Trupanion: A Moonshot Valuation With Lingering Questions

Threatening someone as small as me seems like an epic waste of management's time; it would be more effective to simply answer these outstanding questions for regulators, investors and veterinarians.

In the process of asking the company for comment they chose not to answer any of my questions but did accuse me of Libel and Fraud.

I planned on writing a follow-up article that highlights the questions I have around the way in which veterinarians receive "points" in Trupanion Express.

Last week I published an article here warning investors about the potential regulatory risks from Trupanion's (NYSE:TRUP) Territory Partners. I intended to publish a follow-up article walking through the payments made to Veterinarian clinics based on what appears to be the successful sale of insurance at their clinic. In the process of requesting comment from the company for that piece, the company accused me of making false statements that constituted libel and securities fraud.

Background

News outlet The Capitol Forum (paywall) recently confirmed that Washington state's Office of the Insurance Commissioner has launched an investigation into TRUP. Washington now joins Colorado (also highlighted by the Capitol Forum) with active investigations into the company. Together, these states represent ~9.5% of policies written at Trupanion.

Thursday, I sent a list of questions to TRUP management to provide comment about their referral payment systems, specifically:

I am writing a follow-up piece for "The Capitolist" on Seeking Alpha about your sales and marketing practices regarding the Veterinarian Rewards and the Territory Partners.

Do you - or have you this calendar year - rewarded veterinarian clinics for points "based off of certificates issued at your [the veterinarian] hospital"? Do you - or have you this calendar year - provided cash rewards to your territory partners based off of the successful conversion of a new policy holder? Do you provide training to the veterinarians and their staff that they are specifically NOT allowed to offer or comment on specific insurance products without being a licensed agent?

Trupanion's Chief Administrative Officer Asher Bearman and chief council Gavin Friedman chose not to offer answers to the questions posed above but did take issue with our previous note (link) threatening me with libel and a potential securities fraud claim, Full Text in Bold Italics below

We were provided with a copy of an article from “The Capitolist” published this morning. In that article, you disclose that you are short TRUP shares. That is your prerogative, of course. You then proceed to make objectively false statements about our business practices. Your article appears to be premised entirely on these factual errors. We believe these false statements are libelous and probably constitute securities fraud considering your short position. To ensure that other investors are not mislead by your false statements, we require that you correct them immediately, including the following:

“100% of Territory Partner and Veterinarian compensation is dependent on the successful sale of insurance…”

“…a largely unlicensed network of third parties (referred to as Territory Partners) and the completely unlicensed Veterinarians - both are paid insurance commissions based on successful sale of the insurance.”

“…we believe TRUP also pays Veterinarians based on the successful sale of insurance…”

“…the territory partners and potentially the veterinarians who refer their patients to the insurance product (and are also reimbursed based off of successful conversion of patients into plan holders).”

“The sales channel consists of Territory Partners - converting veterinary clinics to Trupanion Express - and the Veterinarians then converting their patients into insurance policy holders.”

“Territory Partners are paid ONLY when they generate a patient who converts to a plan holder…”

Contrary to these statements:

Veterinarians are not asked to sell or solicit insurance.

Trupanion does not pay any compensation to veterinarians based on the sale of insurance.

Territory Partners do not sell or solicit Trupanion direct to consumers unless they have elected to obtain a license as direct marketing is not their role.

Territory Partners and veterinarians do not convert pet owners to become policy holders. Trupanion sells insurance to pet owners through its website and telephonic service center.

Territory Partners are compensated through a combination of referral fees for new pet enrollment and residuals tied to pet retention within their territory. Their compensation is not tied to whether their activity results in a lead or a conversion.

