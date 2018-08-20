Analyzing Oaktree Specialty Lending's Results For Fiscal Q3 2018 (Includes Investment Rating Analysis)

Due to the recent change in management, readers have asked if I could take a look at OCSL to determine whether operations have improved enough to currently justify an investment.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to analyze Oaktree Specialty Lending’s (OCSL) results for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 and compare the company’s performance over the trailing twelve months (“TTM”). First, this article analyzes OCSL’s income statement (technically speaking the company’s “consolidated statement of operations”) for the three-months ended 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018. This includes an analysis of OCSL’s net investment income (“NII”) and earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations”). Second, this article provides a fair market value (“FMV”) investment rating analysis on OCSL’s portfolio companies over the prior several quarters (since new management has taken over).

This assessment article will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two tables. I am providing this analysis due to a handful of long-term readers requesting I provide this type of “in-depth” analysis on OCSL. This assessment article alone is not the only data/information that should be examined to initiate a position within OCSL. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, updated positive and negative catalysts/trends to consider, and current price target for OCSL are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.

1) Assessing OCSL’s Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Operations:

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows OCSL’s consolidated statement of operations for the three-months ended 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018. Due to the fact OCSL’s performance is generally not “skewed” due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company’s performance over the TTM is the most appropriate type of quantitative analysis for this assessment article. In other words, it is deemed not ideal to compare the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.

Table 1 – OCSL Consolidated Statement of Operations (Three-Months Ended 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using OCSL data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Income and Expense Accounts:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, OCSL reported total interest income of $31.4, $29.9, $26.6, and $26.6 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSL increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly interest income by ($1.4), ($3.3), and less than $0.1 million (rounded), respectively. I believe readers would agree OCSL modestly decreased the company’s interest income during the fiscal first quarter of 2018 while having a notable “drop-off” of accrued interest income during the fiscal second quarter of 2018. These decreases were mainly due to a decrease in the principal balance of OCSL’s investment portfolio along with a high non-accrual rate on various legacy debt holdings originated by the existing management team. In addition, this was the period of time when Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s (OAK) management team officially took over operations so there should be some “leeway” per se regarding transition time. Through an uptick in loan originations/fundings, OCSL was able to stabilize accrued interest income during the fiscal third quarter of 2018 which should be seen as more of an encouraging trend (to remain non-bias). I’ll discuss the more notable activities that occurred during the most recent quarter which had offsetting impacts on OCSL’s total interest income.

First, OCSL reported loan originations and add-on investments of $380 million during the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2018 while reporting portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($281) million. When calculated, OCSL’s investment portfolio increased by approximately $100 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 (prior to all quarterly “fair market value” [FMV] fluctuations and scheduled principle payments) which broke a trend of three quarters of net portfolio decreases. Simply put, a larger debt investment portfolio typically equates to an increased amount of interest income being accrued.

Second, while OCSL did some “housekeeping” regarding some older legacy investments (will be fully discussed later in the article), the company actually added two additional portfolio companies to its list on non-accruals during the fiscal third quarter of 2018. OCSL added the following two portfolio companies to the company’s list of non-accruals: 1) Garretson Firm Resolution Group, Inc. (Garretson); and 2) Thing5, LLC (Thing5). While Garretson’s debt investment was very small (less than $1 million), Thing5’s two debt investments had a total principal balance of $51 million as of 6/30/2018. Simply put, this is a notable amount which should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

Third, nearly all of OCSL’s floating-rate debt investments continued to benefit from the recent rise in the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”). As of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2018, 85% and 83% of OCSL’s debt investments had floating-rates, respectively. In addition, basically all of OCSL’s floating-rate debt investments had surpassed their respective cash LIBOR floor. However, offsetting this positive catalyst/trend is the continued net decrease within OCSL’s weighted average annualized yield. As of 9/30/2017, OCSL’s debt investment portfolio had a weighted average annualized yield of 9.6%. As of 6/30/2018, this percentage decreased to 8.8%.

When quantifying the three factors above, this ultimately led to OCSL reporting relatively unchanged total accrued interest income for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter.

Moving down Table 1, OCSL reported “payment-in-kind” (“PIK”) interest income of $2.1, $1.9, $1.9, and $1.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSL increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly PIK interest income by ($0.3), $0.1, and ($0.5) million (rounded), respectively. One recent event I would point out that will impact this account was the change in terms of one of OCSL’s debt investments within its joint venture (“JV”), Senior Loan Fund JV I LLC (Senior Loan Fund JV). OCSL currently receives interest from two debt investments within Senior Loan Fund JV. One debt investment is floating-rate notes that are directly tied to LIBOR. The other debt investment solely consists of PIK interest income that had a stated rate of 15%. However, at the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2018 (this past quarter), the stated interest rate on the company’s fixed-rate notes was reduced to 10%. This is a notable reduction which will ultimately lower the amount of PIK interest income OCSL accrues going forward. In my opinion, this change was needed due to the fact Senior Loan Fund JV had recently generated very low NII and more recently net investment losses.

