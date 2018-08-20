Pacific Drilling: Don't Buy The Stock, Despite Positive Signs

On Tuesday, August 18, 2018, ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) announced second quarter 2018 earnings results. The company has been struggling for quite some time due to the very challenging conditions in the offshore drilling industry combined with a relatively heavy debt load. That unfortunately continued to be the case in the most recent quarter, which despite a few strong points was overall quite weak. Unfortunately, as a result of the company's reorganization plan that was recently filed with the bankruptcy court, there's absolutely no reason to be long the company's stock. However, this plan might actually put the company on a much sounder financial footing going forward.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it's my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pacific Drilling's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Pacific Drilling brought in total contract drilling revenues of $66.564 million in the second quarter of 2018. This compares unfavorably to the $67.073 million that the company brought in during the second quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating loss of $72.355 million in the most recent quarter. This represents an improvement over the $87.927 million loss that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Pacific Drilling delivered an excellent revenue efficiency of 98.7% in the second quarter.

On July 31, following the end of the second quarter, the company filed a plan of reorganization in its Chapter 11 proceedings based on a proposal from an ad hoc group of the company's secured creditors.

Pacific Drilling reported a net loss of $103.744 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents an improvement over the $138.066 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

As noted in the highlights, Pacific Drilling saw its revenues decline year-over-year but the decline was quite small and could easily by explained by an extra day or two of rig maintenance in the most recent quarter compared to the year-ago one. The second quarter's revenue was, however, a significant decline from the $82.1 million that Pacific Drilling brought in during the first quarter. The primary reason for this was the Pacific Bora spending less time under contract in the second quarter than it spent in the first. As I explained in a previous article, the rig was working under a short-term contract that ended in the second quarter. As the rig spent less time under contract than in the previous quarter, it naturally brought in less revenue. Pacific Drilling also notes that the Pacific Santa Ana spent less time under contract during the second quarter than it did in the first, which also reduced the company's revenues. Neither one of these rigs is currently working.

This leads us into what is by far Pacific Drilling's biggest problem. This is its weak current contract status. We can see this by looking at the company's fleet status report:

Source: Pacific Drilling S.A.

As we can see here, only the Pacific Sharav is currently working, which it will be doing until late August of next year. Thus, out of Pacific Drilling's seven rigs, only one is actually generating revenue. Although this rig does have a high $550,000 dayrate, it alone is not able to carry the debt that the company took on to construct its rig fleet back in the last industry upcycle. Fortunately, Pacific Drilling has seen some improvement here. As noted above, Malaysian oil giant Petronas recently exercised an option to contract the Pacific Santa Ana for integrated services under Phase II of its plug and abandonment project in Mauritania. This contract will last for approximately one year and starts in the middle of 2019. Unfortunately, this still means that the rig will not generate any revenue for about a year so Pacific Drilling needs to find a short-term contract for it. In addition to this contract, both the Pacific Khamsin and Pacific Meltem managed to secure two-year contracts in the Gulf of Mexico starting early next year. While the dayrate on these contracts is only $160,000, that will still provide the company with much needed revenue. Finally, the Pacific Bora was awarded a letter of intent for one firm well and two option wells in Nigeria at a dayrate of $150,000. We can expect Eni (E) to put the rig under contract shortly as the contract is scheduled to begin in October. These new contracts should cause the company's revenue to increase later this year and again in early 2019, although it alone will not be enough to solve the company's woes.

As I mentioned in the highlights, Pacific Drilling filed a plan for reorganization with the court overseeing its Chapter 11 proceedings. This plan, which was filed on July 31, 2018, calls for Pacific Drilling to raise $1.5 billion to strengthen its balance sheet and possibly pay off its existing creditors. The company will do this by issuing first and second lien secured notes with a total value of $1 billion. The company also will issue $500 million in new equity. In the introduction to this article, I stated that there's essentially no reason to be long the stock. This plan is the reason as it would effectively wipe out all the existing equity holders. While the plan would likely allow Pacific Drilling to emerge from the ashes as a viable company, potential investors should wait until it is possible to acquire the newly issued equity as opposed to what's currently trading on the over-the-counter market.

In conclusion, there are certainly some good signs here. In particular, the fact that the company will have three more rigs working over the next six months is undoubtedly a positive sign. It also shows us further evidence that the offshore drilling industry continues to heal, mirroring some statements that major players in the industry have been making. However, the company's reorganization proposal throws a significant hurdle into the equation, at least for equity holders, as it essentially results in the company's common shareholders getting wiped out. Overall then, despite some positive signs here, I can see no reason to be long the stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.