Scholar Rock: Value Waiting To Be Unlocked In This May IPO's Pipeline

Risks should be taken into consideration, but this unique biotech firm appears to have high long term potential.

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) are currently trading slightly north of their May IPO price point of $14. The stock has been on quite the rollercoaster ride, at one point rising by over 60% and another essentially going back to square one.

Figure 1: SRRQ daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: SRRQ 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can clearly observe June´s rapid rise and the downtrend that followed. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see the stock trying to bounce (will need further confirmation that a bottom indeed is in).

Overview

Founded in 2013, Scholar Rock is unique in that the company was able to ink a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) before even receiving its first round of financing. The company is focused on targeting protein growth factors and their receptors, namely Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGFβ). While competing drug candidates target these protein growth factors, the problem is that they do so in a systemic manner (in the whole body) which leads to significant side effects. The company hopes to overcome this obstacle by pursuing a localized effect with highly selective candidates.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference slides)

Access to prior funding, including January´s Series C financing with participation from several institutional investors of note ( EcoR1 Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, ARCH Venture Partners, Polaris Partners, etc), is a significant green flag.

Now that the share price and valuation have come back to a more palatable level, I´m looking forward to taking a deeper look to see if there´s a near to medium term opportunity for us to take advantage of.

Recent Developments

Back in May the company announced it had completed dosing of the first cohort in a phase 1 study evaluating lead candidate SRK-015 (selective inhibitor of the activation of myostatin). Management believes the program could be the first muscle-directed therapy to reverse or prevent further muscle atrophy for spinal muscular atrophy patients- importantly, it could see use as a monotherapy or in combination with standard of care.

Figure 4: Significant unmet need and room to improve in SMA despite recent advances (Source: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference slides)

As for the market opportunity, consider company estimates of 30,000 to 35,0000 SMA patients in the United States and Europe. Despite gene therapies being developed to address the underlying genetic defect in SMA, management continues to believe that addressing muscle atrophy directly will provide additional benefit.

Figure 5: Benefit shown in preclinical model across varying SMA severities (Source: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference slides)

Assuming the single-and-multiple-ascending dose portions of the study are successfully completed, a phase 2 proof-of-concept study will follow in patients with later-onset SMA (monotherapy or combined with an approved SMN upregulator therapy).

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $115.1 million (includes IPO proceeds). Net loss more than doubled to $14.7 million, while research and development costs totaled $11.4 million. Management is guiding for an operational runway into the second half of 2020.

Other Information

As for future catalysts of note, the phase 2 proof-of-concept study for SRK-015 in SMA (Type 2 and Type 3) should get underway in the first quarter of 2019. In the first half of next year, the company will be disclosing the next indication for SRK-015 (pending data from multiple preclinical models). To my eyes SRK-015 appears to be a ¨pipeline-in-a-product¨, as the next logical step would be to go after such muscle wasting disorders as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), etc.

Also of particular interest, by the end of the first half of 2019 a new product candidate for the TGFβ1 Program will be nominated (pending evaluation of multiple disease models in oncology, immuno-oncology or fibrosis).

I highly suggest interested readers check out CEO Nagesh Mahanthappa´s presentation at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference (first as a public company). Key takeaways for me included the following:

Wide variety of diseases that could potentially be addressed, advantages over competitor approaches (especially in terms of selectivity, potency and durability) and barriers to entry.

The breadth of the firm´s comprehensive IP strategy (first concerning their unique approach in general and now patents being issued for specific programs).

The hidden value in the firm´s preclinical TGFβ1 (with fibrosis and oncology applications) and BMP6 (preclinical animal models show increased iron bioavailability with applications in certain anemias) programs. For TGFβ1, high selectivity (no binding to TGFβ2 and TGFβ3) could help avoid cardiac toxicity associated with competitor programs.

Refering to the above point about the company´s unique TGFβ1 program, the immuno-oncology setting is particularly attractive after preclinical studies have shown selective inhibition of TGFβ1 results in increased immune system activity. This is also reflected in Korean biotech Medpacto´s non-exclusive collaboration to evaluate its TGFB-receptor inhibitor vactosertib im combination with PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and a separate combination collaboration with Merck. At ASCO this year Merck showed intriguing data for drug candidate M7824, a bifunctional fusion protein targeting PD-L1 and TGF-β receptor II, with intriguing response rates in HPV+ cancers and advanced NSCLC (non small cell lung cancer).

As for institutional investors of note, FMR owns roughly 3.7 million shares and EcoR1 Capital has 2.67 million shares. Other noteworthy holders include Arch Venture Fund VIII, Polaris Venture Management Co. VI, Artal Group and Cormorant Asset Management.

As for the depth of experience in the management team, CEO, President and founding employee Dr. Nagesh Mahanthappa prior founded and served as Vice President of Corporate Development at Avila Therapeutics (acquired by Celgene). Other key members of management served at Biogen, Shire, Genzyme, Novartis, Editas Medicine Vertex Pharmaceuticals and several other well-known names. Be sure to read specifics, as I consider the ¨stacked deck¨ to be a significant green flag for a company this size.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, long time readers (and ROTY members) are well aware that whether in the biotech or tech arena, I prefer holding positions in companies with unique assets or technology. At the same time, I typically prefer near term catalyst or revaluation opportunities to take a position. I believe what we´ve found here is a very unique, early-stage company with several irons in the fire and high long term potential.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, the present is a good time to initiate a pilot position. From there, I suggest patiently adding to your stakes over time as technicals confirm and the thesis progresses.

Risks include further dilution (likely in 2019) in the absence of a partnership, setbacks in the clinic, the early-stage nature of the pipeline contributing to a lack of near term interest, unexpected safety concerns and competition from much better-funded life sciences companies. It´s worth noting that companies such as Pfizer, Novartis, Regeron Pharmaceuticals and others are also developing therapies for muscle-wasting disease that supposedly work through inhibiting the myostatin signaling pathway as well. Also, keep in mind that lock-up expiration will occur on November 20th.