Here is a screenshot of the response for good measure

My Response:

TRUP is a +$1B company and I am a sole proprietor, so the threat of suit is incredibly intimidating. Because the company obviously feels as though the previous article came off as accusatory in tone I'm taking this opportunity to dial back the rhetoric and in the spirit of open dialog, speech and debate I will address the bullets above as open questions to the company, regulators and investors alike. To the extent that any of my statements need to be augmented after reviewing the information I have at hand I've done so. However, I take issue with the assertion that my article is based off of the regulatory angle, this is a false premise. I make it quite clear the company is massively overvalued on a price to book basis - and all price targets are based off of that - even in a situation where all is well the stock should trade down to $20/share, if the regulatory component comes to bear then my $10/share price target stands. Now let us get into the mix...

“100% of Territory Partner and Veterinarian compensation is dependent on the successful sale of insurance…”

The company has a point here and this statement needs to be tweaked - I published evidence that the Territory Partners were compensated via a "100% Commission Structure" frame work that TRUP publicized in their "Territory Partner Brochure." Below is a photo of from the link in question.

Source: Territory Partner brochure

Using the company's own language in the slide above it is clear that TRUP pays their Territory Partners 100% on commission. It is also clear that the commission is derived from "each new policy within your region" and there is an annuity associated with that policy, so there is no real debate as to how the Territory Partners are compensated.

There is a reasonable criticism that I included Veterinarians and their clinics into this bullet point. I should have suggested that the highest point total available in their compensation was derived from the successful sale of insurance as opposed to 100%. With that in mind I think it is even more critical for the company to answer the question posed to them in my email:

Do you - or have you this calendar year - rewarded veterinarian clinics for points "based off of certificates issued at your [the veterinarian] hospital"?

Specifically because a Veterinarian shared the screenshot (from May 10th, 2018) of the Trupanion Express Points system with me, below. See Point 7: "Fulfill medical records request for a new Trupanion pet enrolled from a certificate issued from your hospital - 200 points"

This appears to be payment for referral and specifically one that resulted in the successful sale of insurance and originated from that particular Veterinarian's office. So the debate should be focused around the referral payments which is precisely why we asked them to comment on those practices in our email. We have not received any comment from the company on the legality of these practices or how they justify them under the referral based laws. I think Regulators, Investors and Veterinarians deserve an explanation.

“…a largely unlicensed network of third parties (referred to as Territory Partners) and the completely unlicensed Veterinarians - both are paid insurance commissions based on successful sale of the insurance.”

I am confused about this statement being considered false, perhaps it is simply semantics where I used the word commission and they use the words "referral fee" but functionally this seems like the same thing. Perhaps the company can offer up an explanation on why these payments are not tied to the successful sale of insurance and why they are in compliance with the referral laws?

“…we believe TRUP also pays Veterinarians based on the successful sale of insurance…”

Again the screenshot clearly states there is a 200-point reward for, "certificate issued from your hospital."

So please do explain to Regulators, Investors and Veterinarians why this is not payment based on the successful sale of insurance?

“…the territory partners and potentially the veterinarians who refer their patients to the insurance product (and are also reimbursed based off of successful conversion of patients into plan holders).”

Once more, I believe that there is an issue of semantics at work. Perhaps the company can clarify how their own literature does not suggest this statement is true? not to mention the SEC correspondence, which says:

“The sales channel consists of Territory Partners - converting veterinary clinics to Trupanion Express - and the Veterinarians then converting their patients into insurance policy holders.”

This is an excellent opportunity for the company to explain why the payments that they advertise are not based on the successful conversion of patients into insurance policy holders?

“Territory Partners are paid ONLY when they generate a patient who converts to a plan holder…”

This statement needs to be tweaked - As the Territory Partners brochure clearly lays out they are paid when a patient converts to a plan holder and they receive an annuity on the plan holder there after.

Let us look at the statements that the company makes in the email

Contrary to these statements:

Veterinarians are not asked to sell or solicit insurance.