Moving down Table 1, OCSL reported fee income of $1.7, $1.0, $3.9, and $2.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSL increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly fee income by ($0.7), $2.9, and ($1.5) million, respectively. The elevated amount of fee income during OCSL’s fiscal second and third quarters of 2018 is directly attributable to a net increase in the amount of loan originations and add-on investments discussed earlier. This should be seen as more of positive catalyst/trend (to remain non-bias).

OCSL reported dividend income of $0.6, $1.0, $2.3, and $1.3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSL increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly dividend income by ($0.5), $1.2, and ($0.9) million (rounded), respectively. Out of all of OCSL’s control investments, only Senior Loan Fund JV has provided dividend income over the TTM. Typically, the higher the number of control investments providing recurring (or even periodic) dividend income, the more attractive the portfolio. Since only one control investment has provided dividend income, I believe this should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

Continuing to move down Table 1, OCSL reported net expenses of $24.3, $20.6, $19.5, and $17.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSL decreased the company’s quarterly net expenses by ($3.7), ($1.0), and ($2.1) million (rounded), respectively. I believe most readers would agree this has been a fairly consistent, gradual decrease in expenses. However, this is not too surprising since up until recently, OCSL has continued to gradually decrease the company’s investment portfolio (hence total investment income). When OAK took over managing OCSL, management reduced the annual base management fee from 1.75% of total assets less cash and cash equivalents to 1.50%. This was a positive change which management continually highlighted. However, what was not “highlighted” per se was OAK’s reduced management incentive fee hurdle rate. Simply put, this reduced hurdle rate equated to a lower total return needed to be generated for the external manager to take an incentive fee. So, I believe there was a “give and take” when it comes to the new format of management fees. In other words, there has been a beneficial reduction in base management fees offset by an increase in incentive fees. With that being said, I do commend the external manager “waiving” management fees of ($1.6) million during OCSL’s fiscal third quarter of 2018. I was also pleased by the gradual net reduction in professional fees and G&A expense over the TTM.

When all the amounts above are combined, OCSL reported NII of $11.5, $13.3, $15.3, and $14.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSL increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly NII by $1.9, $1.9, and ($0.8) million (rounded), respectively. The following was my OCSL NII per share projection for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previous OCSL FQ3 2018 NII Projection: $0.109 per share

OCSL’s Actual FQ3 2018 NII: $0.102 per share

As readers can see, my OCSL NII per share projection for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 was slightly higher when compared to the company’s actual results (but still within my projected range). As such, I believe OCSL’s NII was a minor underperformance when compared to my expectations. A majority of this underperformance was due to the placement of Thing5 on non-accrual status during the fiscal third quarter of 2018. Let us now discuss OCSL’s valuation accounts.

Valuation Accounts:

Still moving down Table 1, OCSL reported net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (excluding secured borrowings) of ($116.4), ($45.1), ($0.8), and $98.9 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. Simply put, OCSL’s unrealized depreciation during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was “horrific”. This included notable unrealized FMV depreciation on multiple investments, many within OCSL’s control portfolio. OCSL’s unrealized depreciation during the fiscal first quarter of 2018 was less severe but still “nothing to write home about”. Continued FMV depreciation occurred on some control investments and even some recent 2016-2017 originations. After new management properly wrote-down many underperforming investments, OCSL’s minimal depreciation during the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2018 was more promising.

OCSL’s notable $98.9 million net unrealized appreciation during the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2018 was mainly the result of unrealized to realized reclassifications (will be fully discussed in the next account). Aside from that, the following portfolio companies experienced notable unrealized valuation fluctuations during the quarter: 1) Senior Loan Fund JV ($2) million; 2) Dominion Diagnostics, LLC (Dominion) $3 million; 3) Thing5 ($4) million; 4) Veritas US Inc. (Veritas) ($3) million; and 5) AI Ladder (Luxembourg) Subco S.a.r.l (AI Ladder) $1 million. As a whole, the remainder of OCSL’s investment portfolio reported modest net unrealized appreciation (especially newer investments).

