dollar market cap company in the world off of a company that was only weeks away from being completely out of cash.

But Musk now seems to be folding like a cheap lawn chair in the face of adversity of his own creation. Poor stewardship of capital management without sufficient cost controls, incompetent corporate governance, self-inflicted wounds, an SEC investigation, allegations of stock manipulation, personal drug usage, and increasing signs of mental/emotional instability may unfortunately be Musk's legacy at Tesla. At this time, Musk's name should no longer be spoken in the same conversation as Steve Jobs when discussing great entrepreneurs.

In an effort to present Musk in a slightly less critical light, perhaps Musk gave his best effort and now recognizes that he has just gotten himself in too deep and he is in way over his head. As Tesla CEO it may be that Musk understands better than anyone that he is just not up to the huge task of repairing the damage that he has caused at Tesla. Musk's recent actions appear to be leading up to his possible departure from Tesla. Whether these actions are a scripted strategy or just the bizarre conduct of a man on the verge of a mental-emotional breakdown, for shareholders the results will basically be the same: Post-Musk any restructuring is likely to be painful for shareholders.

Conclusion

The sharply declining share price of Tesla over recent trading sessions may be reflecting the systemic problems at this dysfunctional corporation. The continued decline in the price of this stock may get worse for shareholders as the current valuation is not pegged to any fundamental measure of value.

If a restructuring of management were to occur at Tesla, then a new CEO would be likely to effect a shakeup in the board of directors also. The probable course of action taken post-Musk could be to disclose any negative items immediately. A restructuring of the company's debt and equity structure could also occur. This type of an event is almost never good for existing shareholders.

Reality is rarely as much fun for shareholders as the romance phase of a story stock during a bull market. The romance phase for Tesla is over now. If you have gains in Tesla stock, then congratulate yourself and consider protecting your hard-earned gains. Musk's most recent erratic behavior may have already coincided with an inflection point on the chart for this stock.

We believe it is unlikely any responsible party would offer up the many billions of dollars necessary to finance a buyout of Tesla, Inc. at this time. After the NY Times interview combined with erratic behavior by the CEO, the emerging SEC investigation that extends to unmet production claims, and a highly leveraged balance sheet Musk has made Tesla almost toxic for potential acquisitors. It is doubtful that any board of investors would be willing to accept the personal career liability, investment risk, and valuation at anywhere near the $420 per share valuation that Musk dreamed up apparently out of thin air.

Shareholder lawsuits are emerging daily and have the potential to reach billions in liability. The SEC issue is becoming more problematic. Existing customers may increase the rate of demands for deposit refunds. And there may be a dip in the number of new customers who want a Tesla as this nightmare of a news cycle plays out for Tesla in the months ahead. It is highly unlikely that there will be any buyout of Tesla at any price in the near term. Perhaps in the future after the price of the stock has been dramatically discounted from current levels there may be some kind of an M&A deal involving Tesla at much lower prices.

If post-Musk does become a reality, then the new management will almost certainly pull all of the skeletons out of the closet at Tesla and be forced to attempt a complete restructuring of the company.

Amazingly, Tesla has managed to defy gravity unlike any other story stock in recent memory with such poor fundamentals and ongoing financial distress. Much of Tesla's remarkable stock market performance can be attributed to an age old maxim: "It's a bull market you know." This key factor combined with Musk's ability to magically manipulate the media and investors for years was an unbeatable combination. And of course the market was willing to grant Musk seemingly unlimited capital raises for many years.

But we should all be keenly aware that the markets have cut Musk off from accessing further capital as of recent. And yesterday's media darling Musk is fast becoming a media pariah who has drawn the scrutiny of the SEC and is now associated with suspicions regarding mental health issues, drug usage, and stock manipulation.

A few key questions to consider: how many investors are eager to lend billions more in capital to Elon Musk and Tesla in his current mental and emotional condition today? If you were a vendor or supplier of Tesla's, then how much credit would you be willing to extend to this individual running the company? If you were a prospective customer with a cash deposit on loan to Tesla, how secure would you feel at this time?. If you are an institutional investor who must report to your clients perhaps monthly and certainly quarterly, then how would you feel about holding Tesla shares now? The list of questions goes on much further to include issues such as, Tesla's ability to attract top talent to work with Musk. In every case the answer is likely to be the same: Tesla is in serious trouble and the company's future may be much more optimistic in a post-Musk scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.