This is not the issue at hand. The issue I have questions about is whether they are paid on referrals that result in the successful sale of insurance. Although I think the fact that the bonus is so large (in comparison to the rest of the payments on the Trupanion Express website) could instigate the solicitation and sale of insurance. It is up to TRUP to regulate this and train the veterinarians and their staff that the solicitation and sale of insurance could put them at great risk of violating state insurance regulations. During the TRUP incentive trip to Hawaii, a Facebook group was created so that the Veterinarians and/or assistants could share experiences and ways to sell more Trupanion. I initially was allowed in the group, but TRUP has made it private so all we have are the screenshots. In the screenshot below, it is clear that at least some Veterinarians do not understand that they cannot sell or solicit insurance.

Trupanion does not pay any compensation to veterinarians based on the sale of insurance.

I don't understand this statement given the Trupanion Express screenshot...

Territory Partners do not sell or solicit Trupanion direct to consumers unless they have elected to obtain a license as direct marketing is not their role.

I never brought up the solicitation rules or regulations, this does not seem relevant. My concerns are explicitly around the payments attached to referrals, please answer the question that I posed in my email:

Do you - or have you this calendar year - provided cash rewards to your territory partners based off of the successful conversion of a new policy holder?

Territory Partners and veterinarians do not convert pet owners to become policy holders. Trupanion sells insurance to pet owners through its website and telephonic service center.

Again - no one accused them of this (although the Veterinarian Facebook page is worrisome) I simply asked if you had provided them cash or other payments based on the successful conversion of a patient into a policy holder.

Territory Partners are compensated through a combination of referral fees for new pet enrollment and residuals tied to pet retention within their territory. Their compensation is not tied to whether their activity results in a lead or a conversion.

If the referral fee tied to the successful sale of insurance, and the brochure seems to suggest that it is, then this statement is hard to understand.

The Semantics Game Needs To Stop

Most of the protests from the company refer to the solicitation and sale of insurance, and in the context of poorly trained Veterinarians this could be an issue. However, it's important to establish that there are multiple laws governing the solicitation and sale of insurance as well as the referral of insurance clients.

There are key differences between the "Selling Laws"

and "Referral Laws"

It should be obvious by now that my questions surround the "referral laws" not "solicitation laws." It is incredibly odd that the company keeps defending itself with solicitation comments when those are not relevant to the questions I have posed.

According to this link, Section 2116 governing Insurance Commission law reads as follows:

No insurer authorized to do business in this state, and no officer, agent or other representative thereof, shall pay any money or give any other thing of value to any person, firm, association or corporation for or because of his or its acting in this state as an insurance broker, unless such person, firm, association or corporation is authorized so to act by virtue of a license issued or renewed pursuant to the provisions of section two thousand one hundred four of this article. For the purposes of this section, "acting as insurance broker" shall not include the referral of a person to a licensed insurance agent or broker that does not include a discussion of specific insurance policy terms and conditions and where the compensation for referral is not based upon the purchase of insurance by such person. (emphasis added)

Our Questions From Above:

As stated earlier, I think it's valuable to reduce the rhetoric and move this towards an open dialogue about the company so that regulators, investors and veterinarians alike can gain a greater understanding of the regulatory framework TRUP operates in. In an attempt to facilitate such a discussion I have re-posted the questions below.

Questions that I originally posed to the company:

Do you - or have you this calendar year - rewarded veterinarian clinics for points "based off of certificates issued at your [the veterinarian] hospital"? Do you - or have you this calendar year - provided cash rewards to your territory partners based off of the successful conversion of a new policy holder? Do you provide training to the veterinarians and their staff that they are specifically NOT allowed to offer or comment on specific insurance products without being a licensed agent?

Conclusion

Perhaps I am misreading the laws and this is entirely a valuation short, I can live with that as the regulatory concerns do not alter the fundamentals as they sit today. However, I still think that there are questions that remain unanswered regarding the regulatory framework the company operates under. I sincerely hope management uses this as an opportunity to educate regulators, investors and veterinarians alike. I reassert my generous $10 PT that is based off of 3x book value. If I am wrong about any of the above i still think the asset will trade to 6x book value or ~$20/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.