Continuing to move down Table 1, OCSL reported a net realized gain (loss) on investments of ($20.5), ($0.3), $4.9, and ($89.4) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. As such, after modest and minor net realized losses during OCSL’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 and fiscal first quarter of 2018, respectively, the company reported a nice “bounce back” net realized gain for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. However, mainly due to writing-off several legacy/non-accrual investments, OCSL reported a notable net realized loss for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. The following portfolio companies experienced notable realized valuation fluctuations during the quarter: 1) Traffic Solutions Holdings, Inc. (Traffic Solutions) ($17) million; 2) Metamorph US 3, LLC (Metamorph) ($7) million; 3) Ameritox Ltd. ($75) million; and 4) Lytx, Inc. (Lytx) $4 million. As a whole, the remainder of OCSL’s investment portfolio reported a minor net realized gain. Regarding Ameritox, this portfolio company was already completely written-down to a FMV of $0 as of 3/31/2018.

As a whole, I believe OCSL’s investment portfolio (from a valuation perspective) slightly outperformed my expectations which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.172 for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. In comparison, I projected OCSL would report EPS of $0.121. Most of this outperformance stems from OCSL’s newly originated portfolio companies. OCSL recorded net unrealized appreciation of $5 million on the company’s newly originated portfolio companies (all of which were solely debt investments). Simply put, OCSL reported larger net unrealized appreciation within these portfolio companies versus my expectation. Along with projecting/determining certain stockholders’ equity transactions, the following was my OCSL NAV per share projection as of 6/30/2018 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previous OCSL NAV as of 6/30/2018 Projection: $5.90 per share (range $5.80-$6.00 per share)

OCSL’s Actual NAV as of 6/30/2018: $5.95 per share

So, OCSL slightly outperformed when compared to my EPS/NAV per share expectations. Now let us shift topics a bit and check the overall “health” of OCSL’s investment portfolio.

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on OCSL’s Debt and Equity Investments:

Since FMV depreciation (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact OCSL’s EPS in the quarter of occurrence, this analysis has a direct impact on the company’s future NAV sustainability. I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how OCSL’s investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, over the prior several quarters. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – OCSL Investment Rating Analysis as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018 (Based on FMV)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using OCSL data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I classify OCSL’s debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring);or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where OCSL owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where OCSL owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio’s recent FMV. I am including five separate points in time to better highlight movements within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a business development company’s (“BDC”) investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of “1” describes the portion of OCSL’s debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of “2” describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of “3”, “4”, and “5” describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 2 as a reference, I have classified 66%, 74%, 73%, 69%, and 74% of OCSL’s investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively (based on FMV). As such, OCSL’s investment portfolio experienced a fairly consistent/steady performance over the company’s prior several quarters. The percentage increase during the fiscal third quarter of 2018 was mainly attributable to a larger amount of debt investments being originated versus reclassifications. Typically, all debt originations within new portfolio companies are initially classified as an investment rating 1 or 2. As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $1.12 billion.

Next, I have classified 24%, 15%, 15%, 21%, and 17% of OCSL’s investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. As such, OCSL’s investment portfolio had a modest percentage net decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations over the prior several quarters. This percentage net decrease was mainly attributable to new debt investments being classified as an investment rating of 1 (as stated above). As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $251 million.

When combined, I have classified 90%, 89%, 88%, 90%, and 91% of OCSL’s investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 6/30/2017 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. As such, I believe a majority of OCSL’s investment portfolio was performing near, at, or above expectations when based on FMV. However, when based on OCSL’s cost basis, it should be noted only 79% of the company’s investment portfolio was performing near, at, or above expectations as of 6/30/2018. Simply put, the 12% percentage difference between OCSL’s FMV and cost basis as of 6/30/2018 is “above average” versus most BDC peers I currently cover. The reason for this larger than average differential is the portion of OCSL’s investment portfolio that has been on non-accrual status for at least the past several quarters which continues to have a very low/diminishing FMV. Most of these particular investments still have their entire cost basis since the time when placed on non-accrual status. I wanted to provide OCSL’s investment rating as of 6/30/2018 based both on the company’s cost basis and FMV for added reader insight.

When calculated, I have determined 10%, 11%, 12%, 10%, and 9% of OCSL’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, OCSL had a slightly higher percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 6/30/2018 (a negative factor/trend). When based on cost basis, 21% of OCSL’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 6/30/2018 (most materially below expectations; 17%). This was a modestly-notably higher percentage when compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I current cover.

To put things in better perspective, the following “FMV versus cost ratios” were for OCSL and twelve other BDC peers as of 6/30/2018 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.2223x; 2) Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 1.0872x; 3) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 1.0542x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 1.0131x; 5) TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 1.0081x; 6) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 1.0080x; 7) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0052x; 8) Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.9929x; 9) FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) 0.9907x; 10) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9712x; 11) Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9683x; 12) OCSL 0.9030x; and 13) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.8443x.

