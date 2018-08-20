Patterson Companies Is A Value Trap

Even a cursory look at the historical margin trend will show that management has been ineffective in growing the business.

Background

Some writers have alerted readers to a recent decline in the stock price of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO). For example, one contributor recently wrote that "Patterson Companies Is Worth A Look."

So, I looked.

Patterson Companies is currently paying 26 cents in quarterly dividends per share. Using the closing price from August 17, 2018, of $23.53, this equates to a 4.42% annual distribution yield. Not bad.

On the surface, the industry in which the company operates looks interesting to me. Per its annual report, PDCO "is a value-added specialty distributor serving the U.S. and Canadian dental supply markets and the U.S., Canadian, and U.K. animal health supply markets."

Source: 2014 Annual Report.

As a tech venture banker, I see new software companies pop up daily to try to improve upon existing services or disrupt incumbents. I'll admit that I don't keep up with the dental or the animal health industry quite as closely as I do the tech industry. But, I don't really see many new companies organizing up to manufacture and distribute dental products or animal health supplies.

I am guessing that these are not industries that draw intense competition from new entrants. So, that places Patterson Companies in an industry that should be defensible. (Even so, I wonder: what exactly is the synergy between animal health and dentistry?).

The truth turns out to be something else.

The Disappearing Margins

In its annual reports, management discloses a nice common-sized P&L that illustrates the company's gross and operating margins as a % of total sales. And listing these tables over the years will tell you all I need to say about PDCO.

Source: 2009 Annual Report.

As you can see, gross margins were in the mid-30% range in 2007 but had declined to 33.7% by 2009. Operating income margins are in the double-digit range but also declined through 2009 to 11.2%. Regarding the declining gross margins in 2009, here is what management shared in its MD&A:

Source: 2009 Annual Report.

This is a classic case of a disclosure that has many words, but little meaningful analysis. Management is basically saying that the margins are lower because sales from a lower margin business is a bigger piece of the overall company. That's just restating a simple math, but really has no insightful piece of analysis behind it. Why - as a competent management - would you want to see your lower margin business grow proportionately? It turns out, that some of the decline had to do with "lower levels of vendor rebates." That's a little more helpful, but not very encouraging for a prospective investor.

Let's move on. The following is the common-sized table from 2012 annual report.

Source: 2012 Annual Report.

We see that gross margins and operating margins continued to slide through the next 3 years. By 2012, operating margins stood at 10.1%.

And again, we see a similar trend for the next 3 years through 2015.

Source: 2015 Annual report.

By the end of 2015, gross margins are squarely sub-30%, and operating margins have fallen below 10% into single digits. These key metrics continue to decline year-over-year. (And don't take your eyes off of the thinning net income margin as well.)

You Did What?

The quality of the disclosure surrounding the gross margin continues to deteriorate. In 2015, management explains that the gross margins decreased because of NVS acquisition. In my mind, I'm wondering: why did you make such an acquisition?

Source: 2015 Annual Report.

Then, in June 2015, management made a pivot.

Source: 2018 Annual Report.

In 2015, PDCO acquired Animal Health International. This acquisition doubled the revenue of the animal health business unit. In fact, the growth helped Patterson Companies land in Fortune 500 list in 2017 (as the list measures companies by revenue size). It is a fact that management highlighted in its 2017 Annual Report.

Source: 2017 Annual Report.

But, joining the Fortune 500 or similar branded list matters little to an investor if not matched by a positive financial outcome. Indeed, the acquisition added a very low margin business. Management discloses in its 2017 Annual Report: "Animal Health International generated sales and EBITDA of $1.5 billion and $68 million, respectively, during the 12 months ended March 2015." That is a paltry 4.5% EBITDA to sales margin.

An investor wants to know: is the capital compounding? Is my one dollar invested working hard and returning more than one dollar to me? Such an acquisition does not answer this key question confidently.

Let's take a look at the margins in the 2018 report.

Source: 2018 Annual Report.

By now, gross margins have fallen below 20% and operating margins have fallen below 5%! This is astounding compounding in the wrong direction! Even the net income margin has become less than half what it was 10 years earlier.

Source: 2018 Annual Report.

Here again, in 2018, management highlights a low-margin business as the cause of declining margins.

This raises all sorts of questions for me about how management is handling the long-term business.

As I take stock of these trends, I need not perform further and deeper financial analysis into this business. I can tell that this is a business that will struggle under the heavy weight of thinning margins.

Adding revenues through financially inferior businesses will not help the bottom line. In fact, interim acquisitions - however, briefly highlighted in this article - made me greatly puzzled. You did what? I won't accuse PDCO management of being clueless, but I have a genuine puzzle on my hands. Thankfully, the numbers speak clearly enough on their own.

It's a wonder to me that the company had been trading at P/E ratios as high as it has been for as long as it has been. Following the recent share price decline, the P/E ratio appears to be much more in line with PDCO's historical performance.

I feel rather confident that $1 invested in this business will come back to me in some amount of cents less than that initial investment.

Takeaway

While the industry looked interesting, the underlying business is suffering from eroding margins. Moreover, the management has not demonstrated that it can effectively meet the challenge of eroding margins. Patterson Companies, Inc. looks like a classic case of a value trap.

PDCO is not a business I would invest in, in spite of an attractive - and likely temporary - dividend yield. By all means, take a look, but don't touch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.