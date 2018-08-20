AGG: Bond Index Funds Are Best Avoided

Several years ago, one of my retired relatives mentioned to me that their financial advisors had put all of their retirement savings into bonds (AGG). This both stunned and concerned me since, while bonds have been riding the tailwinds of a thirty-year bull market, I knew that the forward prospects for the bond market as a whole would not be anywhere near as rosy. We have, unfortunately, now begun to see that story playing out and it is likely to get even worse for bonds going forward.

About Bonds

Many investors know that a bond is merely a representation of a loan. Basically, you lent someone money and they agreed to pay you back plus interest on a specified date. As a bond holder, the only return that you can realistically expect is the regular interest payment, unless you sell the bond to someone else in the secondary market.

This ability to sell bonds is important as it was the driving factor that led many people, especially retirees, to purchase bonds. In short, over much of the past thirty or forty years, bond prices have largely increased. The reason for this is interest rates, which are the primary determining factor in bond valuations. In general, bond prices move inversely to interest rates and, as shown here, interest rates have generally traded doward since the early 1980s.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

The reason why bond prices and interest rates move inversely is that the yield-to-maturity on existing bonds will constantly adjust to match that of newly issued similar bonds. After all, who would pay face value for a bond yielding 1.5% when that same company just issued an otherwise identical bond yielding 2.0%? The value of the 1.5% bond will therefore adjust so that someone buying it will get the same effective yield as someone buying the 2.0% bond. The same thing works in reverse - if newly issued bonds are only 1.5% then your 2.0% bond just became more valuable.

Price fluctuations are generally of little concern for someone that simply purchases an individual bond and holds it to maturity since they will always get the face value of the bond back when it matures (unless the issuer defaults). However, these price fluctuations become more of a problem in open-end mutual funds or exchange-traded funds in which holding to maturity is not really an option. In both of these, interest rate fluctuations will affect the value of your holdings when you need to sell shares of the fund in order to finance your living expenses in retirement.

As the chart above shows and as anyone regularly reading the financial news is no doubt aware, interest rates have been slowing trending up over the past eighteen months or so as perceptions about the state of the economy improve. this has had a negative impact on the value of the bond market, as this chart of AGG shows:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, holdings of the Total Bond Market Index would have seen the values of their holdings decline due to rising interest rates and the 2.48% yield that the fund pays to its investors is likely small consolation to anyone that is depending on their savings to pay their monthly bills.

About The ETF

As I have thus far used AGG as a proxy for the bond market, let us discuss this particular fund for a bit. The fund is designed to track the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index, which is made up of fourth other bond indices tracking the US Government, US Credit, US Mortgage-Backed Securities, and US Asset-Backed Securities markets. The index therefore is largely designed to track all of the different debt markets in the United States, with the exception of the high yield and municipal bond markets. The index as a whole only includes investment grade bonds then, which is helpful for our analysis as high-yield bonds do not have the same fundamentals.

When we consider the overall size of the US Government and Agency markets, we might expect that they will account for a good portion of the fund. This is indeed the case, as clearly shown here:

Source: iShares

Other than U.S. Treasury securities, by far the largest component of the fund are mortgage-backed securities issued by the three government-sponsored originators. When combined with the U.S. Treasury, we see that the various government securities account for 67.5% of the fund. The remainder is made up of investment grade corporates with no single issuer having much individual exposure. The impact that a company defaulting would have on the portfolio is therefore negligible. As a result of this, we can assume that all of the fund's movement is due to the relationship between bonds and interest rates. It therefore seems likely that the fund will continue to see price declines if the Federal Reserve continues with its quantitative tightening program, as it has indicated.

Distributions

Bonds are known as fixed-income instruments and they are commonly held by investors that seek income. Unfortunately, the current low interest rate environment, which has persisted for years, has resulted in investment grade bonds being largely unsuitable for someone seeking income. AGG has a distribution yield of 2.48%, which is all an investor buying it today would likely get given the fact that the price is not likely to increase for reasons already discussed. At this yield, a $1 million investment would only result in $24,800 annually in income. I would be stunned if anyone that managed to save up that kind of money would be happy with culling their lifestyle so drastically in retirement. Thus, income-seeking investors would be best served by looking elsewhere.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the bond market in general looks like a poor place to park your money right now. The combination of still low yields and rising interest rates is likely to make these very discouraging plays for most investors. While there still may be some opportunities in individual bonds that are purchased and held to maturity, index funds are best avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.