* = American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF) is currently in the process of being liquidated

** = Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) has yet to report earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 (calendar second quarter of 2018)

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 1%, 1%, 1%, 1%, and 2% of OCSL’s investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $38 million. When calculated, this analysis shows OCSL’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $12 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations over the prior several fiscal quarters. This increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 4 to an investment rating of 3 (a positive catalyst/trend).

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 2%, 3%, 4%, 4%, and 1% of OCSL’s investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis. As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $20 million. When calculated, this analysis shows OCSL’s investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($13) million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This decrease was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 4 to an investment rating of 3 (a positive catalyst/trend) and to an investment rating of 5 (a negative factor/trend).

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 7%, 7%, 7%, 5%, and 6% of OCSL’s investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $90 million. When calculated, this analysis shows OCSL’s investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($31) million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations over the prior several quarters.

Still, it is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this rating classification. When based on cost basis, $283 million (or 17%) of OCSL’s investment portfolio had debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations as of 6/30/2018. The following OCSL portfolio companies had at least one debt investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2018: 1) TransTrade Operators, Inc. (TransTrade); 2) Cenegenics, LLC (Cenegenics); 3) Maverick Healthcare Group, LLC (Maverick); 4) Edmentum, Inc. (Edmentum); 5) Garretson (new non-accrual); 6) Dominion; 7) Advanced Pain Management Holdings, Inc. (Advanced Pain); and 8) Thing5 (new non-accrual).

Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per GAAP (as we saw in the fiscal third quarter of 2018; mainly regarding Thing5) and the risk of decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact OCSL’s future NAV sustainability. This analysis also identifies certain portfolio companies that are performing above expectations. This provides direct evidence for possible net investment appreciation. This would positively impact OCSL’s future NAV sustainability.

From the analysis above, I believe OCSL’s investment portfolio as of 6/30/2018 had a majority of investments “in good health” (especially newer investments) while some investments remain at heightened risk of FMV depreciation (especially recent investments put on non-accrual status and some legacy holdings).

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have requested that I provide these types of assessment articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of OCSL alike). In addition, this article provides my overall thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined OCSL’s NII per share figure was a slight underperformance when compared to my expectations. OCSL’s EPS and NAV per share figures were a minor outperformance when compared to my expectations. However, all three metrics were still within my projected range.

OCSL’s dividend sustainability, when compared to the prior quarter, remained relatively unchanged. In other words, OCSL continued to remain a minor cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) balance as of 6/30/2018.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential OCSL shareholders: 1) continued relative price stability within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low; even with broader market volatility in January-February 2018); 2) fairly attractive quarterly economic returns generated over the past two fiscal quarters; 3) growing exposure to the oil and gas sector (positive since crude oil prices have rebounded from depressed prices over the past several years); 4) low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 5) recent change in management (greater financial expertise/underwriting skills versus predecessor); 6) company continues to not ask for shareholder approval to issue new shares at a material discount to CURRENT NAV; and 7) continued discount to most sector peers when comparing stock price to the company’s NAV (some market participants [including myself] would argue this discount is justified).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential OCSL shareholders: 1) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 2) continued unrealized depreciation within various legacy investments and continued high non-accrual rate (including recent Garretson and Thing5 non-accruals); 3) continued below average percentage of floating-rate debt investments when compared to sector peers (however the company continues to have an attractive weighted average cash LIBOR floor); 4) poor cumulative performance regarding many prior and current control investments;5) several notable net decreases to the company’s dividend per share rate over the prior several years (similar to several underperforming peers); 6) continued periodic generation of net realized losses; 7) external management structure which continues to lead to higher operating expenses when compared to internalized sector peers; 8) lack of dividend income generated within the company’s control investments with the exception of Senior Loan Fund JV;and 9) (1.5%) decrease in the company’s weighted average annualized yield regarding its debt investments over the TTM (contrary to most sector peers with the recent increase in LIBOR).

OCSL recently closed at $5.02 per share as of 8/17/2018. This was a ($0.93) per share discount to OCSL’s NAV as of 6/30/2018 of $5.95 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.8437 or a discount of 15.63%. When calculated, OCSL currently has a price to annualized NII per share ratio of 12.30x.

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate OCSL as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or less than a (22.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at greater than a (22.5%) but less than a (32.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (32.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018.

As such, I currently rate OCSL as a SELL.My current price target for OCSL is approximately $4.60 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $4.00 per share. While I do believe OCSL’s new management team can eventually turn around this BDC, I also believe this will take at the least several additional quarters at the earliest. In the meantime, below average NII will persist along with heightened risk additional legacy holdings will eventually be put on non-accrual status. Simply put, I currently believe market participants can will until a more attractive valuation presents itself.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

